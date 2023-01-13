ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Council puts short-term rental question on ballot while communities ask for more

By Kevin Barry
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJrmr_0kD9hGB100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council decided to put two questions about fees for short-term rentals to voters in April while promising to take more steps to regulate those businesses.

Voters will decide if the city should increase the cost to license a short-term rental location and if the city should create a new lodging tax.

The lodging tax would treat traditional hotel rooms and short-term rentals, like what can be booked on Airbnb, in the same way.

Kansas City Council votes to form reparations commission

“The people who are commenting and legitimately expressing concerns that we aren’t doing enough about short-term rentals, I can assure you that this is just one step of several that we will be taking in order to help alleviate the pressure that short-term rentals are putting on our community,” said Councilman Eric Bunch.

Residents in Columbus Park are watching that promise closely.

“It’s been very frustrating because there are so many Airbnb’s operating in Columbus Park and I think two out of 30, roughly, are the only ones that are licensed,” said Columbus Park resident and building owner Dan Wayne.

Kansas City Council votes to put marijuana sales tax on April ballot

He says it’s changing the composition of the neighborhood that he’s lived in for roughly two decades because the tight-knit, neighborly community has more and more visitors staying only for a weekend or few days.

Wayne says when converted his building into condo units, he could have sold the entire building to people trying to operate short-term rentals out of it, even though it wasn’t permitted. Wayne decided not to, but he says the demand is still being felt all around Columbus Park.

“A lot of investors are coming in, they’re paying full price or over full price and, in the process, they’re displacing renters or people who are maybe buying their first home,” Wayne said.

Residents hope future steps from the city will include making unregistered short-term rental properties get licensed or shut them down.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence City Commission to revisit source of income discrimination following meeting for landlords

City leaders are set to revisit a proposed ordinance Tuesday that advocates say could significantly help people in need of housing. Proposed city ordinance changes would prevent landlords from denying someone housing just because a prospective tenant’s rent money comes from assistance such as vouchers, settlements, benefits, subsidies, Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers and more.
KMBC.com

Apartment resident pleads for help moving after water problems

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford says it is time to move after 17 years at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. He no longer trusts the water pipes in his apartment. The kitchen sink shakes when the water is turned on. His shower floor is warped due...
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Amdocs cuts hundreds of jobs; Senate leaders back state worker pay hike

Consumer prices continued to cool in December, with the consumer price index measuring 6.5% higher than it did a year earlier. Annual inflation has now declined for six straight months, generating some optimism that efforts to quell rising prices are working. Prices fell by 0.1% from November to December, marking the first monthly decline since May 2020. In the St. Louis area, Amdocs is joining a wave of big technology companies in cutting jobs. The software business announced plans to reduce its workforce by 2% to 3%, meaning a layoff of up to 900 workers globally. Plus, the U.S. Department of Transportation rejected a $60 million grant that would have helped fund construction of a park over a stretch of interstate in the heart of downtown Kansas City. Get the scoop on all the day's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians. Local families...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

272: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newcast, Publisher Michael Bushnell is joined by recently promoted Kansas City, Mo., Police Chief Stacey Graves. A 25-year veteran of the department, she was previously the acting Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau. They discuss community policing, the homicide rate, recruitment and retention of officers, local control and more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy