Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
China’s Q4 growth slows to 2.9% y/y, beats expectations
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent “zero-COVID” policy. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand...
104.1 WIKY
China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to pay over $800 million for 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on...
104.1 WIKY
China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output grew at a modest 1.3% pace last month year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from a 2.2% rise in November, as manufacturing activity was hit by the rampant spread of COVID infections that bound workers indoors. The growth rate was stronger...
104.1 WIKY
China’s economy set to slow sharply in Q4, policymakers face post-pandemic test
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Data on Tuesday...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: China’s Q4 data dump
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. A batch of top-tier economic data from China, including fourth quarter GDP growth, will grab the spotlight in Asia on Tuesday, and the numbers are not expected to be pretty. This does not necessarily mean...
104.1 WIKY
China’s economy slows sharply in Q4, 2022 growth one of the worst on record
(Reuters) – China’s economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.9% in October-December...
U.S.-China friction stokes concern among some top finance bosses
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The bosses of global investor Fidelity International and accountancy giant EY have voiced concerns about a fracturing of relations between the U.S. and China, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
104.1 WIKY
Blizzard says China’s NetEase rejects proposal to extend partnership for six months
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Activision Blizzard, the U.S. video game giant behind hit franchise Warcraft, said on Tuesday that its Chinese publisher NetEase had turned down a proposal to extend their partnership for six months. In a statement released on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the company’s subsidiary Blizzard China...
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan Q4 GDP seen growing 1.3% as cooling tech demand weighs: Reuters poll
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s economy likely expanded much more slowly in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter due to increased global economic headwinds denting demand for technology which is a key export, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product (GDP) likely grew just 1.3%...
104.1 WIKY
China’s population shrinks for the first time since 1961
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s population fell last year for the first time since 1961, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers and see India become the world’s most populous nation in 2023. The country had 1.41175...
104.1 WIKY
Global jobs growth will halve in challenging 2023: ILO
LONDON (Reuters) – Global employment growth is expected to slow down sharply to 1% this year compared to 2% in 2022, hit by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, high inflation and tighter monetary policy, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday. At the same time,...
104.1 WIKY
WHO recommends that China monitor excess COVID-19 mortality
LONDON/GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it recommended that China monitor excess mortality from COVID-19 to gain a fuller picture of the impact of the surge in cases there. China said on Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: If the yield cap fits..
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Fourth-quarter GDP growth tops a list of key Chinese indicators, while interest rate decisions from Indonesia and Malaysia will be pored over by investors. But the biggest event this week will be the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
104.1 WIKY
Experian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans
(Reuters) – Experian Plc posted a 7% jump in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the world’s largest credit data firm benefited from steady demand for loans and launch of new products. Britain’s lenders are seeking more data on the finances of potential and existing customers, as a...
104.1 WIKY
Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country’s high-paced, competitive market a “giant fitness centre for the industry”. Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China,...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Pull Back In New Trading Week As Recent Strong Gains, Earnings Worries Hurt Sentiment
Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests a weak start to the week after stocks rose solidly in the week ended Jan. 13. The negative sentiment underlines caution among traders as they look forward to the fourth-quarter earnings reports for trading cues. Stocks rallied hard in the past week as...
104.1 WIKY
Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the...
104.1 WIKY
Explainer-How does Japan’s yield curve control work?
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan’s yield curve control (YCC) is under fierce market attack, as investors test the bank’s commitment to capping bond yields with inflation above the BOJ’s target. The BOJ’s ultra-easy policy targets some short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year...
104.1 WIKY
Wafer maker IQE flags potential demand hit in first half of 2023 fiscal
(Reuters) – IQE Plc said on Monday it expected destocking in the wider industry to weigh on demand from its existing customers in the first half of the current fiscal year, after the chip components supplier forecast an 8% revenue growth in 2022. The company, which makes semiconductor wafers...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Guyana’s upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction. The South American country wants to...
Comments / 0