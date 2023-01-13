ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strings Sports Brewery opening second location in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Strings Sports Brewery is opening a second location in Jacksonville Beach, according to a Facebook post made by the business Friday. "Team Adeeb is proud to announce that we closed on our SECOND LOCATION," said the brewery. "Today we officially purchased the former Terry’s Country Store on Penman Rd. in Jacksonville Beach. Remodel and renovations are to start soon."
Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery

The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
Lake City resident wins over $31,500 in last Fantasy 5 drawing

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City resident is one of five winners in the last Fantasy 5 drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, each winner took home $31,733.02. The winning numbers were 4-9-11-18-28. Cash4Life also had drawings for its $1,000 A Day For Life and $1,000 A Week...
Crash on State Road 23 ends fatal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a sedan was traveling south on SR-23 (Brannan Field Rd) in the left lane when the driver lost control. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The sedan veered left onto the...
Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
Watch the Space Station over the First Coast Saturday evening with a Rocket Launch Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A variety of space related events are set to cruise over the First Coast this weekend. Check the latest forecast here. First the Falcon heavy which was first set to take off during twilight at 5:55PM out of the Space Coast has now been pushed back to 5:56PM on Sunday. The Falcon heavy is the second largest rocket currently in operation behind the SLS rocket used for the Artemis program. This is also the first time the Falcon Heavy will be launched at twilight which should lead to a rare Jelly Fish effect as the rocket burst through the upper atmosphere and interacts with it over North East Florida.
