Jean D. Baldwin, 89, long time resident of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Christmas Eve, surrounded by family at the home of her daughter in Michigan. Jean was born in Chicago, IL to David Anthony and Gertrude (Olin) Dinsdale. During grade school and high school she enjoyed ice skating, singing in church and school choirs, and being an active member of Jobs Daughters including being on their drill team and singing solos. Jean attended the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana where she earned her BS in Clothing and Textiles in 1955. She was active in her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, serving as their Treasurer, and in Phi Upsilon, the Home Economics Honor Society. After graduation she married her high school sweetheart George Hunt who passed away from cancer within their first year of marriage. She returned to the University earning her Master’s degree also in Clothing and Textiles. Through her college years she was active at the campus Presbyterian Foundation, where she sang in the choir, as a soloist, and at many weddings. It was there that she met and married her beloved husband of 50 years, Dr. James W. Baldwin, Jr., in 1958. He preceded her in death.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO