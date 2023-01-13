It was not a great shooting start for No. 4 Alabama during Saturday's game against LSU but you wouldn't have known it just by looking at the score. The Crimson Tide made just five of its first 19 shots from beyond the arc but in the 10 minutes it took to get those shots up, the team had already built a double digit lead at Coleman Coliseum.

