Woman charged with theft, disorderly conduct after refusing to pay bar tab: North Ridgeville police blotter
A woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-persisting and theft after refusing to pay her bar tab on January 3. On January 4, officers were dispatched for a hit-skip accident. After an investigation, a suspect was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, stopping after an accident, drug paraphernalia possession, and child endangerment.
13abc.com
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
92-year-old found dead outside Ohio nursing facility
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a Bedford nursing facility Saturday.
wtuz.com
Fake Money Seen at Local Businesses
The New Philadelphia police reported the use of fake $100 bills being used with these specific ones looking more realistic than the last ones being circulated. A male using these bills at two separate businesses is described as wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt with yellow sleeves and a white and red baseball cap. He also wore a camo mask over his face.
cleveland19.com
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive wanted for fleeing from Amherst police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering reward for information leading to the capture of a man accused of fleeing from Amherst police. John Liston, 39, is also wanted for a parole violation. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Liston is known to frequent the...
New details on arrest of Parma school board member
The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8, court records show.
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
cleveland19.com
92-year-old woman found dead outside Bedford nursing home
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning. Bedford police said nurses at Woodside Village in the 19400 block of Rockside Rd. checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. and she was located deceased on a back patio at 6 a.m.
Infant survives fatal crash
HURON COUNTY, Ohio — Police say one person is dead following a fatal, two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lyme Township, Huron County. 28-year-old Lacey Gerich of Norwalk was driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson of Section Line 30 with a one-year-old infant in the right rear passenger side seat.
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
Cleveland man indicted in death of 25-year-old missing woman
Indictments have been handed up for a man believed to be involved in the death of a 25-year-old woman reported missing in May.
Parma City Schools superintendent discusses recent John Muir Elementary School lockdown
PARMA, Ohio -- After shots were fired during criminal activity last Thursday (Jan. 12) on Broadview Road, nearby John Muir Elementary School was put under lockdown until the armed teenage criminal, who fled on foot, was apprehended without further incident. Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek said ongoing training led...
cleveland19.com
Donations requested for Medina County family who lost everything in house fire
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The home of a Brunswick Hills family was destroyed in a house fire early Sunday morning and now community members have organized a gift card and clothing drive. Firefighters responded to the home on Substation Road around 5:20 a.m. When they arrived, flames were already...
Sheriff’s office searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a young missing teen.
whbc.com
Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
Cleveland prosecutor under fire after charging 2 officers for assault
Spiteful, petty and punitive. Three words hurled at Cleveland’s city prosecutor after charging two officers with assaulting people in handcuffs.
Estate sales business owner arraigned on 6 felonies after News 5 Investigation
A local estate sales business owner was in court today facing 6 felony theft charges. This after a News 5 hidden camera investigation.
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
Cleveland man missing from care facility found: update
The Parma Police Department for Cuyahoga County has issued a missing adult alert for a Cleveland man.
