Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge boys basketball storms back, hands Okemos first loss

By Nathaniel Bott, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

OKEMOS — Luke Charter was prepared to coach the Grand Ledge freshman team this season.

But after a coaching change right before the season, Charter was thrust into the interim role at the varsity level.

Charter's found early success, helping lead Grand Ledge to a 6-1 start — its lone loss coming by just two points — before the level of competition was raised on Thursday night. Charter and his group, with a four-game winning streak in tow, headed to undefeated Okemos with the top spot in the CAAC Blue at stake.

Trailing by 10 at halftime in a hostile road environment, Charter was able to spark something in his guys. Grand Ledge came out in the second half on a quick 6-0 run, clawed its way to a one-point lead heading into the fourth, and hit clutch free throws late to hang on for a 50-47 win.

"That was a huge win for this group, they're young and have been through some adversity this year so for them to come out and get it together in the second half, I'm really proud of this group," Charter said. "It's been a challenge, and I knew it was going to be all along, but this is a great group of kids who have really responded to everything they've had to go through. They have made it easy on me."

Grand Ledge outscored Okemos 23-12 in the pivotal third quarter, led by senior guard Caleb Estrada, who scored seven of his 11 points in the third. Senior forward Teddy Williams led the Comets with 14 points.

The coaching change was jarring for veteran players such as Estrada and Williams, who had spent the past two seasons with former coach Travis Schellhammer. So far, the results couldn't be much better.

"Coming out of break, this is the game we circled and we got it done," Estrada said. "We just listen to our coaches, they know what they are doing and it's our job to execute. (Charter) has done a great job, we all respect him, we all listen to him, we're just building off everything we've had to deal with and moving on."

Okemos had a chance to tie the game with 2.5 seconds left, but a corner 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

Thursday marked Grand Ledge's first win at Okemos since 2017.

Grand Ledge (7-1) will play at Pinckney on Tuesday, while Okemos (8-1) will travel to CAAC Blue foe Holt next Thursday.

Contact Nathaniel Bott at nbott@lsj.com and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Grand Ledge boys basketball storms back, hands Okemos first loss

