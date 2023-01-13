Read full article on original website
EU outlines plan for clean tech future boosted by subsidies
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union pushed forward on Tuesday with a massive clean tech industrial plan which not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States.
Battery startup Britishvolt expected to enter administration on Tuesday
The battery startup Britishvolt is expected to collapse into administration on Tuesday after talks about funding from new investors failed. The company’s efforts to build a giant facility near Blyth in Northumberland have stalled in recent months as it has struggled to find a cash injection to pursue the project.
Investors are wrong to expect central banks to start pulling back from interest rate hikes, top BlackRock exec says
The Federal Reserve and other central banks want to make sure that people don't go back to having expectations of high inflation, BlackRock's vice chairman said.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Pull Back In New Trading Week As Recent Strong Gains, Earnings Worries Hurt Sentiment
Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests a weak start to the week after stocks rose solidly in the week ended Jan. 13. The negative sentiment underlines caution among traders as they look forward to the fourth-quarter earnings reports for trading cues. Stocks rallied hard in the past week as...
