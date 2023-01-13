ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Hutto ISD trustees talk possible May bond election

Trustees received a presentation on new bond proposals at a Jan. 12 meeting. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) With the February deadline for calling a bond election on the way, Hutto ISD trustees continue to weigh a bond package proposal from the district's long-range facilities planning committee. At a Jan. 12...
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County commissioners to discuss ARPA funds, racial profiling report Jan. 17

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive five presentations from Ardurra regarding area nonprofits that may receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the county received $44.7 million. The funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery, is meant to help government entities recover from and aid in the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

MEP Engineering Inc., company involved in Leander ISD's North Elementary School design, undergoes rebranding

MEP Engineering Inc. conducted its rebranding in mid-December. (Courtesy MEP Engineering Inc.) MEP Engineering Inc.—the company that helped design Leander ISD’s newest school, North Elementary—implemented its rebranding Dec. 13. The company designed high-efficiency ground-coupled, geothermal heat pumps, water-conserving plumbing systems and electrical systems, including LED lighting for...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Comal ISD focuses on future growth in proposed 2023 bond

The Comal ISD superintendent, board of trustees and several members of staff met to consider possible projects on the proposed May bond. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The proposed 2023 May bond for Comal ISD is focused on future growth with additional schools, land acquisition and technology among the proposed propositions voters may see on the ballot this spring.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Box Lunch location expecting March opening in Round Rock

Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wellness shop Sunmed now open in Lakeway

Wellness shop Sunmed CBD opened in Lakeway on Sept. 15. (Courtesy Gary Brandt) Sunmed CBD, a wellness store that specializes in cannabidiol, an ingredient derived from the hemp plant, opened in Lakeway at 2300 Lohmans Spur Road, Ste. 116, on Sept. 15 with a grand opening on Dec. 3. Sunmed...
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development

Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs ISD introduces community series Taxpayer Tuesdays

Dripping Springs ISD will host the first of Taxpayer Tuesdays on Jan. 17 at Dripping Springs Middle School. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD announced Jan. 9 a community information series, Taxpayer Tuesdays. Taxpayer Tuesdays invites members of the community to join Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy