ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0

By JIMMY GOLEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVEf7_0kD9h95B00
1 of 9

BOSTON (AP) — Kraken goalie Martin Jones called it Seattle’s best game of the season, and who was forward Yanni Gourde to argue?

“I won’t disagree with Jonesy, especially after tonight’s game,” Gourde said Thursday night after Jones stopped 27 shots for second straight shutout in the Kraken’s 3-0 victory over the Boston Bruins.

“He’s been phenomenal for us throughout the season, especially the last two games,” Gourde said. “He came out big tonight against a very, very talented that group, made some key saves throughout the game and they kept us in the game.”

Three nights after shutting out the Canadiens in Montreal, Jones stopped David Pastrnak’s breakaway in the second period — Boston’s best chance at a goal — and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory. The Kraken also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion team.

Brandon Tanev and Eeli Tolvanen scored for Seattle and Jaden Schwartz added an empty netter after the Bruins pulled Linus Ullmark for a 6-on-5 advantage with about five minutes to play.

“I thought that was probably our most complete game of the season,” Jones said. “To come in and play how we did and, and come up with a win in this building, you know, that’s a big step forward for us.”

Ullmark made 28 saves for the Bruins, who had won four straight while building an 11-point lead in the race for the NHL’s best record. It was the first regulation loss at home all season for Boston, an Original Six franchise in its 99th season.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead seven minutes into the first period when what seemed like a harmless attempt to send the puck behind the net by Daniel Sprong was tipped by Tanev into the narrow space on Ullmark’s glove side.

“I was a little surprised,” Tanev said. “But, I mean, you take them any way you can get them.”

The Kraken made it 2-0 in the second when Tolvanen received a deflected puck in the slot, whirled around, faked a slapshot and wristed it under the crossbar. The Bruins played on, but the referee and the replay official confirmed that the puck found the back of the net.

The Bruins pulled Ullmark with five minutes left and kept the puck in the Kraken zone for almost all of the next three minutes before Schwartz cleared it into the empty net to make it 3-0.

The Kraken also won seven in a row from Nov. 17 to Dec. 1, a streak that included four overtime victories. All seven of the expansion team’s current winning streak — the longest active run in the NHL — have been in regulation.

The Bruins’ last home loss in regulation was April 14, 2022, to Ottawa. They had been 19-0-3 at home this season.

“It’s a tough place to win, obviously,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “You don’t come in here with any passengers and win a hockey game.”

Kraken: At Chicago on Saturday night.

Bruins: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Coyotes play the Red Wings on losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Red Wings -141, Coyotes +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to stop their nine-game skid when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Arizona...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Predators take on the Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -216, Blue Jackets +178; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup. Nashville has a 19-17-6 record overall...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Blackhawks play the Sabres in a non-conference matchup

Buffalo Sabres (21-19-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -165, Blackhawks +141; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres will play in a non-conference matchup. Chicago is 8-15-2 at home and 11-26-4...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Pittsburgh visits Ottawa after shootout win

Pittsburgh Penguins (22-15-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (19-20-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins took down the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime. Ottawa has a 19-20-3 record overall and an 11-10-1 record on its home...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Ducks come into matchup against the Flyers on losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (12-27-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (18-19-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flyers -183, Ducks +155; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks look to end a four-game slide with a win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia is 9-10-1 at...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Capitals take on the Wild after overtime win

Minnesota Wild (24-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (24-16-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -124, Capitals +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Washington Capitals after the Capitals defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime. Washington has...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Vancouver takes on Tampa Bay after shootout win

Tampa Bay Lightning (28-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Vancouver Canucks after the Canucks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout. Vancouver has gone 8-10-1...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Caufield's 3rd period goal leads Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Atlantic Division foes meet when Toronto hosts Florida

Florida Panthers (21-20-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-11-7, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -171, Panthers +144; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division play on Tuesday. Toronto has a 6-3-1...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Goodrow has goal, assist as Rangers beat Blue Jackets 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, as the Rangers maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division. Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored for New York, and Kaapo Kakko had two assists. Jaroslav Halak stopped 22 shots in his fourth straight win for the Rangers, who have won three of their last four games. “When we’re playing fast and moving it, and we’re defending well, it leads to chances for us the other way,” Goodrow said. “That’s when we’re most dangerous, when defending hard in the D-zone and competing. Ultimately it leads to scoring chances the other way.” Andrew Peeke scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost two straight at home and sit last in the division. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots for his fifth loss in six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
BlueDevilCountry

Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50

Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. RELATED: Ranking ...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Draisaitl scores 2 as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Top scorers meet in Memphis-Cleveland matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s best scorers, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, meet when Memphis and Cleveland face off. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy