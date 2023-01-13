ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Union Public Schools Educates Parents On Cyber, Campus Safety

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDZck_0kD9aFXl00

Union Public Schools introduced a new initiative to help parents better understand the importance of cyber safety.

The district held a forum Thursday night to inform parents about security tips online and on campus.

Union Public Schools said the goal of the forum is for parents to feel comfortable communicating with their children as well as the school.

The district started by asking parents to support an upcoming $152 million bond.

Part of the bond includes upgrades to laptops, iPads, textbooks, software, and licenses, as well as campus safety upgrades.

Those would include new A.I. cameras, door-notification systems, and a gym at the 6th and 7th grade center, which would also serve as a tornado shelter.

Union Public Schools’ Director of Technology Todd Borland said safety of the students whether online or on campus is their priority.

“Parents don’t necessarily understand that there can be an adult on there with their kid talking,” Borland said. “So, we’re wanting to expose them of, know what your kids are doing, know where they’re going, know what they’re doing, know who they’re talking to, and make sure who they’re talking to is who they say they are. The last thing you ever want to do is an adult talking to a kid.”

The district will also be providing free tools for parents to help monitor their child’s online interactions.

The vote on the $152 million bond will take place on February 14. The district said if the bond is passed, it will not increase taxes above traditional levels.

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

38 Students Transfer Due To Teacher Vacancies

Thirty-eight families so far have chosen to move their students out of a West Rock magnet school and to another city public school that has more teachers on staff. That’s the latest with teacher vacancies and student transfers at Brennan-Rogers Magnet School on Wilmot Road. In response to an...
TheDailyBeast

Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts

Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
JENISON, MI
Washington Examiner

Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
VIRGINIA STATE
Tracey Folly

Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
CBS Minnesota

House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...
MINNESOTA STATE
WRBL News 3

LIST: Local schools releasing early due to weather aware conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are letting out early in the face of weather aware conditions. Take a look below at which schools will depart ahead of schedule on Thursday, Jan. 12. Muscogee County School District: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Dominion Children’s Academy Pinehurst Christian School Hallie […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Lawmaker Goes Beserk at School Board Meeting Over Trans Issues

A retired Marine who survived combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, newly elected Idaho State Sen. Chris Trakel waded into a culture war skirmish over transgender students’ rights this week.The Republican ended up being shut down by a volunteer school board chair, who otherwise handles escrow for a title company.The meeting of the Caldwell School District board on Tuesday night was meant to discuss a host of possible policies concerning “gender identity and sexual orientation.” Board chair Marisela Pesina began the meeting by welcoming a spillover crowd of hundreds.“Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that we conduct our...
CALDWELL, ID
TheDailyBeast

Alabama School District Files Criminal Charge Against Student With Asperger’s

An Alabama school district has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome who they allege said he “would love to kill administration.” However, the boy’s mom, Melanie Roberts, maintains Cullman City Schools officials took his words out of context. She said her son was not violent but “doesn’t have a filter” due to his Asperger’s. Administrators would nevertheless call her “every other day” to tell her something “inappropriate” her son did, she said, claiming the school harassed him and persuaded him to switch to virtual learning. She said the school district failed to provide a counselor to help with behavioral support, even though schools are legally required to provide such services listed on a student’s individualized education plan. The district stood by the criminal charge, saying “we take any threat to kill people very seriously.” A judge has called for another mental health evaluation for the defendant before going forward with more hearings. The misdemeanor offense is punishable by up to 90 days in jail.Read it at AL.com
CULLMAN, AL
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy