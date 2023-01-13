ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs

By Racquel Williams
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCnp6_0kD9hKhv00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years.

Human trafficking is a form of human rights abuse where people profit from the exploitation of others – mainly by force, fraud or coercion. Vulnerable individuals are manipulated into slave labor or the sex trade.

“It's happening in Philadelphia, happening in suburban Pennsylvania. It's happening in rural Pennsylvania. It's happening every day,” said Shea Rhodes, co-founder and director of the Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation at Villanova University ’s Charles Widger School of Law.

She said victims can truly be anyone with a vulnerability, including “women, girls, those in the LGBTQ spectrum, those in poverty, without a lot of education, [or with a] substance use disorder, someone who is vulnerable in childhood, who has been a victim of child sex abuse.”

According to the last five years of recorded data from the commonwealth , 1,096 human-trafficking offenses were filed statewide from 2017-2021.

Pennsylvania court data shows the yearly total human trafficking offenses filed in the state rose each year from 2018 to 2021. Pennsylvania only had 51 offenses filed in 2018, but had 303 cases in 2021, the last year of reported data.

Rhodes says people often look for a mysterious white van full of people, but that’s not always how human trafficking presents itself.

“If you're in a hotel, for instance in Philadelphia, and you happen to be a patron in the hotel, and you see a lot of men coming and going from a room and not staying very long, or young girls, or young women who seem to be probably under some kind of substance use disorder, not necessarily dressed appropriately [and] may not know even what city they're in,” said Rhodes.

She said victims are often not in control of their own money, can’t clearly indicate where they live, and are otherwise withdrawn. There’s also a domestic violence component as well.

Rhodes said the internet is the new street corner, and kids can easily be trafficked via social media, chat apps and even video games.

“A takeaway for parents is, I always say to the kids in my life, ‘Hey, if you don't know someone in real human person life, don't be friends with them on the internet, because you don't know who they really are,'" said Rhodes. "And I say to parents, ‘Have conversations with your kids. Make them aware.’”

Bottom line, Rhodes says if you suspect something, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. Pennsylvania also offers its own statewide tip line at 1-888-292-1919, as well as a tip email address or the See Something, Send Something phone app .

Comments / 40

Julian Da Silva
3d ago

Also be aware of vehicles surveillance in parking lot areas parks, streets, etc. People can act as if they are waiting for someone.

Reply(4)
13
Kyrie Eleison
3d ago

still waiting to find out where the illegal minor girls were placed after being in Erie for only a few days.... anyone who thinks agencies are there to help children best examine how these unaccompanied minor girls just vanished into thin air😡

Reply(1)
7
Nelisha Smith
4d ago

I have sent information on this guy off my Facebook page that has been hack an all cyber police department is done Nothing Nothing Nothing the girl was asking for help Not One person got in touch with me

Reply(3)
5
Related
phillyvoice.com

Pa. Turnpike defrauded of $1 million by alleged scheme to sell E-ZPass transponders linked to fake accounts

Two people are accused of purchasing thousands of E-ZPass transponders from stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where they allegedly registered the devices using fake personal and credit card information and then sold them to truckers so they could dodge paying tolls, authorities said. Federal prosecutors have charged Duvany Zambrano,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
actionnews5.com

Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom

ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison

Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
SAYRE, PA
bctv.org

State Police Announce Fourth Quarter Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

The Pennsylvania State Police announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter, which was the second highest quarter of the year. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal

A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lootpress

Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WBRE

Two charged in alleged million-dollar PA Turnpike EZ Pass scheme

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged and are accused of defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike for approximately one million dollars in tolls by using fraudulent credit card information to load EZ Pass transponders. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Duvany Zambrano, 43, of New Jersey, and SergioJara, 37, of Allentown, began acquiring […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy