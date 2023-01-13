I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.

DELAFIELD, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO