Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando locationAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in OrlandoMadocOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando salon owner says she was victim of break-in caught on camera
The owner of a salon in Downtown Orlando says someone broke into her place by shattering the window and took off with the cash box. She says she's not the only business that was hit.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
WESH
Woman dies after altercation in Orange County, advocates see spike in domestic violence deaths
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff deputies are investigating how a woman died after she was found unconscious after an incident of domestic violence Saturday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. near Royal Street and Queen Mary Rd. Officials say the suspect left the scene at first,...
Orange County deputies investigate domestic disturbance after woman found unresponsive
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after deputies respond to a domestic disturbance in Orange County. Deputies responded to a call on the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When deputies arrived, they found...
fox35orlando.com
Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 2 arrested in shooting death of man on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have arrested two men accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Orange County. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Tahjaii Elliott, 19, are facing charges of first degree murder for the shooting death of Carlos Moreno-Anarivia, deputies said. According to detectives, on the...
WESH
Video shows what led up to deadly Orange County shooting outside shopping plaza
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s detectives released a video Friday showing the events that led up to a deadly shooting. Thirty-nine-year-old Etson Faustin was shot and killed in the parking lot of a shopping plaza at 7400 Southland Boulevard early morning on Dec. 30. Another man in his 20s was also shot.
UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
Orlando Police Department launches training program to fill open positions with corrections officers
ORLANDO, Fla. — At the beginning of 2022, the staffing at the Orlando Police Department was so low that the agency had just one officer for every 361 residents. That critical shortage of officers impacted nearly every part of the department. While the numbers have started to improve this...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County deputies searching for person who shot, killed woman
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are on the hunt for whoever shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier. They said her murder happened Thursday night on North Powers Drive, just south of Clarcona Ocoee Road, and they're calling on the community to help them catch the shooter. The sheriff's office...
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
fox35orlando.com
Woman arrested after robbery attempt in Daytona Beach ends in boyfriend's stabbing death: police
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officers of the Daytona Beach Police Department have arrested the girlfriend of a man killed in a stabbing last week. Police said Kaylee Grigsbyleinum, 19, was arrested Monday on a second-degree felony murder charge. According to investigators, Grigsbyleinum and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Devyn Strickland, planned to...
fox35orlando.com
Woman dies after being found shot in crashed car in Orange County; reward offered in search for suspect
Authorities have offered a reward in an effort to help track down a suspect who shot and killed Nekaybaw Iyona Collier. The 27-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a crashed vehicle in Pine Hills and later died at a local hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
villages-news.com
Woman ordered into anger management after attack in McDonald’s drive-thru
A Lady Lake woman has been ordered into anger management after an attack on a fellow customer in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 53, was sentenced this past week in Lake County Court after the July 9, 2021 attack at the fast-food restaurant in Leesburg.
WESH
23-year-old dies after crashing truck into bridge support in Central Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top stories. A young man is dead after a crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old was driving his pickup truck in the area of State Road 46 and State Road 453 on Sunday. Officials say...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
I've taken my toddler to Disney World and Universal, and the latter is actually better for young kids
My family lives in Orlando, and I've taken my child to Disney World and Universal Studios. Universal is less stressful and has a better atmosphere.
pethelpful.com
17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
Deputies investigating domestic disturbance that left one woman dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a domestic disturbance that left one woman dead Saturday night. Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to investigators, when deputies...
Hundreds gather to honor Orlando’s first Black city council member
ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Central Florida are remembering more than one civil rights leader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hundreds of people gathered in Orlando on Monday to honor Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy, Orlando’s first Black city council member. He took the oath in 1973.
Comments / 1