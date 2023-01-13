BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (AP) — A 56-year-old woman has been charged after an 18-year-old Indiana University student repeatedly was stabbed in the head on a public bus in an attack the school says was because the victim is Asian. Bloomington police say the victim told investigators she was standing and waiting for the exit doors to open Wednesday afternoon when another passenger began striking her in the head. Bus surveillance footage showed no interaction between the two women prior to the attack. Police later arrested Billie R. Davis, who is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO