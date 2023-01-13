Union Public Schools Educates Parents On Cyber, Campus Safety

Union Public Schools introduced a new initiative to help parents better understand the importance of cyber safety.

The district held a forum Thursday night to inform parents about security tips online and on campus.

Union Public Schools said the goal of the forum is for parents to feel comfortable communicating with their children as well as the school.

The district started by asking parents to support an upcoming $152 million bond.

Part of the bond includes upgrades to laptops, iPads, textbooks, software, and licenses, as well as campus safety upgrades.

Those would include new A.I. cameras, door-notification systems, and a gym at the 6th and 7th grade center, which would also serve as a tornado shelter.

Union Public Schools’ Director of Technology Todd Borland said safety of the students whether online or on campus is their priority.

“Parents don’t necessarily understand that there can be an adult on there with their kid talking,” Borland said. “So, we’re wanting to expose them of, know what your kids are doing, know where they’re going, know what they’re doing, know who they’re talking to, and make sure who they’re talking to is who they say they are. The last thing you ever want to do is an adult talking to a kid.”

The district will also be providing free tools for parents to help monitor their child’s online interactions.

The vote on the $152 million bond will take place on February 14. The district said if the bond is passed, it will not increase taxes above traditional levels.