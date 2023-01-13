Forsline, Giants run past Gobblers, 54-24

AITKIN—Playing their third game of the week, Mesabi East girls’ basketball coach Chris Whiting wasn’t sure how fresh his team’s legs would be Thursday night against Aitkin.

If the first half was any indication, the Giants’ legs were just fine as they ran out to a 36-9 halftime lead on their way to a 54-24 win over the Gobblers.

Going 3-0 this week including an overtime win on Monday over Chisholm, Whiting said his team started clicking early on in order to put the game away in the opening frame.

“I was a little worried about their legs,” Whiting said. “I didn’t know how we’d come out. We missed a few shots early but then we started getting in the groove and things started falling. I think we really won it with that first half we had.”

Alyssa Prophet gave the Giants their first point of the night, going 1-2 at the free throw line early in the game. Next possession down, Gianna Lay grabbed a rebound and put it back up for two more, 3-0.

The Gobblers got on the board when senior Teagan Piecek drove to the hoop and laid it in, but Mesabi East quickly expanded their lead from there. Marta Forsline went to the free throw line after being fouled and sank two free throws. The six-foot freshman was the centerpiece for the Giants all night long as she scored on her next two possessions, putting the Giants up 11-3.

Lay grabbed the next bucket for Mesabi East after a stop on the other end and Aitkin coach Kaija Davies took her first timeout to try and stop the damage. The Giants didn’t let off the gas, however.

Prophet picked up a steal on the defensive end and ran it back for two more. After getting a stop on a block from Forsline, Allie Lamppa pulled up for a three on the next Mesabi East possession, sinking it to make it an 18-3 game.

Another six straight points from Forsline—coming in the paint and the free throw line extended Mesabi East’s lead to 21 before Aitkin scored next with Camille Parenteau going 1-2 from the charity stripe.

But it was another Forsline bucket that forced a timeout from Davies with the Giants leading 26-4 with 4:04 left in the first half.

Out of the break, Olivia Forsline found herself a bucket on a runner down the lane. Prophet then scored the final eight points of the half for the Giants with a couple Gobbler baskets sprinkled in between. At the break, Mesabi East led 36-9 over the visitors from Aitkin.

Giving up just nine points, Whiting praised his team’s defensive effort in the first half.

“I liked the way we were playing defense. We were playing defense before the player we were guarding got the ball. That’s the difference. If they play defense after they get the ball, you pick up a foul or give up a bucket.”

Marta Forsline led at the half with 18 points for the Giants. Prophet had 10 at the break.

The Giants never looked threatened in the second half as they safely put away the Gobblers. Forsline added four to her total to finish with a team-high 22, with Prophet ending the night with 18.

Leading the team in points and contributing mightily on the defensive end with her height, Whiting said it was a solid night from Forsline all around.

“Defensively, she’s learning to keep her arms up and that’s making the difference. You don’t have to reach for blocks. Her length is enough to affect the shot really. Offensively, she’s finding those second chance points. She missed one she probably should have made, but she didn’t panic, got the rebound and put it back in. She’s creating space for herself and finding ways to score and that’s nice to see.”

Being only in the ninth grade, Whiting says Forsline still has plenty to work on in her game but has even more time to make it happen.

“I’m always on her about her defense because that’s something everyone can improve on but she’s working on her game, getting better on her post moves. She has her moves and her counter-moves. She’s progressing really nicely.”

Coming away with a decisive win to end the week, Whiting hopes to see more uptempo play from his team in the future.

“I thought it would be a little different tonight but I liked the way we came out. We were hitting our shots, finding second chance points and playing good defense. Those things will make the difference. We also kept our turnovers down which was nice to see.”

Mesabi East (7-4) will travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Monday.

AHS 9 15—24

ME 36 18—54

Aitkin: Emma Jacobson 4, Teagan Piecek 8, Emma Skaj 5, Ella Janzen 6, Camille Parenteau 1; Three pointers: Janzen 2; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.

Mesabi East: Gianna Lay 7, Alyssa Prophet 18, Olivia Forsline 2, Marta Forsline 22, Katherine Larson 2, Allie Lamppa 3; Three pointers: Prophet 1, Lamppa 1; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.