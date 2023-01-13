Read full article on original website
Romanian authorities seize $4 million of assets in Andrew Tate case
BUCHAREST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Romanian authorities said they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.95 million) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate.
Indonesia soccer stampede trial begins with police, match organisers facing negligence charges
SURABAYA, Indonesia (Reuters) – An Indonesian court on Monday began a trial of a handful of police officers and soccer match organisers on charges of criminal negligence for their role in one of the world’s deadliest soccer stadium stampedes in Java last October. The disaster, in which 135...
Production resumes at Indonesian nickel smelter after deadly clash
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Production at an Indonesian nickel smelter owned by China’s Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry resumed on Tuesday, police said, after operations were suspended due to a protest and rioting at the weekend in which two workers were killed. An Indonesian and a Chinese worker died, while...
China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to pay over $800 million for 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on...
Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium
BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) -An Italian court on Monday agreed to hand over to the Belgian authorities a second woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia said Silvia Panzeri, 38, could be extradited, after...
Investors are wrong to expect central banks to start pulling back from interest rate hikes, top BlackRock exec says
The Federal Reserve and other central banks want to make sure that people don't go back to having expectations of high inflation, BlackRock's vice chairman said.
Hong Kong judge defends judiciary amid fears of ebbing independence
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s top judge defended the independence of the judiciary in the Chinese-ruled territory amid international and local criticism of deteriorating legal freedoms since a national security law was introduced in 2020. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung said judges in the Asian financial hub could...
Pakistan’s largest province to hold snap polls in win for former PM Khan
LAHORE (Reuters) – A snap local election will be held in Pakistan’s most populous province, officials said, after the provincial leader, an ally of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, triggered the poll, putting pressure on the government ahead a planned general election. Holding local elections in a province...
Evergrande said to propose two offshore restructuring options- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group has been discussing a restructuring proposal with creditors, which includes options for extending payment deadlines on unsecured offshore debt, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Marketmind: China’s Q4 data dump
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. A batch of top-tier economic data from China, including fourth quarter GDP growth, will grab the spotlight in Asia on Tuesday, and the numbers are not expected to be pretty. This does not necessarily mean...
Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the...
Singapore’s Dec non-oil domestic exports fall 20.6% yoy
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) declined 20.6% year-on-year in December 2022, led by drops in both electronics and non-electronic products. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX declined 3.3% in December, following November’s 9.2% drop. This brought full-year NODX growth in 2022 to 3.5%,...
Dutch trade minister: won’t summarily agree to U.S. rules on China exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to...
Blizzard says China’s NetEase rejects proposal to extend partnership for six months
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Activision Blizzard, the U.S. video game giant behind hit franchise Warcraft, said on Tuesday that its Chinese publisher NetEase had turned down a proposal to extend their partnership for six months. In a statement released on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the company’s subsidiary Blizzard China...
Romania extradites suspected Hell’s Angels leader to U.S. on drug charges
BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country’s Hell’s Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday. Romanian media identified the man as the biker club’s country branch...
China’s economy set to slow sharply in Q4, policymakers face post-pandemic test
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Data on Tuesday...
China to boost spending for COVID prevention, treatment
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s finance ministry said on Monday it will boost funding for COVID-19 prevention and control, urging local fiscal departments to step up transfer payments to rural and poor areas, it said in a statement. The world’s second-largest economy has seen a surge in COVID infections...
Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far...
Marketmind: If the yield cap fits..
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Fourth-quarter GDP growth tops a list of key Chinese indicators, while interest rate decisions from Indonesia and Malaysia will be pored over by investors. But the biggest event this week will be the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Colombia president backs defense minister accused by Guatemala
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Monday he would not accept any “order for the arrest” of his defense minister after a Guatemalan prosecutor accused the official of illegal acts. Earlier on Monday, the head of Guatemala’s Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity Rafael Curruchiche...
