washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Marilyn Edwards (nee Lemke), 89, of West Bend, WI
January 16, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Marilyn Edwards (nee Lemke) was born in Milwaukee on November 11, 1933 to Henry and Margaret Lemke (nee Kubitz). Marilyn passed away peacefully at the age of 89, surrounded by her loving family on January 3, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
WISN
Two week overnight closures on I-43 between Mequon and Brown Deer Road
Beginning on Jan. 16, overnight closures are scheduled for approximately two weeks on. I-43 northbound and southbound between Mequon Road and Brown Deer Road. Weekday closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Weekend closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The closure is due to continuing...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
We're Open: Scardina Specialties thrives in new Riverwest location
Scardina Specialties has a new location at 715 East Locust St. Scardina Specialties opened up their first location on Chamber Street. Damien Scardina is the owner.
wizmnews.com
Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago
The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive closing
The Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee is closing. The store, located at 709 E. Capitol Dr., is offering 10% off all items storewide.
Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love
I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
Driver ejected from car in Menomonee Falls crash
A 36-year-old man died after he crashed his vehicle and was ejected through the windshield in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, police said.
glendale-wi.org
Upcoming I-43 North-South Project Closures
I-43 North-South Project (Silver Spring to WIS 60) - There will be a full closure overnight I-43 NB and SB from Brown Deer Rd to Mequon Rd, Monday, 1/16, for County Line Rd bridge demolition. - There will be a full closure overnight I-43 NB and SB from Brown Deer...
500 Black Tuxedos event showcases Milwaukee community
The goal of the annual 500 Black Tuxedo Event: dressing up young men to provide them a physical reminder of what they’re worth and what they can be.
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
discoverhometown.com
Washington County committee studying options for Samaritan Center operations
The Samaritan Health Center has been a part of Washington County operations since the late 1960s. Faced with increased facility needs and staffing shortages, county officials are seeking more information about possible options to offset increasing costs at the facility. A Washington County Board Ad Hoc Committee first met in...
On Milwaukee
First Wisconsin Sweetgreen to open in Brookfield, but more could follow
It appears that Sweetgreen, the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, currently has its eyes on expansion in Wisconsin. With a mission to build "healthier communities by connecting people to real food", Sweetgreen offers a seasonal menu of salads, grain bowls and other healthful items. Currently, the company has established over 170...
Milwaukee museum to change its name to celebrate women, nonbinary people
The Charles Allis Art Museum will be known as the Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum from Jan. 26 through June 11.
gotodestinations.com
Cheese, Please: A Guide to the Best Pizza in Milwaukee
Attention all pizza lovers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Are you tired of so-so pizza that leaves you feeling unsatisfied?. Look no further, because we’ve scoured the streets of Cream City to bring you the crème de la crème of pizza joints. From deep dish to thin crust, wood-fired...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shooting; tow truck driver accused, firing at motorcyclist
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer on Nov. 8, 2022. The accused is Donta Davis – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
500 Black Tuxedos event returns to Milwaukee this weekend
The 500 Black Tuxedos event is returning to Milwaukee this weekend, providing young men in the area with a day of mentorship and fine dining.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Preserving batteries for electric mowers, power tools over winter
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Gas power or electric? It’s a question more consumers are asking themselves in their store’s power tool aisle -- or when buying a snow blower or lawn mower. Before you lay down hundreds or thousands of dollars, it’s important to understand what you’re getting.
