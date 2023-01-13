ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Battery startup Britishvolt expected to enter administration on Tuesday

The battery startup Britishvolt is expected to collapse into administration on Tuesday after talks about funding from new investors failed. The company’s efforts to build a giant facility near Blyth in Northumberland have stalled in recent months as it has struggled to find a cash injection to pursue the project.
FOX8 News

Explosion of AI-generated writing will pose challenge for online shoppers searching for real reviews

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Services like ChatGPT will make finding real reviews difficult Artificial intelligence has been receiving a lot of buzz lately on social media. Easy access to programs like ChatGPT, which allows users to quickly generate paragraphs on whatever topic they use to prompt it, is going to […]

