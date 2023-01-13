ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Scenes from the 2023 MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people gathered in San Antonio on Monday for the first in-person MLK March in three years. The march started at 10 a.m. on Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr. The route then headed west on Martin...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Families of Uvalde victims participate in MLK March in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Families of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting traveled to San Antonio to participate in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March. This year, MLK Day hit differently for Brett Cross, the guardian of student Uziyah Garcia, who was among the 19 students killed in the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Homeowner hopes to transform historic East Side home into dance studio

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a historical East Side home is working to honor its history by transforming it into a small dance studio. The owner of the home on the corner of Cactus and Martin Luther King Drive said it has the best view of the Tower of the Americas and the Alamodome. Homeowner Alma Chavarria wants to share her view with the rest of the city.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Want to beat high egg prices? Owning chickens may be the solution

SAN ANTONIO – The price of eggs are a topic of conversation for many families who are scrambling for ways to save money while still putting the popular protein-packed food item on the table. With steadily increasing egg prices, people who own chickens say it’s an alternative worth exploring....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Missing 8-year-old boy found safe

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police announced that the missing 8-year-old boy who had last been seen on Saturday was found safe. Ryan Jesse Cole has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300 block of NW Military Drive on the north side of town. He has...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - MLK Day of Service Show - Monday, January 16, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our MLK Day of Service Show! We’re highlighting black-owned, local businesses and events featured throughout the year on SA Live. It’s part of DreamWeek - the Miss Black San Antonio beauty pageant. It promotes the awareness of African-American Heritage, provides personality development training for pageantry competitions and encourages higher academic and vocational goals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2023 MLK march preparations underway at Pittman-Sullivan Park

San Antonio – Organizers spent the weekend preparing for San Antonio’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. march that is set for Monday. March 2020 is the last time the Martin Luther King, Jr. commission held an in-person march. Coordinators say there was an estimated 300,000 people in attendance. This year, organizers anticipate an additional 100,000 people.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

