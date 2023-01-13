Read full article on original website
Harry Callahan
3d ago
You couldn't ignore race in this country if you tried. Morgan Freeman is exactly right when he says, "if you want to stop racism, quit talkin' about it."
WISH-TV
Youth groups joining forces for upcoming event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is bringing children of all ages together to help make a difference. Eric Saunders from “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana” joined Monday’s “All Indiana” to talk about his mission to empower young people.
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
WLFI.com
"Oh, another one," one student's reaction to Bloomington stabbing
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University sophomore Gavin Chiu had one thought after reading of an Indiana University student being stabbed while on a bus in Bloomington last week. "It's pretty tragic to say my initial reaction was 'Oh, another one,'" he said. 56-year-old Billie Davis has been...
WISH-TV
Previewing MLK Day in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Groups across Central Indiana are prepared for many people when they offer free admission to celebrate MLK Day. The Indiana Historical Society is offering more than free admission; there will be additional activities to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., such as story time and a gospel choir performance.
WISH-TV
Special MLK Day Activities At The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
Celebrate the life, achievements, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with special activities and performances at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Geoge visits with Melissa Trumpey, Director of Public Events and Family Programs to find out more. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Free museum admission from 10...
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Ice rink at Holliday Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Ben Moses whose in charge of marketing and development for the Holliday Park Foundation. The ice...
Westfield Washington Schools to purchase 96 acres of land for new middle school
WESTFIELD, Ind.— Westfield Washington Schools is planning an expansion with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. “One of the fastest growing districts in Indiana, we just have to be prepared for future building sites and space that we will need to grow,” said Brian Tomamichel, Assistant Superintendent for […]
WISH-TV
Madam Walker Legacy Center to host 41st annual MLK Day celebration
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madam Walker Legacy Center is holding its 41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration in person Monday after hosting virtual events for the past three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration is a free, family-friendly event. Organizers say some tickets are still...
WISH-TV
Community gathers for balloon release to honor coach killed in I-65 shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Donnell Hamilton known to the kids he coached on the Indy Steelers as Coach Nell was honored at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Indianapolis with a balloon release in Steelers colors on Martin Luther King Day. The coach was a man known for...
readthereporter.com
HSE Schools welcomes four new board members
The Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees held its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday. New board members Dr. Juanita Albright, Dawn Lang, Tiffany Pascoe, and Ben Orr. Albright and Pascoe were sworn in by the Honorable Judge David Najjar, and Lang and Orr were sworn in by the Honorable Judge Daniel Henke.
WISH-TV
2 free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion Couty residents in need of a coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19 booster shot, or flu shot are invited to stop by one of Monday’s two free vaccine clinics. The Marion County Public Health Department, IndyGo, and Light of the World Christian Church are partnering for the...
Gun found in student’s backpack at Franklin Central Junior High School
A police report shows that a 13-year-old boy was in possession of a pistol.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington gives $500 fine after activist writes “VOTE” on street, cites code on defacing property
Area resident Thomas Westgård has been fined $500 by Bloomington after writing “VOTE” on a city street. Westgård sent The B Square a photo of the letter that he reported receiving from the city on Friday. The letter, signed by Bloomington public works director Adam Wason,...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Club for Growth’s David Mcintosh exclusive interview
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The powerful conservative group, Club for Growth, has launched television ads in hopes to derail Mitch Daniels senate campaign. News 8 reporter Garrett Bergquist sits with Club for Growth’s President David Mclntosh for an exclusive interview about the 2024 senate race. Also, this week “All...
WISH-TV
$5 million of bond to fund upgrades at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of $5 million from a city government bond will fund improvements to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, officials say. Officials from Indianapolis on Monday gathered to promote the project that will include a celebration and event plaza, an eternal flame artwork with interpretative panels, a new pavilion area along the walkways, expanded parking, a connection to the new pedestrian pathway along North Park Avenue, and new walkways and seating areas.
WISH-TV
Iconic Carousel at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will have new rules for riders
Patty Spitler visits Andra Blasdel, the Vice President of Operations at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, to find out about the new measures going into effect on Jan. 31 to protect the beloved carousel. In order to preserve this iconic attraction, carousel animals will be limited to kids 17...
Special Indianapolis Public Library board meeting set, new president now serving
After some major changes to start off 2023, a special meeting of the Indianapolis Public Library Board is scheduled for next week.
WISH-TV
Performances bring history to life at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
George talks with Aaron Bonds, Experiences Manager at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, to find out how the museum is using live performances to bring history to life. Celebrating Black History Month Museum-wide on Feb. 2. Art, science, history, music, special activities, and performances.
