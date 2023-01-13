ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wxxv25.com

COVID Vaccine hesitancy listening session planned in Gulfport

John Whitfield joins us today to talk about COVID and vaccine hesitancy and an upcoming event sponsored by Climb CDC Family Enrichment Center that will tackle those topics. The session takes place January 24th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Orange Grove Community Center.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Pool opening at YMCA in Ocean Springs tomorrow

After two months of renovations, YMCA’s pool in Ocean Springs is finally opening tomorrow at 5 a.m. The renovation cost $145,000 to do. In the pool, it has a brand new coat and seal along the concrete pool. The tiles that were coming undone are now fixed. Along the outside, the pool has brand new paint and light fixtures.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Coastwide MLK Jr. Celebration Parade in Biloxi

Marching down Division Street celebrating the man who had a dream, the Coastwide Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Parade took place this afternoon in Biloxi. East Biloxi was full of joy and cheer, celebrating MLK with beads, candy, and band performances across the Coast. Several organizations showed their support for...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Hundreds celebrate MLK Day with Battle of the Bands

Hundreds came out to watch several bands perform as part of the MLK Coastwide Celebration Battle of the Bands at MGM Park. High school and middle school bands from New Orleans, Mobile, and Jackson all came to perform with Alcorn State University Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite leading the charge. The Coastwide MLK Committee also recognized the hard work of representatives from around the tri-county area as part of the opening ceremony.
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Guests battle for first place at the second annual Paper Airplane contest

It was a battle in the skies at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport as the second annual Paper Airplane Contest took flight. All age groups, children and adults put their paper pilot skills to the test. Each contest was judged by how far their airplanes could travel and for the plane’s hang time as well.
GULFPORT, MS
ourmshome.com

McElroy’s Harbor House, a Biloxi Staple

The restaurant scene in Biloxi sure has changed over the years. How I miss the old places like the Schooner, Baricev’s, and Rossetti’s. Do you remember the Van Cleve special that was invented at Rossetti’s, a po-boy made with a crab cake and cheese? What about the seafood platter at Baricev’s or the shrimp po-boy from the Schooner? There was a certain feel to those old places, certainly nothing pretentious, but you knew you were in a local joint, and were rubbing shoulders with fisherman, shipbuilders, especially if you heard the accent that used to be so common here, a hint of New York and a little New Orleans mixed in.
BILOXI, MS
thingstodopost.org

10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023

Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Makin’ Groceries in Biloxi selling allergy-friendly King Cakes

It’s King Cake season and one local plant-based café specializes in making King Cakes that are ideal for individuals with dietary restrictions. Makin’ Groceries on Howard Avenue in Biloxi dishes out vegan and gluten-free King Cakes during Carnival season, both of which are dairy-free, egg-free, and refined-sugar free.
BILOXI, MS
travelawaits.com

9 Magnificent Outdoor Adventures On The Mississippi Gulf Coast

The Mississippi Gulf Coast has become known for its booming waterfront casinos and hotels. However, beyond the glitz of the main beach highway, there are many incredible outdoor adventures just waiting for visitors. From exciting eco-tours of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, marshes, and bayous, to the thrill of parasailing high...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning. According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies

The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
CBS 42

Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
MOBILE, AL

