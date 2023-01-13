Read full article on original website
Stevek88
2d ago
we already passed a $3billion tax on ourselves over 10 years ago to build more reservoirs. Our politicians have done zero to actual build them.
californiaglobe.com
What Is the Purpose of California’s Public Contract Code?
Division 1 of California’s Public Contract Code sets forth its purpose and several preliminary matters. Division 1 was added in 1984 by Chapter 42. Section 100 provides a legislative finding and declaration that placing all public contract law in one code will make that law clearer and easier to find.
sierrawave.net
Gov. Newsom’s Gas-Engine Vehicle Ban Gets Some Blow-Back – by Deb Murphy
Isaac Newton’s third law, for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, applies to. more than physics; it apparently applies to politics as well. Last summer, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed off on legislation that mandated all. cars sold in the state by 2035 had to have...
Governor Newsom signs new executive order in response to lingering winter storms
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order today, Jan. 16, with provisions to improve emergency response and assist people impacted by recent winter storms. The post Governor Newsom signs new executive order in response to lingering winter storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Environmentalists say Newsom’s budget cuts jeopardize climate programs, electric car mandate
Environmentalists slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for slashing billions of dollars from initiatives that the governor has repeatedly called top priorities: efforts to combat climate change and transition to zero-emission vehicles. Facing a projected $22.5 billion deficit, Newsom today proposed to eliminate $6 billion in climate spending in his 2023-24 budget....
Storms force California to look harder at capturing rainfall to ease drought
The state’s farms and cities need more water despite recent rain and snow.
davisvanguard.org
Prison Closure Advocates Hold Massive Online Rally, Urge CA Governor, Legislature to Adopt ‘Roadmap’ to Closure of ‘at Least’ 7 State Prisons
SACRAMENTO, CA – Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and other prison reform advocates, in an online rally late last week, demanded Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and state legislature adopt a “community-informed roadmap to close at least seven more prisons by 2025 as part of this year’s budget process.”
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Winter Storm Response and Recovery
January 15, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state’s emergency response to ongoing storm impacts including flooding, mudslides and landslides in communities across the state. “California...
kusi.com
San Diego Judge dismisses suit to block California from sharing gun buyer info with researchers
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A San Diego federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of gun owners seeking to block a state law that allows their personal information to be shared with researchers studying gun violence. The suit filed last year on behalf of five gun...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
California reservoir update, January 16, 2023
Nearly three weeks of non-stop rain have dramatically increased the water levels at California lakes and reservoirs bringing the state out of what was considered an extreme drought prior to Christmas. Shasta has increased from 32% of capacity to 51% of capacity in 3 weeks. Oroville increased from 30% to...
mavensnotebook.com
GUEST COMMENTARY: Amid Onslaught of Storms, State Must Get Serious About More Pumping, Water Storage
California has once again been caught flat-footed in the aftermath of another round of infrequent yet inevitable wet weather, grounded by inflexible interpretation of the 2019 biological opinions and the persistent, puzzling reluctance to construct new water supply infrastructure in the state. The consequences will be to resign our people, farms and environment to ongoing drought once the existing precipitation runs out.
California Black Owned Businesses Set to Access More State Gov’t Contracts
Black and other minority-owned small businesses in California have actively fought for decades for more inclusion in state government contracting opportunities. Their hard work and patience paid off in September last year when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 2019 into law. Authored by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine), the...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
californiaglobe.com
California’s Anti-Racist Water Plan
As of this coming Wednesday, water will no longer be racist because that’s when the California State Water Resources Control Board will discuss its 2023-2025 Racial Equity Action Plan. On the 18th, the Board will discuss – but will not vote to disapprove nor approve as the Action Plan...
'Out of our control': California farmers struggle after recent atmospheric rivers
A California farmer couldn't plant some crops because of flooding from atmospheric river storms. That was not as concerning to him as a long-term water management solution.
SFist
Newsom’s Proposed Budget Slashes $2 Billion From Public Transportation, Legislators Up In Arms
With California now looking at a $22.5 billion budget deficit, one area Governor Newsom wants to tighten the strings is public transit. But transit heads and legislators say they're already saddled with a fiscal cliff and service cuts. Just before Thanksgiving, word leaked out that Bay Area transit agency heads...
Is California's drought over? Here's what you need to know about rain, snow reservoirs and drought
The year 2023 began with a historic bang — record precipitation and disastrous flooding throughout much of California. Parched watersheds soaked up the first rains, but soon became waterlogged. Runoff accelerated. Sodden hillsides collapsed. Rural levees burst and rivers spilled their banks. Towns went underwater. People died. Meanwhile, the...
Risky rescue: California firefighters pluck woman from tree she climbed to escape raging floodwaters
Dramatic video shows a California woman being rescued Friday afternoon after she climbed a tree in a desperate attempt to escape raging floodwaters caused by a powerful atmospheric river storm that dropped torrential rain across the state.
SFist
California Reservoir Levels Steadily Rising After All These Storms, According to State Agencies
After three years of drought, this winter’s unforgettable rains have replenished at least some of the state’s water storage, KRON4 reported. After consecutive years of droughts, many of the state’s reservoirs had dipped to drought emergency levels. California always receives the vast majority of its precipitation between November and March, but recent years hadn’t received much precipitation to refill them (a more and more common occurrence as climate change accelerates).
Sen. Nancy Skinner discusses Gov. Newsom’s proposed budget
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Senator Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget. Sen. Skinner served as the chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee. She discusses the process ahead, and why it is important for the legislature to debate the proposal set forth […]
PLANetizen
California’s Reservoirs are Filling Up, but For How Long?
A park in Oakley, California floods during the 'atmospheric river' storm that hit the state on the last days of 2022. | Rich Lonardo / Oakley, California. Could the massive storms drenching the West Coast this month bring relief to California after three years of drought? “If California’s recent climate history is a guide, not for long,” writes Henry Fountain in the New York Times. While the recent downpours may fill (and in some cases overfill) the state’s reservoirs, the better question, Fountain points out, is how future droughts will play out.
