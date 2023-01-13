Read full article on original website
Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81
When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Shockingly, Wyoming Is One of the Top 20 Best States to Drive In
There is often a lot of complaining about drivers in Wyoming, but according to a brand new study, Wyomingites aren't nearly as bad as the majority of the country. According to the study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was overall ranked 14th out of all fifty states on "2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in".
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
cowboystatedaily.com
Facing ‘Clear And Present Danger’ From Anti-Coal Policies, Wyoming Lawmakers OK More Money To Sue
The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday unanimously passed an amendment to a bill that will give Gov. Mark Gordon more flexibility in litigating over coal plant closure cases. In 2021, Wyoming lawmakers passed a $1.2 million appropriation...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana
Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
Conspiracy Theories Wanted: Why Are Czech Planes Watching Wyoming?
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960s. They are no longer being...
cowboystatedaily.com
Couple’s Library Tour Of Wyoming Continues; Impressed With Story, Moorcroft, Newcastle
And the Clearmont library, while "inconspicuous," is worth seeking out. That's the most recent report from new Wyoming residents Vern and Shireen Liebl, who have made it their mission to visit every library in their new home state.
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023
"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Resolution Against Electric Cars
A Wyoming legislative committee is slated to take up a resolution calling for an end to electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035. It's important to note that resolutions are not legally binding laws but are aimed at expressing an opinion. You can read Senate Joint Resolution 4 here. It's...
Wyoming Pump Prices Teeter with Gas Going Up, Diesel Coming Down
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 16 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
EXPLORE: Free App Options Helps Wyoming Stay Informed
The Wake Up Wyoming app keeps you in touch with what is happening on the show and in the state of Wyoming. There are many options that are easy to use. It also has loads of options that you can take advantage of to keep up with the show as well as news, weather, and road conditions.
cowboystatedaily.com
ATF ‘Pistol Brace’ Ruling Could Have Sweeping Impacts For Wyoming Gun Owners
A federal ruling on firearms that would reclassify some popular AR-15 variants as "short-barreled rifles" could have sweeping implications for Wyoming gun owners, say a gun dealer and a gun rights advocate. "It's just one of those ridiculous things,"...
Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne
Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
PHOTOS: Horse Therapy Rest and Relaxation Lodge Officially Open in Casper
Ropes & Roses Therapy Services, an occupational therapy and equine assisted therapy practice, has officially opened its Rest and Relaxation Lodge in Casper. That's according to a Facebook post from the practice's founder and owner, Karol Santistevan. Santistevan, the co-founder and former Executive Director of Reach 4A Star Riding Academy,...
Douglas Budget
Legislative Update from Representative Bill Henderson (R-41)
The 2023 General Session kicked off on Tuesday. The first week of session is dedicated to legislative ceremonies, taking the oath of office and learning about legislative processes and procedures. On Wednesday, we held a joint session and welcomed Governor Gordon to hear his State of the State message. Governor Gordon reported on the strength of Wyoming and focused on five areas during his speech:
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
