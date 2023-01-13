ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Battery startup Britishvolt expected to enter administration on Tuesday

The battery startup Britishvolt is expected to collapse into administration on Tuesday after talks about funding from new investors failed. The company’s efforts to build a giant facility near Blyth in Northumberland have stalled in recent months as it has struggled to find a cash injection to pursue the project.

