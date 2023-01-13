Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best in Florida by Food Network
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue has been named best in Florida by the Food Network!. The family-owned restaurant has three locations in the city: One on the Southside, one Downtown and one on New King's Road.
Seaboar Seafood and BBQ Coming Soon
The restaurant will offer homey, comfort-food style barbecue in Murray Hill.
Strings Sports Brewery opening second location in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Strings Sports Brewery is opening a second location in Jacksonville Beach, according to a Facebook post made by the business Friday. "Team Adeeb is proud to announce that we closed on our SECOND LOCATION," said the brewery. "Today we officially purchased the former Terry’s Country Store on Penman Rd. in Jacksonville Beach. Remodel and renovations are to start soon."
First Coast News
Starting 2023 in Jacksonville: 16 shootings in 16 days
Between Jan. 1 2023 and Jan. 16 2023, there have been 16 documented shootings in Jacksonville. Eight were fatal.
JAX to Kansas City flights $500 and up round trip
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — I’m all of a sudden in the mood for some Kansas City Barbecue!. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to Missouri to play the Chiefs on Saturday, at 4:30 p.m. The game is once again airing on NBC. We know some of the dedicated Jaguars fanbase...
CSX responds to swastika projected onto Downtown Jacksonville building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hate speech is appearing in Jacksonville. On Saturday, a photo surfaced on multiple social media platforms showing a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville. “CSX condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic symbol depicted in the images of our building on January 14,"...
The most Duuuval food for your Jaguars tailgate
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — We are getting you ready for the best tailgate of the season and really a good party revolves around food. First, let’s hydrate! A locally made hard seltzer is the perfect shade of teal for game day. Get your growlers ready! It’s time to...
News4Jax.com
After acknowledging reduction, Jacksonville police notice recent uptick in street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police launched a coordinated crackdown on street racing last summer, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office acknowledged a “drastic reduction” in the problem. Undercover officers infiltrated the racing groups. Felony arrests were made and big fines were assessed. Cars were impounded, costing the owners...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery
The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons show canceled due to 'unanticipated medical procedure'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' concert at the Florida Theatre on Saturday has been postponed, according to a press release. The release cites "unforeseen circumstances" leading to the cancelation of the show scheduled for Jan. 14...
Action News Jax
Lake City resident wins over $31,500 in last Fantasy 5 drawing
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City resident is one of five winners in the last Fantasy 5 drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, each winner took home $31,733.02. The winning numbers were 4-9-11-18-28. Cash4Life also had drawings for its $1,000 A Day For Life and $1,000 A Week...
'I think God used me as a vessel': Lil Duval talks recovery after accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icon Lil Duval learned a powerful lesson after a scary experience put him in the hospital in July. On July 27, the entertainer, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney on his social media. Powell...
First Coast News
Triple homicide reported near Copper Hill neighborhood in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported an apparent triple homicide near the Copper Hill neighborhood in Jacksonville. Police say they found a man and woman dead inside a home in the 11000 block of Bridges Road, as well as another man dead outside the home. The...
Action News Jax
Crash on State Road 23 ends fatal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a sedan was traveling south on SR-23 (Brannan Field Rd) in the left lane when the driver lost control. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The sedan veered left onto the...
Jacksonville chef shares tailgating food tips and easy dip recipe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s going to be the best tailgate of the season as the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready for a playoff game!. We are getting you ready with a classic: wings. Chef Evan Eriksen, owner and chef at Pie 95 in Riverside, joined the Good Morning Jacksonville...
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on McDuff Avenue
JACKONSVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash with reported injuries on McDuff Avenue and 5th Street. JFRD advises to avoid the area. Action News Jax will provide more detail throughout the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
List: Cold weather shelters opening up along the First Coast for chilly weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coldest weather of January will be moving on Friday night and settling in for the weekend. As a result, many places are opening a cold weather shelter as temperatures drop. Here's a list of available shelters. FERNANDINA - A cold shelter will open in Fernandina...
First Coast News
Officials: One dead, one injured in shooting on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a double shooting in the 4900 block of Portsmouth Avenue near the Sherwood Forest neighborhood on the Northside. Police say the incident took place at 1:45 p.m. Monday outside of a home. A man in his late teens to early...
Watch the Space Station over the First Coast Saturday evening with a Rocket Launch Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A variety of space related events are set to cruise over the First Coast this weekend. Check the latest forecast here. First the Falcon heavy which was first set to take off during twilight at 5:55PM out of the Space Coast has now been pushed back to 5:56PM on Sunday. The Falcon heavy is the second largest rocket currently in operation behind the SLS rocket used for the Artemis program. This is also the first time the Falcon Heavy will be launched at twilight which should lead to a rare Jelly Fish effect as the rocket burst through the upper atmosphere and interacts with it over North East Florida.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
