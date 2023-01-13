Read full article on original website
Arden
4d ago
Oh brother!! I had hopes that the Fear mongering was over. Don't fall for it!! It's normal for colds and flu to increase every winter season.
Reply
6
Related
California’s extreme weather impacts Hawaii’s imports
The rain has been non-stop for the Golden State; and even from thousands of miles away, Hawaii vendors are concerned as some fresh produce become harder to find, coupled with shipment delays.
KITV.com
Hawaii bill proposed to offer backpay to those terminated over vaccine mandates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of workers across the country were either forced to resign or were let go because they did not comply with their employer’s vaccine mandates. Hawaii state lawmakers, Rep. Diamond Garcia and Sen. Brenton Awa introduced Bill...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Hawaii (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Hawaii (And Where to See Fossils Today) Hawaii is a tropical paradise that features mountainous regions, volcanoes, and beautiful rainforests. The island is a frequent destination for vacationers and even moviemakers that desire the natural beauty of this state. Although the state is home to a wide variety of wildlife these days, scientists have identified no dinosaurs that lived in Hawaii.
KITV.com
High surf advisory in effect for much of Hawaii until Tuesday morning
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north-facing shores of Maui. The current northwest swell will be reinforced by a new swell later Monday, which will keep surf heights at advisory...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police officers optimistic new chief Ben Moszkowicz can ‘turn things around’
After the retirement of Hawai‘i Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, many officers described the department as lacking direction and leadership. With the recent hiring and swearing in of former Honolulu Police Maj. Benjamin T. Moszkowicz as the new chief, they are hopeful this will change. Moszkowicz — an...
kauainownews.com
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands gets back 363 acres on Molokaʻi from military
In a move that Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green called “long overdue,” the U.S. Air Force is returning more than 363 acres on Molakaʻi to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. “We hope this right-sizing of our footprint will in some small way contribute to the realization of vision that you and the residents of the island have for Molokaʻi,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
mauinow.com
“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices
A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023
Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible to end the week. Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Updated: Jan. 13,...
KITV.com
Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE
HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are investigating after a small cargo plane crashed while trying to land at Molokai Airport, early Monday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 108, was making its approach to Molokai Airport in Hoolehua around 5 a.m. when it went down about a mile and a half before the airport, near Kaunakakai.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fashion show to be held in celebration of Hawaii’s beloved muumuu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion show will soon be held to celebrate a classic dress in Hawaii: the muumuu. The Waiwai Collective and DeStash Hawaii will present their first Muumuu Fashion Show on Sunday. Attendees can learn the history of and maybe even score some vintage muumuu. The event will...
Sony Open boosts Hawaii economy, attracts tourists
The Sony open in Hawaii is more than just a golf tournament. it puts a spotlight on Hawaii for people across the country and around the world, giving the islands an economic boost.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 16, 2023)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Emergency officials are responding...
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime. The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.
14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately
According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
focushillsboro.com
This Week Last King Tides Have Different Dates On The Oregon And Washington Coasts
King Tides: This weekend, the final King Tides of the season will reach the Oregon and Washington coasts, but keep in mind that the dates are different this time. The greatest astronomical tides of the year often occur around the same dates, however this time there are some noticeable changes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State
Environmental activists speak out on EPA’s proposed Red Hill consent order. Environmental activists marched in this year’s parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who’s credited for paving the way for the environmental justice movement. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. The Feds have accused Miske and his...
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Comments / 4