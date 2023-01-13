ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Marilyn Edwards (nee Lemke), 89, of West Bend, WI

January 16, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Marilyn Edwards (nee Lemke) was born in Milwaukee on November 11, 1933 to Henry and Margaret Lemke (nee Kubitz). Marilyn passed away peacefully at the age of 89, surrounded by her loving family on January 3, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
WEST BEND, WI
wizmnews.com

Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago

The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love

I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
DELAFIELD, WI
glendale-wi.org

Upcoming I-43 North-South Project Closures

I-43 North-South Project (Silver Spring to WIS 60) - There will be a full closure overnight I-43 NB and SB from Brown Deer Rd to Mequon Rd, Monday, 1/16, for County Line Rd bridge demolition. - There will be a full closure overnight I-43 NB and SB from Brown Deer...
GLENDALE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
On Milwaukee

First Wisconsin Sweetgreen to open in Brookfield, but more could follow

It appears that Sweetgreen, the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, currently has its eyes on expansion in Wisconsin. With a mission to build "healthier communities by connecting people to real food", Sweetgreen offers a seasonal menu of salads, grain bowls and other healthful items. Currently, the company has established over 170...
BROOKFIELD, WI
gotodestinations.com

Cheese, Please: A Guide to the Best Pizza in Milwaukee

Attention all pizza lovers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Are you tired of so-so pizza that leaves you feeling unsatisfied?. Look no further, because we’ve scoured the streets of Cream City to bring you the crème de la crème of pizza joints. From deep dish to thin crust, wood-fired...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer shooting; tow truck driver accused, firing at motorcyclist

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer on Nov. 8, 2022. The accused is Donta Davis – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Preserving batteries for electric mowers, power tools over winter

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Gas power or electric? It’s a question more consumers are asking themselves in their store’s power tool aisle -- or when buying a snow blower or lawn mower. Before you lay down hundreds or thousands of dollars, it’s important to understand what you’re getting.
WAUKESHA, WI

