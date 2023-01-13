Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with this list.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
TikToks that went viral showcasing San Antonio attractions, culture
SAN ANTONIO – As the new year is officially in full swing, we reflect on some viral TikToks in and or about San Antonio. Catching the attention of many onlookers, one woman was captured chasing her phone into the San Antonio River at downtown’s main tourist attraction. The...
Scenes from the 2023 MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people gathered in San Antonio on Monday for the first in-person MLK March in three years. The march started at 10 a.m. on Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr. The route then headed west on Martin...
Families of Uvalde victims participate in MLK March in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Families of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting traveled to San Antonio to participate in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March. This year, MLK Day hit differently for Brett Cross, the guardian of student Uziyah Garcia, who was among the 19 students killed in the shooting.
Businesses on MLK March route welcome marchers’ return after 3 years away
San Antonio – Sammy Sana stood outside his store Monday morning on Pecan Valley Drive and Martin Luther King Drive, watching hundreds of thousands of marchers stream past for the first time in three years. He’s been at the location for five or six years, but it was strange...
Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Homeowner hopes to transform historic East Side home into dance studio
SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a historical East Side home is working to honor its history by transforming it into a small dance studio. The owner of the home on the corner of Cactus and Martin Luther King Drive said it has the best view of the Tower of the Americas and the Alamodome. Homeowner Alma Chavarria wants to share her view with the rest of the city.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi.
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
Want to beat high egg prices? Owning chickens may be the solution
SAN ANTONIO – The price of eggs are a topic of conversation for many families who are scrambling for ways to save money while still putting the popular protein-packed food item on the table. With steadily increasing egg prices, people who own chickens say it’s an alternative worth exploring....
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police announced that the missing 8-year-old boy who had last been seen on Saturday was found safe. Ryan Jesse Cole has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300 block of NW Military Drive on the north side of town. He has...
Gunfire heard moments after 5 cars crashed on northwest side, according to witnesses
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're investigating reports of gunfire and potential reckless driving in northwest San Antonio Sunday night, believed to be connected to a multivehicle crash that unfolded around the same time. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to a section of...
Leading SA: President of UTSA , Dr. Taylor Eighmy, discusses university growth
SAN ANTONIO – Over recent years and months, UTSA has seen an impressive downtown expansion, an emphasis on computer science, and of course, the football team’s success. Dr. Taylor Eighmy, President of UTSA, joined Leading SA to talk about what has helped with the growth and what comes next.
As Seen on SA Live - MLK Day of Service Show - Monday, January 16, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our MLK Day of Service Show! We’re highlighting black-owned, local businesses and events featured throughout the year on SA Live. It’s part of DreamWeek - the Miss Black San Antonio beauty pageant. It promotes the awareness of African-American Heritage, provides personality development training for pageantry competitions and encourages higher academic and vocational goals.
2023 MLK march preparations underway at Pittman-Sullivan Park
San Antonio – Organizers spent the weekend preparing for San Antonio’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. march that is set for Monday. March 2020 is the last time the Martin Luther King, Jr. commission held an in-person march. Coordinators say there was an estimated 300,000 people in attendance. This year, organizers anticipate an additional 100,000 people.
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLK
MLK Day is. being celebrated across Texas today with events across the state, including what may have been a march in San Antonio that may have been the largest MLK march in the United States.
4 families displaced, 8 apartments torched by fire on West Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Four families are displaced after a fire ripped through eight units at an apartment complex on the West Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Horal Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy clouds...
