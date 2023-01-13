ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
Wake Up Wyoming

10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Wake Up Wyoming

Shockingly, Wyoming Is One of the Top 20 Best States to Drive In

There is often a lot of complaining about drivers in Wyoming, but according to a brand new study, Wyomingites aren't nearly as bad as the majority of the country. According to the study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was overall ranked 14th out of all fifty states on "2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in".
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana

Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
The Hill

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023

"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police looking for armed robber

Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
Wake Up Wyoming

Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne

Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
Douglas Budget

Legislative Update from Representative Bill Henderson (R-41)

The 2023 General Session kicked off on Tuesday. The first week of session is dedicated to legislative ceremonies, taking the oath of office and learning about legislative processes and procedures. On Wednesday, we held a joint session and welcomed Governor Gordon to hear his State of the State message. Governor Gordon reported on the strength of Wyoming and focused on five areas during his speech:
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

