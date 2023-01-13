ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA

Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
SANFORD, FL
ESPN 690

UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County deputies searching for person who shot, killed woman

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are on the hunt for whoever shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier. They said her murder happened Thursday night on North Powers Drive, just south of Clarcona Ocoee Road, and they're calling on the community to help them catch the shooter. The sheriff's office...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL

Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
WINTER PARK, FL
pethelpful.com

17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

