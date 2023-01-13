IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark scored 27 points, Monika Czinano added 20 and No. 12 Iowa got off to a red-hot start and never let up, rolling to a 108-67 win over Penn State on Saturday. The Hawkeyes (14-4, 6-1) made 15 of 20 shots in the first...

