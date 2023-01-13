Read full article on original website
U.S.-China friction stokes concern among some top finance bosses
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The bosses of global investor Fidelity International and accountancy giant EY have voiced concerns about a fracturing of relations between the U.S. and China, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
China to boost spending for COVID prevention, treatment
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s finance ministry said on Monday it will boost funding for COVID-19 prevention and control, urging local fiscal departments to step up transfer payments to rural and poor areas, it said in a statement. The world’s second-largest economy has seen a surge in COVID infections...
WHO recommends that China monitor excess COVID-19 mortality
LONDON/GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it recommended that China monitor excess mortality from COVID-19 to gain a fuller picture of the impact of the surge in cases there. China said on Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since...
Evergrande said to propose two offshore restructuring options- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group has been discussing a restructuring proposal with creditors, which includes options for extending payment deadlines on unsecured offshore debt, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
EU outlines plan for clean tech future boosted by subsidies
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union pushed forward on Tuesday with a massive clean tech industrial plan which not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States.
China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to pay over $800 million for 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on...
Dutch trade minister: won’t summarily agree to U.S. rules on China exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to...
Global jobs growth will halve in challenging 2023: ILO
LONDON (Reuters) – Global employment growth is expected to slow down sharply to 1% this year compared to 2% in 2022, hit by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, high inflation and tighter monetary policy, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday. At the same time,...
Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Guyana’s upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction. The South American country wants to...
Germany joins battle against EU ban on financial product commission
LONDON (Reuters) – Banning commission-based sales of financial products from banks and insurers would be a “serious setback” to the European Union’s capital market and limit choice for consumers, Germany’s finance minister Christian Lindner has said. EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness set out last...
China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output grew at a modest 1.3% pace last month year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from a 2.2% rise in November, as manufacturing activity was hit by the rampant spread of COVID infections that bound workers indoors. The growth rate was stronger...
Singapore’s Dec non-oil domestic exports fall 20.6% yoy
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) declined 20.6% year-on-year in December 2022, led by drops in both electronics and non-electronic products. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX declined 3.3% in December, following November’s 9.2% drop. This brought full-year NODX growth in 2022 to 3.5%,...
Vulcan Energy, Stellantis to develop renewable energy assets in Germany
(Reuters) – Automaker Stellantis is set to invest in a geothermal energy project in Germany with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources to help power a manufacturing facility for electric vehicles, Vulcan said on Tuesday. The phased project is aimed at providing renewable heat to Stellantis’ Rüsselsheim manufacturing facility, which...
Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country’s high-paced, competitive market a “giant fitness centre for the industry”. Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China,...
China’s December home prices decline further, more cities record falls
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s new home prices fell for the fifth straight month in December as COVID-19 outbreaks hurt demand, but the dismantling of strict pandemic curbs and hope for more support measures have brightened the outlook. New home prices in December declined 0.2% month-on-month, the same pace...
Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the...
Exclusive-Renault, Geely look to bring Aramco into engine venture – sources
BEIJING/PARIS (Reuters) – Renault SA and China’s Geely Automobile Holdings are working to finalize a deal to bring Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco in as an investor and partner to develop and supply gasoline engines and hybrid technologies, three people with knowledge of the talks said. The...
Marketmind: If the yield cap fits..
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Fourth-quarter GDP growth tops a list of key Chinese indicators, while interest rate decisions from Indonesia and Malaysia will be pored over by investors. But the biggest event this week will be the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
SMBC Aviation Capital says it would consider further acquisitions
DUBLIN (Reuters) – SMBC Aviation Capital, the world’s second-largest aircraft lessor, remains open to acquisition opportunities after its recent purchase of smaller rival Goshawk Aviation for $6.7 billion, its chief financial officer said on Monday. “We still do continue to look at inorganic opportunities, I would say,” Aisling...
Experian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans
(Reuters) – Experian Plc posted a 7% jump in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the world’s largest credit data firm benefited from steady demand for loans and launch of new products. Britain’s lenders are seeking more data on the finances of potential and existing customers, as a...
