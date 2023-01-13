Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Protesters at Hanford intersection oppose traffic circle, seek greater transparency
A small group of protesters held signs at the corner of Seventh and Douty streets on Saturday protesting a roundabout that was approved for the intersection by the Hanford City Council on Dec. 20. “I say that we leave it like it is," said Hanford resident and protester Bob Ramos,...
Fresno makes Forbes’ best CA cities to live in 2023 list, but where?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno has made the list of Forbes‘ “Best Places To Live In California In 2023”. For their study, Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. According to the study, Fresno […]
Live Storm Updates: High winds through Valley Monday morning
The Central Valley woke up to high winds Monday morning as the next storm system reached the area.
thesungazette.com
Rush Bowls serves up a new location in Visalia
VISALIA – Rush Bowls announced they will be setting up a shop in Visalia and are set to blend up a storm of fruit smoothie bowls and on-the-go bites for residents by mid-February. Jason and Clarissa Osborn, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Visalia, sought to bring healthy fast food...
Storm destroys Strathmore agriculture business facility
A South Valley business owner has been left devastated after all of his equipment was damaged by flooding.
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: Should Fresno convert Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In a bid to solve the homeless crisis in Fresno, should the solution be to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?. Governor Newsom’s ultimate plan to end homelessness back when he was the mayor of San Francisco has fallen significantly short. The governor says ending the homeless crisis starts in the communities it is happening in. Clovis City Councilmember Diane Pearce and Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi discuss on the Sunday Morning Matters panel.
Live Storm Updates: Rain expected to return Sunday night
The next round of weekend storms is expected to reach the Central Valley Sunday night.
Car loses control and crashes into taqueria in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver lost control of a vehicle in Fresno hitting a corner market, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief, a driver was traveling westbound on East Tulare Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle crashing into the El Dorado Carniceria y Taqueria […]
Fresno storm relief centers 24/7 services extended until Tuesday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno announced that the Fresno community centers offering storm relief 24/7 will extend their services until Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Previously these locations were going to be open until Saturday, Jan, 15. These are the centers that will keep serving the unhoused residents until that […]
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.
January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Live Storm Updates: First round of storms hit the Central Valley
The first round of weekend storms has reached the Central Valley with flooding expected to be a concern again.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
Taft Midway Driller
Around Kern County, Episode 51
On this week's Around Kern County, we're highlighting a historic salary increase for the Kern County Sheriff's Office Detentions Deputies and sharing where you can apply! We're also kicking off the "Grounded In Health" campaign led by Public Health and Kern BHRS, and sharing how you can give back to the community this month.
Hanford Sentinel
Lou Martinez looking for more public access to city government
Hanford native Lou Martinez wants to reflect the voice of the city's residents, and brings to the table the experience he says will allow him to do that. Newly elected in November, Councilmember Martinez' term runs through 2026, and is his second term after first serving on the City Council from 2010 to 2014.
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
Central Valley moves into less severe tiers of drought following rain storms
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Heavy rainfall throughout California has brought relief to farmers who have been waiting for years. According to the drought monitor, parts of the central valley went from extreme drought to severe drought. “This is truly a blessing that we’ve seen so far. On the Eastern side of Fresno County, we’re actually […]
KTLO
Six shot dead at California home in targeted attack: Sheriff
(NEW YORK) — Six people were gunned down at a central California home Monday in what the sheriff called a targeted attack. Authorities believe there are at least two suspects, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters. “We do not believe that this is a random act of violence....
KMPH.com
Large pine tree slams into home, leaves minor damage
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The latest barrage of storms has brought some much-needed rain to the Central Valley. It also brought strong winds and thunderstorms. One local homeowner said the weather was likely a contributing factor last week after a large pine tree fell onto her house. According to...
thesungazette.com
SoCalGas offers relief from bill increases
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – As Tulare County residents see the highest spike in natural gas prices in over 20 years, there may be relief in sight after SoCalGas announced a $1 million contribution to a program helping income qualified customers. Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) contributed funding into the...
