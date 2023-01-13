ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Blazers lose heartbreaker at MTSU 74-73

It was a toe-to-toe, punch-counterpunch battle in Murfreesboro with the MTSU Blue Raiders landing one more punch than the UAB Blazers. The result was a 74-73 heartbreaking overtime loss for UAB, their third loss in four games. The Blazers are now 13-6, 4-4 in C-USA. MTSU is 11-7, 4-3 in C-USA.
Late FTs help Samford complete comeback, stay unbeaten in conference play

Samford trailed by as many as 19 points during the second half of Saturday's game against Chattanooga at Pete Hanna Center as the Bulldogs seemed destined for their first conference loss of the season. But shots finally started falling for the hosts and that deficit was completely erased when Jermaine Marshall tied the game on a dunk with just under six minutes to go in the game.
Your Week in Review for January 08, 2023

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard released from prison. Hubbard was sentenced after a jury convicted him of violating state ethics law for using his public office for personal gain. Read more here. MONDAY, JANUARY 9. Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community. The victims were identified as...
Woman dead after shooting near University of Alabama campus

A 23-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in the area known as The Strip near the campus of the University of Alabama, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two people to be arrested and charged with capital murder. Officers...
Birmingham, Hoover send team of city employees to help relief efforts in Selma

The cities of Birmingham and Hoover sent a team of public works employees to Selma to assist with storm clean up Saturday. Hoover employees traveled to Selma with generators, tents, cots, skid steer loaders and a boom truck while Birmingham employees provided heavy equipment including a limb loader truck, dump trucks and a fuel truck. The combined crews worked to clear heavy debris from roadways.
Man shot during carjacking on Bessemer Road

Birmingham Police responded to the scene of a shooting at the Chevron Gas Station at 1381 Bessemer Road. Police said someone carjacked a vehicle and shot a man in the chest. The injuries are considered life threatening. No information has been released on a suspect.
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting which left one person dead Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue East around noon Saturday on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man dead a the scene.
Crews respond to restaurant fire on Valleydale Road near Pelham

A portion of Valleydale Road on the Pelham-Hoover line was shut down Friday morning as crews worked to put out a fire. The Pelham Fire Department said the fire began at the Ooka Chinese & Japanese Restaurant on the corner of Valleydale Road and Highway 31. Traffic was backed up...
One person in serious condition after house fire in Birmingham

One person was transported to the hospital and is in serious condition after sustaining injuries from a house fire Sunday in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a residential fire on Cotton Avenue and 12th Street SW. Fire was showing when crews arrived. The victim was...
