OWN's 'All The Single Ladies' Exclusive Clip Details Woman's Discovery of Key Moment She Learned Her Interracial Marriage Wasn't Working

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
In 2013, a mom of 3 in a secret affair with an older married man went to a family gathering. She hasn't been seen since.
27-year-old mom of three Ashley Morris Mullis lived in Royerton, Indiana. By 2012, she was separated from her husband, and he was granted custody of their two sons, ages 1 and 3. He filed for divorce before Ashley went missing and it was finalized five months after she was last seen.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Popculture
Nancy Sinatra Reveals Candid Phone Call From Elvis Presley After Lisa Marie's Birth
A long-time friend of the Presleys paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after news broke Thursday of her passing at age 54. Following the announcement, Nancy Sinatra wrote: "Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times. Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear." On Jan. 13, Nancy tweeted another ode to the late singer from a memory of her famous father. "When his little girl was born Elvis called me, she wrote. "He was so excited his voice was whispery. He said his baby was born blessed and would live a life of privilege, but there are "so many babies born in the ghetto who will have hard lives and struggles. It isn't fair." Nancy continued, "His heart was full of love – and pain. I don't know why he shared his thoughts with me but I'm glad he did so I can share them with you. Elvis was much more than a phenomenon, he was a loving, caring mortal man." It is also worth noting that their fathers, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, sang together multiple times and appeared in the 1960 television special Welcome Home Elvis.
Popculture
Austin Butler Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley's Death Just Days After 'Elvis' Golden Globe Win
Austin Butler remembered the late Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's only child, days after her tragic death."My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper, and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler said in a statement. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered." Butler, who won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for Elvis at the Golden Globes on Jan. 10, received plenty of praise for his portrayal of the titular musician. However, while promoting the film in May 2022, the 30-year-old actor revealed to the New York Times that Lisa Marie's reaction to the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic "brought me to tears." "I want everybody to love the film, obviously, but the pressure I have really felt is doing justice to Elvis," Butler said in the interview.
Popculture
Amanda Kloots Reveals Death of Mother-in-Law
Amanda Kloots is mourning the loss of her mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero. As E! News noted, Kloots shared the sad news about Lesley's passing on Friday via Instagram. Her death comes over two years after her son and Kloots' husband, Nick Cordero, died from complications caused by COVID-19. Kloots posted several...
Amy Winehouse Biopic Blasted As 'Cringe'—'SNL Could Do a Better Job'
Photographs taken on the set of 'Back to Black', starring Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse, have been slammed online.
Popculture
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Was Met With Brutal Reactions From Fans
About three weeks after its release, we can now safely say that The Witcher: Blood Origin was not generally well-received by fans. The prequel to Netflix's The Witcher premiered on Christmas day, and it got a lot of views at first — even climbing to the top of the streamer's charts in the U.S. However, the social media commentary only seems to have gotten rougher as time has gone on.
Popculture
Netflix's Cancellation Bloodbath Continues With Another Animated Show
It's culling season over on Netflix as yet another Netflix Original is canceled. Unfortunately for fans of Dead End, the show itself is dead. Netflix canceled Dead End: Paranormal Park "a while" ago, per a tweet from creator Hamish Steele published on Friday. Apparently, he and his team had already ramped up production for Season 3 but the company reversed its decision — an unfortunate, growing trend in television as of late.
Popculture
This News Anchor Quit Her Job to Sail Around the World
Emily Kinzer-Crews always wanted to be a journalist. The former news anchor said she wanted to be a voice for the voiceless and tell good stories that may never see the light of day. But after seven years on air, she opted for a change. She met the love of her life, Cole, who was a construction professional, and was ready for an adventure off-camera. "I'm creating a new path outside of news. Storytelling is my passion. So, I am going to continue to share stories of the amazing people and the businesses who make up the sun post here through content creation on social media," she said in her final broadcast for ABC 7. At the time, she was engaged and planning a wedding. Working on a morning news show was a dream come true. But proved to be taxing, and she wanted a smoother life. She figured traveling the world via boat and documenting it all would be a great way to merge her two passions. That was in 2021, and she's been sailing the world since.
Popculture
'Phineas and Ferb' Revival in the Works
Last week, news broke that Disney is working on a revival of the beloved cartoon Phineas and Ferb, and fans are still ecstatic over the news. Disney officially announced the news on Friday at a Television Critics Association panel, according to a report by Deadline. Original series creator Dan Povenmire will be overseeing this revival.
Popculture
Jamie Lee Curtis Falls Ill in Wake of Golden Globes
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has reportedly gotten sick since attending the Golden Globe Awards this week, meaning she will not be at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Curtis revealed on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She wished her colleagues and co-stars the best as their movie Everything Everywhere All at Once continues its streak this award season.
Popculture
Every TV Show and Movie Leaving Netflix This Week (January 16)
A fresh slate of content is rolling out on Netflix this week. Now half-way through the month, the streamer is putting a major dent in its list of incoming titles for January 2023, with 14 new additions set to stocked in the Netflix streaming library. Set to begin rolling out on Tuesday, this week's additions not only include things like the animated horror anthology series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre and Season 2 of Bake Squad, but also what could be one of Netflix's biggest and most anticipated titles of the year, That '90s Show, the streamer's That '70s Show revival.
Popculture
'Witch Mountain' Disney+ Show: What to Know
The first new entry in the Witch Mountain franchise in years is coming soon to Disney+. According to a report by Deadline, Disney has ordered a streaming series which will reimagine the classic story for a new generation. The main cast for the show is already in place, and it includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabel Gravitt, Levi Miller, Bianca "b" Norwood and Jackson Kelly.
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU': Christopher Meloni and Ice-T Have Hilarious Response to Feud Rumors
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni entertained fans on Monday, even though there is no new episode of the long-running series airing until Thursday. Meloni shared a screenshot of an email from the National Enquirer, claiming they were feuding. The actors had a hilarious response to the rumor.
