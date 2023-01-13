ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Arden
4d ago

Oh brother!! I had hopes that the Fear mongering was over. Don't fall for it!! It's normal for colds and flu to increase every winter season.

hawaiinewsnow.com

Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
HAWAII STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Hawaii (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Hawaii (And Where to See Fossils Today) Hawaii is a tropical paradise that features mountainous regions, volcanoes, and beautiful rainforests. The island is a frequent destination for vacationers and even moviemakers that desire the natural beauty of this state. Although the state is home to a wide variety of wildlife these days, scientists have identified no dinosaurs that lived in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

High surf advisory in effect for much of Hawaii until Tuesday morning

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north-facing shores of Maui. The current northwest swell will be reinforced by a new swell later Monday, which will keep surf heights at advisory...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands gets back 363 acres on Molokaʻi from military

In a move that Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green called “long overdue,” the U.S. Air Force is returning more than 363 acres on Molakaʻi to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. “We hope this right-sizing of our footprint will in some small way contribute to the realization of vision that you and the residents of the island have for Molokaʻi,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices

A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023

Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible to end the week. Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Updated: Jan. 13,...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE

HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are investigating after a small cargo plane crashed while trying to land at Molokai Airport, early Monday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 108, was making its approach to Molokai Airport in Hoolehua around 5 a.m. when it went down about a mile and a half before the airport, near Kaunakakai.
HO'OLEHUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fashion show to be held in celebration of Hawaii’s beloved muumuu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion show will soon be held to celebrate a classic dress in Hawaii: the muumuu. The Waiwai Collective and DeStash Hawaii will present their first Muumuu Fashion Show on Sunday. Attendees can learn the history of and maybe even score some vintage muumuu. The event will...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 16, 2023)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Emergency officials are responding...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime. The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.
HAWAII STATE

