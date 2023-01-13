ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Western Iowa Today

Scholarships Available for Students Studying Healthcare

(Atlantic) Cass Health and its affiliate organizations have five scholarships available for the upcoming school year. Cass Health offers a $500 scholarship to a southwest Iowa student who is enrolled or accepted into a nursing program. They also officer a $500 scholarship to a southwest Iowa student pursing a degree in a health-related career.
CASS COUNTY, IA

