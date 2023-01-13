ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexis I. duPont 66, Newark Charter 16

Caesar Rodney 48, Sussex Central 14

Cape Henlopen 54, Polytech 42

Charter School of Wilmington 50, Wilmington Friends 32

Christiana 33, Odessa 20

Dover 50, Milford 18

Howard School of Technology 77, Glasgow 8

Indian River 50, Sussex Academy 29

Laurel 49, Lake Forest 23

Padua Academy 48, Conrad 43

Sanford 79, Tower Hill 39

Seaford 66, Delmar 55

Smyrna 52, Sussex Technical 33

St. Mark’s 46, Red Lion Christian Academy 20

Woodbridge 80, Early College 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy