KULR8
Montana Lady Griz run into buzzsaw in hot-shooting Eastern Washington
MISSOULA — Jaydia Martin banked in a 3-ball and smiled as she hustled back on defense. It was midway through the second period and the Eastern Washington sophomore was on fire, leaving the Montana defense in a quandary with her uncanny consistency. Her 9-for-12 shooting sparked the Eagles to a 23-point halftime lead and the Lady Griz never recovered in an 87-60 loss Thursday night in front of 2,241 fans at Dahlberg Arena.
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies' Big Sky title hopes take major hit with loss at Eastern Washington
Montana's hopes of winning a Big Sky regular-season title seemed to disappear along with their vanishing offense Monday in Cheney, Washington. The Grizzlies were outscored 7-0 in the final 2:07 after tying the game at 57 in a 64-57 loss to Eastern Washington. It's the second time in three games they were limited to 57 points, their fewest in seven conference games.
KULR8
Montana Lady Griz shoot for breakthrough home win Monday night against E. Washington
MISSOULA — Coming off arguably their biggest win of the season, the Montana Lady Griz will shoot for their fourth straight Big Sky Conference victory at home Monday night against Eastern Washington. Four in a row would mark a first for UM second-year coach Brian Holsinger, who was impressed...
KULR8
Montana Lady Griz use fourth-quarter comeback to win at Idaho State
Senior forward Carmen Gfeller hit a scoring milestone and her Montana women's basketball team used a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter to earn a rare win at Idaho State Saturday afternoon. Trailing by 11 points early in the third frame, the Lady Griz used strong interior defense and hot...
KULR8
Leia Beattie leads Montana State women to road win over Weber State
BOZEMAN — Leia Beattie finished one point short of her career high, but her overall performance Saturday afternoon was arguably her best as a college player. Coming off the bench, Beattie scored a game-high 26 points on efficient shooting in the Montana State women’s basketball team’s 80-65 Big Sky Conference win over Weber State on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. She helped the Bobcats (11-7, 4-2 Big Sky) earn their third straight road victory and their first road sweep of the season.
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies blast Idaho State to even Big Sky record at 3-3
Montana scored a season high in points and gave up its third-fewest points as it evened its record at 3-3 in Big Sky Conference play by blasting Idaho State, 84-55, on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Four players scored in double digits. Point guard Brandon Whitney led with 18 points on...
KULR8
Former Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen has jury trial set for lawsuit against UM
MISSOULA — The most successful player in the history of Montana Lady Griz basketball is scheduled to face off against the University of Montana in a jury trial starting on Nov. 13. Schweyen, a longtime assistant coach for UM and head coach for four seasons, filed a sex discrimination...
