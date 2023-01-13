Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Board games: MU overwhelmed by No. 1 South Carolina, loses third straight
Three hundred seventy-one days after its monumental upset over top-ranked South Carolina, Missouri women’s basketball entered Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, as 29-point underdogs in the first matchup between the two teams since. The No. 1-ranked Gamecocks ensured history wouldn’t repeat itself, thrashing the Tigers 81-50 behind...
Columbia Missourian
MU ends road trip with a 73-64 defeat at Florida, first losing streak under Gates
Sometimes it’s just not your day. No. 20 Missouri men’s basketball found that out in the second half of its 73-64 loss to Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida. Over the final 20 minutes of play, the Tigers made just 10 field goals on 30 attempts as the Gators outscored Missouri 45-36 during that stretch.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri adds trio of transfers; Foster returning for sixth season
Former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson committed to Missouri on Saturday morning via his Twitter account. The former Rebel spent three years in Oxford, Mississippi, and was a four-star recruit out of high school.
Columbia Missourian
Former Missouri standout Buckley makes a pair of eagles, leads the Sony Open
HONOLULU — Former Missouri men's golf standout Hayden Buckley started and ended the back nine at Waialae with eagles Saturday for a second straight 6-under 64, giving him a two-shot lead and creating some separation going into the final round of the Sony Open. Buckley holed out a wedge...
Columbia Missourian
Ex-MU standout Buckley falls short in Sony Open
HONOLULU — Si Woo Kim battled all day from a three-shot deficit in the Sony Open, and when he finally caught up late Sunday afternoon, it only got harder. His 7-iron to the par-3 17th bounded over the firm green and into a tough patch of grass in the rough. Behind, he could hear the cheering for former Missouri standout Hayden Buckley making birdie on the 16th hole to regain the lead.
Columbia Missourian
Spartans fall to Pintos in California Tournament final
Battle girls basketball fell to the host Pintos 56-51 in overtime in the California Tournament final Saturday in California, Missouri. The game was tied at 47 at the end of regulation, after the Spartans went into the final period with a five-point lead.
Columbia Missourian
MU wrestling defeats Wyoming in Big 12 showdown
Missouri wrestling defeated Wyoming 29-10 on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming, as the Tigers secured their second win in as many days and fifth straight win to open Big 12 action. The Tigers had to fight back from a deficit a couple of times early in the meet, but decision wins from Conner Brown (133 pounds) over Garrett Ricks, and later Brock Mauller (149) over Chase Zollman tied the score at 7.
Columbia Missourian
GALLERY: Cardinals Caravan comes to Columbia
The Cardinals 2023 Caravan brought players Brendan Donovan, Packy Naughton, Connor Thomas and Michael McGreevy along with alumni Rick Ankle and Ryan Ludwick to Columbia on Saturday at Stoney Creek Hotel. The players and alumni answered questions from kids and adults before signing baseballs and fan gear. Even in Donovan’s...
Columbia Missourian
Zachary Curry, July 30, 1985 — Jan. 11, 2023
Zachary Scott Curry, age 37, of Hallsville, Missouri passed away January 11, 2023 after an illness. He was born on July 30, 1985 to Debbie Woods (nee Curry) in Columbia, Missouri. Zachary loved playing guitar and played in several bands in the Columbia area. He is survived by his parents, Lawrence Woods and Debbie Woods of Hallsville, Missouri; his biological father Greg Engstrand of York, Pennsylvania; his siblings, L.T Woods of St. Louis, Amberly Woods Schulz and Jake Woods, both of Columbia, and Isiah Woods of California; his son, Caleb Curry of Hallsville; his aunt, Jackie Curry of Columbia; and numerous uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and one aunt.
Columbia Missourian
Jean Baldwin, March 24, 1933 — Dec. 24, 2022
Jean D. Baldwin, 89, long time resident of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Christmas Eve, surrounded by family at the home of her daughter in Michigan. Jean was born in Chicago, IL to David Anthony and Gertrude (Olin) Dinsdale. During grade school and high school she enjoyed ice skating, singing in church and school choirs, and being an active member of Jobs Daughters including being on their drill team and singing solos. Jean attended the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana where she earned her BS in Clothing and Textiles in 1955. She was active in her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, serving as their Treasurer, and in Phi Upsilon, the Home Economics Honor Society. After graduation she married her high school sweetheart George Hunt who passed away from cancer within their first year of marriage. She returned to the University earning her Master’s degree also in Clothing and Textiles. Through her college years she was active at the campus Presbyterian Foundation, where she sang in the choir, as a soloist, and at many weddings. It was there that she met and married her beloved husband of 50 years, Dr. James W. Baldwin, Jr., in 1958. He preceded her in death.
Columbia Missourian
CPS board candidate Dean Klempke Jr. drops out of race Monday
Dean Klempke Jr. is dropping out of the Columbia School Board race, he announced in a Facebook post Monday evening. Klempke, a retired school teacher and realtor, attributed the decision to a lack of preparation on his part.
Columbia Missourian
Route Z reopens after cement truck overturns, driver dies
A cement truck driver died Monday afternoon after his vehicle overturned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was driving an Emery Sapp & Sons truck on Route Z, north of Interstate 70, near North Liddell Lane, around 12:20 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Columbia Missourian
Goodwill Excel Center awards diplomas to 35 adult students
Columbia College's Launer Auditorium was full of smiling supporters Friday as 35 adults graduated from the Goodwill Excel Center of Columbia. The free public high school gives adults the opportunity to return to school to earn their diplomas at any point in their lives. The centers have seen a 20% increase in total graduates since 2018, according to a news release.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 16, 2023
William Eugene Blevans, 95, of Columbia died Jan. 12, 2023. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joan Merle MacKenzie Bay, 86, of Columbia died Jan. 14, 2023. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 W. Rollins Road. Services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the church.
Columbia Missourian
Memorial held for son of Broadway Brewery co-owner
Broadway Brewery was packed Sunday afternoon, not with its usual crowd, but with friends and family of Lushen Gram Claridge. The brewery, co-owned by Lushen's father, Walker Claridge, hosted a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. The 17-year-old was a senior at Hickman High School where he was known for his love of learning and compassion. He planned to attend MU.
Comments / 0