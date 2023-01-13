Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Hutto ISD trustees talk possible May bond election
Trustees received a presentation on new bond proposals at a Jan. 12 meeting. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) With the February deadline for calling a bond election on the way, Hutto ISD trustees continue to weigh a bond package proposal from the district's long-range facilities planning committee. At a Jan. 12...
Hays County commissioners to discuss ARPA funds, racial profiling report Jan. 17
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive five presentations from Ardurra regarding area nonprofits that may receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the county received $44.7 million. The funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery, is meant to help government entities recover from and aid in the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City leaders lay out priorities in anticipation of the largest proposed bond in Round Rock history
New amenities in Old Settlers Park is the largest project proposed for inclusion in the 2023 bond. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The largest bond proposal in Round Rock history is expected to come before city officials by February to meet a deadline for a May election. Under consideration are up to...
Round Rock ISD looking to expand open enrollment, plus more updates
Round Rock ISD is examining an expansion of the district's open enrollment program to more campuses. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Maritza Gallaga, associate director of communications and community relations, said Round Rock ISD is examining an expansion of the district’s open enrollment program to more campuses based on occupancy and enrollment levels.
Master plan updates to map future of water, infrastructure in Round Rock
Following heavy rains and ongoing problems that caused the city's wastewater treatment plan to overwhelm and release excess effluent into Brushy Creek, Round Rock had to evaluate its wastewater infrastructure. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The city is updating several master plans that will help guide future city planning for water usage...
MEP Engineering Inc., company involved in Leander ISD's North Elementary School design, undergoes rebranding
MEP Engineering Inc. conducted its rebranding in mid-December. (Courtesy MEP Engineering Inc.) MEP Engineering Inc.—the company that helped design Leander ISD’s newest school, North Elementary—implemented its rebranding Dec. 13. The company designed high-efficiency ground-coupled, geothermal heat pumps, water-conserving plumbing systems and electrical systems, including LED lighting for...
Hutto ISD trustees OK construction contract for Gus Almquist Middle School
Gus Almquist Middle School will be located just south of Kerley Elementary and will have a capacity of 1,200 students. (Courtesy Hutto ISD) Hutto ISD is ready to begin construction on the main part of its new middle school, Gus Almquist Middle School. At a Jan. 12 meeting, the district's...
Austin Children’s Academy seeks expansion along RM 620
Austin Children’s Academy owner Samudra Gupta will continue with the expansion of the daycare center on an adjacent property. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) A proposal to expand Austin Children's Academy will move on to a second public hearing to grant or deny a special-use permit for an adjacent building of the school.
Comal ISD focuses on future growth in proposed 2023 bond
The Comal ISD superintendent, board of trustees and several members of staff met to consider possible projects on the proposed May bond. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The proposed 2023 May bond for Comal ISD is focused on future growth with additional schools, land acquisition and technology among the proposed propositions voters may see on the ballot this spring.
Austin ISD to add Eid al-Fitr holiday to 2023-24 school year, plus other proposed changes
If approved, the additional holiday will be in recognition of Eid al-Fitr, a worldwide holiday celebrated by Muslims marking the end of a monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. (Community Impact file photo) Austin ISD is set to add an extra holiday to the calendar for the 2023-24 school year if...
Walnut Creek Pub opens in North Austin with a streamlined menu and drinks
Walnut Creek Pub now serves a light menu and drinks. The owners Mathew Roth and Thao Phan will continue to smoke meats on special occasions. (Courtesy Matthew Roth/Walnut Creek Pub) Walnut Creek Pub opened Jan. 4 at 11806 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin. The restaurant space used to be Smokin Beauty...
Nomi Health to close COVID-19 testing site in Southwest Austin
Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex on Jan. 13. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex at 3200 Jones Road, Austin. The site opened in January 2022 and will have...
Box Lunch location expecting March opening in Round Rock
Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round...
Georgetown ISD officials expect increase in recapture payments
Georgetown ISD is projected to pay $7.5 million more in recapture payments than what the district had allocated for in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. (Community Impact staff) Projections show an increase in recapture payments Georgetown ISD will have to pay to the state this year, although the exact dollar amount remains unclear.
Wellness shop Sunmed now open in Lakeway
Wellness shop Sunmed CBD opened in Lakeway on Sept. 15. (Courtesy Gary Brandt) Sunmed CBD, a wellness store that specializes in cannabidiol, an ingredient derived from the hemp plant, opened in Lakeway at 2300 Lohmans Spur Road, Ste. 116, on Sept. 15 with a grand opening on Dec. 3. Sunmed...
Some E. coli testing options at Round Rock Environmental Services Lab could see $5 increases
Testing water samples at the city of Round Rock's Environmental Services Laboratory could see some increase in cost following actions of the City Council. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Testing water samples at the city of Round Rock's Environmental Services Laboratory could see some increase in cost following actions of the City...
New Braunfels City University now accepting applications
Participants of New Braunfels City University will receive presentations, demonstrations and tours from various city departments. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Applications have opened for the 2023 class of New Braunfels City University, a free program that gives citizens a firsthand look at the inner workings of the city government. City University...
Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development
Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
Central Texas’ growth boosts developments, inches closer to metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
Dripping Springs ISD introduces community series Taxpayer Tuesdays
Dripping Springs ISD will host the first of Taxpayer Tuesdays on Jan. 17 at Dripping Springs Middle School. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD announced Jan. 9 a community information series, Taxpayer Tuesdays. Taxpayer Tuesdays invites members of the community to join Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0