wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR
MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's mild January weather unusual, affecting seasonal fun
DELAFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin weather in January typically means cold temperatures and snow on the ground, but lately, people may be wondering what season it is. It's an art form that takes time and precision. At the annual Delafield DelaFREEZE Saturday, teacher and ice carver Caleb Kasper said his work depends on one factor: the weather.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fight leads to shooting near 14th and Michigan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Police Department said a shooting and fight happened outside a bar near 14th and Michigan on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Officers arrived and found a fight between two groups of people spilled out into a bar's parking lot. Officers found evidence that a handgun had been fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
wizmnews.com
Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago
The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
Driver ejected from car in Menomonee Falls crash
A 36-year-old man died after he crashed his vehicle and was ejected through the windshield in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Samson Stomp & Romp: Race to support Milwaukee County Zoo animals
MILWAUKEE - For the 43rd year running, participants are invited to participate in the Milwaukee County Zoo's Samson Stomp & Romp! This race honors Samson, the beloved silverback gorilla at the Zoo. Funds raised from this event support the Zoo's entire population of animals. If you want to learn more...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stolen vehicle struck Glendale squad in Milwaukee near 10th and State
MILWAUKEE - A Glendale police squad was struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle near 10th and State in Milwaukee Monday evening, Jan. 16. Glendale police said it happened while the officer was transporting a prisoner to the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility on 10th Street. Both the officer and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Lloyd shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 35th and Lloyd on Sunday night, Jan. 15. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing man found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Jimmie Linville has been found safe. The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 61-year-old man. Jimmie Linville was last seen walking on Sunday, Jan. 15, near Sheridan and Fond du Lac around 11:30 p.m., police said. Linville is described as White,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police chase, crash into apartment building
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police said three men from Chicago were arrested after a pursuit ended with a crash into an apartment building early Sunday, Jan. 15. The three Chicagoans were ages 18, 21, and 30, police said. The pursuit started in Waukesha around 1 a.m. when officers tried pulling...
