Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
High school employee ‘inadvertently’ sends explicit photos to students
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a high school “inadvertently” sent an email with explicit photos to all of the school’s students on Friday. Acting Principal Taryn Washington at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School sent a letter to students’ families. The letter said that staff immediately took action, but […]
Scholarships Available for Students Studying Healthcare
(Atlantic) Cass Health and its affiliate organizations have five scholarships available for the upcoming school year. Cass Health offers a $500 scholarship to a southwest Iowa student who is enrolled or accepted into a nursing program. They also officer a $500 scholarship to a southwest Iowa student pursing a degree in a health-related career.
Classes resume at St. Louis high school, 3 months after mass shooting
Students will have access to counselors and therapy dogs to help with their transition back to school, three months after a 19-year-old gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
