Regional Wrestling Duals: Palmetto Ridge, First Baptist headed to states

A roundup of wrestling duals regionals on Thursday, January 12:

Class 3A-Region 2

Palmetto Ridge may have been down a few starters Thursday night, but the Bears were deep and good enough to capture another regional championship in their hopes of repeating as Class 3A champions.

Splitting the 14 matches with Riverdale, Palmetto Ridge won 39-31 over the Raiders to advance to the state tournament in Kissimmee.

“We were down a couple of guys tonight, a couple of starters, so we knew it was going to be close,” Palmetto Ridge coach Blaine Ison said. “We thought it could go either way with Bloomingdale and Riverdale. We were expecting Riverdale, we got to see them last week, and it was a close match.

“… It comes down to every single kid. That’s why the duals state series is so awesome because sometimes it comes down to your weakest link. You’re only as strong as your weakest link, so I think that’s super important and it’s what helps build the sport.”

The Raiders needed their final match of the night to get past Bloomingdale in their first match, winning 39-37. The Bears had little issues with Newsome, winning 63-13 thanks to 12 wins over the 14 matches.

Roman Garcia gave Palmetto Ridge a huge momentum boost as the Bears trailed 31-30, pinning Riverdale’s Andrew Sears to go up 36-31 with one match remaining. Aurelius Walton held off Ivan Irarte in a 5-0 decision to give the Bears a crack at back-to-back state titles.

“That was huge,” Ison said of Garcia’s pin. “Not just him, but across the board, there were a couple kids that came up with key wins. Freshman Will (McGowan) at 120 pounds, he bumped up to take on that match, and come out with a pin. That was a real turning point in the dual, even though it was early.”

Scoring wins for the Bears in the championship were McGowan, Garcia, Julius Avila, Tyler Washburn, Jean Valoria, Aurelius Walton, and Austin Foye.

“They’re still hungry,” Ison added. “Obviously that’s our goal every single year is to win a state title. This year, even more because it's our turn to defend it. This is a great position for them to be in because we haven’t been in this position in a long time in this program, since 2007. It’s a different perspective for them, and for them to grow as a team, and that’s what we look forward to.”

106: Julius Avila (PR) by forfeit; 113: Tyler Washburn (PR) def. Charlie Smiarowski via fall, 1:29; 120: Will McGowan (PR) def. Ethan Benimadhu via fall, 2:21; 126: Ayden Balma (R) def. Bernardo Barnhart 4-2; 132: Zachary Balma (R) by forfeit; 138 : Jean Valoria (PR) def. Samuel Hall via fall, 3:09; 145: Christian Varela (R) def. Mark Whalen via fall, 1:46; 152: Alexander Soto (R) by forfeit; 160: Cade Best (R) def. Ty Bechtel 3-1; 170: Cole Hayes (R) def. Owen Pratt 11-2; 182: Roman Garcia (PR) def. Andrew Sears via fall, 1:11; 195: Aurelius Walton (PR) def. Ivan Irarte 5-0; 220: Houston Brand (R) def. Jordan Peralez 4-1; 285: Austin Foye (PR) def. Scevie Young via fall, 1:47

— Alex Martin

Class 1A-Region 3

A year after losing a heartbreaker to Lemon Bay in the same round, First Baptist showcased the quick progression of their young program by winning 10 of their 14 bouts against the Manta Rays to advance in the Class 1A-Region 3 duals on Thursday.

The Lions, who started their wrestling program in 2020, bested Lemon Bay 42-21 with contributions up and down their lineup.

“It feels great,” head coach Mike DiGrigoli said. “We were very aggressive tonight and I like the way the kids came out – with a lot of confidence. They were in control of themselves and they were in control of most of the matches.”

First Baptist made the finals after defeating Bayshore 66-12, while Lemon Bay dominated Oasis 75-6 in the night's first matches.

The Lions got key help in the middle of their lineup that went up against some of the Manta Rays’ top talent.

In the 152 weight class, First Baptist’s Joe Castellone defeated Ashton Tucker by an 11-2 major decision. At 160, Gavin Patton followed up with another big win, edging Nick Sheets by a 3-0 decsion.

One of the biggest reactions on the Lions’ sideline came after a loss. At 170, First Baptist’s Roy Reyes escaped with a 7-0 loss against Lemon Bay’s Koen Hoffman, the top seed in the state.

“Lemon Bay’s always been one of the top programs in the state,” DiGrigoli said. “Coach (Mike Schyck) is one of the best coaches, and they are a tough team, so that was just one of our best wins head-to-head.”

First Baptist’s Michael Kersey (145), reigning state champion Christian Moder (195) and Caleb Rodriguez (285) all won by fall in their bouts.

Everett Stephens (106), Joanathan Moder (120), Andres DiGrigoli (132), David Byelick (138) and sixth-grader Asher Bacon (113) also came away with victories on Thursday.

“That was a dominant performance by most everybody on our team,” Mike DiGrigoli said.

Reversing the outcome from last season was proof of First Baptist’s quick ascendance. A year after making history with the program's first state champion in Moder, the squad is hungry for more.

The team will head to Osceola next weekend in an attempt to reach the Class 1A State Final Four.

“Their mission is to win the state title in the duals series, so it’s back to work tomorrow and just continue to get better,” DiGrigoli said.

— Dustin Levy

Class 2A-Region 3

For the sixth consecutive season, the Charlotte High School wrestling team is headed to states.

The Tarpons knocked off host Barron Collier 63-13 in the final match at Thursday’s Class 2A dual wrestling regionals.

The Cougars got victories from three wrestlers against the Tarpons, including senior 120-pounder Enis Lijkovic, who won by pinfall.

“They’re tough but that’s the draw we have on our side,” Barron Collier coach Tony Partello said. “Other sides we’d probably be at the state tournament.

“It’s good competition. These are the guys we’ll see in region again so it gives us an area to grow and keep working forward.”

Barron advanced to Thursday’s final by defeating Port Charlotte 69-12 in the opening round while Charlotte easily got by a Bonita Springs team that had just five wrestlers compete.

Partello said he was impressed with how some of his younger wrestlers competed during the dual season and is looking forward to seeing their growth in the upcoming individual portion of the wrestling season.

“I see a lot of guys who in the next month could really turn a corner,” he said.

— Dan DeLuca

