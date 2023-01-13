HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime. The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.

HAWAII STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO