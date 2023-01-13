ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR

MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'

MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's mild January weather unusual, affecting seasonal fun

DELAFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin weather in January typically means cold temperatures and snow on the ground, but lately, people may be wondering what season it is. It's an art form that takes time and precision. At the annual Delafield DelaFREEZE Saturday, teacher and ice carver Caleb Kasper said his work depends on one factor: the weather.
DELAFIELD, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan fight leads to shooting near 14th and Michigan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Police Department said a shooting and fight happened outside a bar near 14th and Michigan on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Officers arrived and found a fight between two groups of people spilled out into a bar's parking lot. Officers found evidence that a handgun had been fired.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wizmnews.com

Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago

The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Samson Stomp & Romp: Race to support Milwaukee County Zoo animals

MILWAUKEE - For the 43rd year running, participants are invited to participate in the Milwaukee County Zoo's Samson Stomp & Romp! This race honors Samson, the beloved silverback gorilla at the Zoo. Funds raised from this event support the Zoo's entire population of animals. If you want to learn more...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stolen vehicle struck Glendale squad in Milwaukee near 10th and State

MILWAUKEE - A Glendale police squad was struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle near 10th and State in Milwaukee Monday evening, Jan. 16. Glendale police said it happened while the officer was transporting a prisoner to the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility on 10th Street. Both the officer and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Lloyd shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 35th and Lloyd on Sunday night, Jan. 15. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing man found safe

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Jimmie Linville has been found safe. The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 61-year-old man. Jimmie Linville was last seen walking on Sunday, Jan. 15, near Sheridan and Fond du Lac around 11:30 p.m., police said. Linville is described as White,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chase, crash into apartment building

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police said three men from Chicago were arrested after a pursuit ended with a crash into an apartment building early Sunday, Jan. 15. The three Chicagoans were ages 18, 21, and 30, police said. The pursuit started in Waukesha around 1 a.m. when officers tried pulling...
WAUKESHA, WI

