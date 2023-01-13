Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Darian White reaches 1,500 career points in Montana State's win over Idaho
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team lacked energy and defensive discipline in its first game of the Big Sky slate at Idaho on Dec. 29. The Vandals took advantage by hitting a dozen 3-pointers in a 19-point victory. In the rematch on Monday at Worthington Arena,...
406mtsports.com
Idaho men start fast, hold off Montana State for first Big Sky win
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s basketball team has answers for Isaac Jones. Divant’e Moffitt has left the Bobcats asking questions. Moffitt, a senior guard at Idaho, more than made up for Jones’ quiet night by scoring a season-high 32 points in a 74-70 win over MSU on Monday night in Moscow, Idaho. It was the first Big Sky Conference win of the season for the Vandals (7-12, 1-5), who dropped the Bobcats to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in league play.
406mtsports.com
Montana State men's tennis falls to North Dakota in season opener
BOZEMAN — Experience trumped youth on Sunday, when a veteran North Dakota men's tennis squad topped the Bobcats 5-2. The Fighting Hawks swept doubles play to earn that point, then clinched the match with wins at the first, third and fourth ladder spots before Montana State got on the board. The Cats played without the team’s two returning all-conference players, with Matej Panik experiencing travel issues and Jamieson Nathan injured.
406mtsports.com
Leia Beattie leads Montana State women to road win over Weber State
BOZEMAN — Leia Beattie finished one point short of her career high, but her overall performance Saturday afternoon was arguably her best as a college player. Coming off the bench, Beattie scored a game-high 26 points on efficient shooting in the Montana State women’s basketball team’s 80-65 Big Sky Conference win over Weber State on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. She helped the Bobcats (11-7, 4-2 Big Sky) earn their third straight road victory and their first road sweep of the season.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies show glimpse of true potential in blasting Idaho State
MISSOULA — Montana was stuck in another one of its infamous scoreless droughts Saturday. This time, the Griz slammed the door shut. Brandon Whitney had scored or assisted on 10 straight points prior to Idaho State’s 10-2 run over a 4:41 stretch. He then drained a triple out of the timeout, assisted on another and UM led by 20 or more over the final seven minutes.
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Glacier's Teegan Vasquez, Bozeman's Avery Allen share mutual admiration in quests for 4-peat
MISSOULA — Teegan Vasquez didn’t want to miss a second of Avery Allen’s championship match at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic on Saturday at Missoula Sentinel. Vasquez, a senior at Kalispell Glacier, kept his expert eye on the mat as Allen, a senior at Bozeman High, worked his way to a technical fall victory in the 145-pound bracket. It was a unique sight: one wrestler going for his fourth state title watching another attempting a 4-peat.
406mtsports.com
Montana women's tennis team falls to Gonzaga and Seattle to wrap up road trip
The Montana women's tennis team went winless on its three-match road trip to Washington to open the season 0-3 after falling to Gonzaga on Saturday and Seattle University on Sunday. The Grizzlies picked up a win at No. 2 doubles against Gonzaga Saturday but were overpowered in singles, losing the...
406mtsports.com
Jubrile Belo's double-double helps Montana State men beat Weber State
BOZEMAN — Jubrile Belo’s eyes got wide when informed that he had drawn 11 fouls. Holding a small bag of ice to his forehead, the senior on the Montana State men's basketball team said it certainly felt like 11 times. “I think that’s the most I’ve ever been...
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
406mtsports.com
Elena Carter’s school record highlights Montana State's showing at Cougar Classic
SPOKANE, Wash. — Highlighting the Montana State indoor track and field team’s return to action after a month-long break, senior hurdler Elena Carter broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles twice at the Cougar Classic, held at The Podium on Friday. Carter, who came into the...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Nordic skiing moves up 2 spots at MSU Invitational
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s Nordic team put three skiers in the top 10, while the women placed two as the Bobcats moved from sixth to fourth on the second day of the MSU Invitational on Saturday morning at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. “Today's race was a...
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin boys hold off fourth quarter comeback in win over Billings Senior
BOZEMAN — Down by six with under a minute to play, Billings Senior guard Jaiden Turner drove to his right. The Broncs had been the aggressor late in the fourth quarter and needed a basket. But as Turner made his move, Gallatin senior guard Garrett Dahlke stepped up and...
