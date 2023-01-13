Read full article on original website
COVID Vaccine hesitancy listening session planned in Gulfport
John Whitfield joins us today to talk about COVID and vaccine hesitancy and an upcoming event sponsored by Climb CDC Family Enrichment Center that will tackle those topics. The session takes place January 24th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Orange Grove Community Center.
Pool opening at YMCA in Ocean Springs tomorrow
After two months of renovations, YMCA’s pool in Ocean Springs is finally opening tomorrow at 5 a.m. The renovation cost $145,000 to do. In the pool, it has a brand new coat and seal along the concrete pool. The tiles that were coming undone are now fixed. Along the outside, the pool has brand new paint and light fixtures.
Coastwide MLK Jr. Celebration Parade in Biloxi
Marching down Division Street celebrating the man who had a dream, the Coastwide Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Parade took place this afternoon in Biloxi. East Biloxi was full of joy and cheer, celebrating MLK with beads, candy, and band performances across the Coast. Several organizations showed their support for...
Hundreds celebrate MLK Day with Battle of the Bands
Hundreds came out to watch several bands perform as part of the MLK Coastwide Celebration Battle of the Bands at MGM Park. High school and middle school bands from New Orleans, Mobile, and Jackson all came to perform with Alcorn State University Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite leading the charge. The Coastwide MLK Committee also recognized the hard work of representatives from around the tri-county area as part of the opening ceremony.
Mississippians begin new 12-month nursing program
When Robin Holman made the decision to switch from a teaching career to one in nursing, she knew a fast-track degree option would be her best bet. She found that golden ticket with The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) new, accelerated BSN pathway. Holman is part of the initial...
Guests battle for first place at the second annual Paper Airplane contest
It was a battle in the skies at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport as the second annual Paper Airplane Contest took flight. All age groups, children and adults put their paper pilot skills to the test. Each contest was judged by how far their airplanes could travel and for the plane’s hang time as well.
McElroy’s Harbor House, a Biloxi Staple
The restaurant scene in Biloxi sure has changed over the years. How I miss the old places like the Schooner, Baricev’s, and Rossetti’s. Do you remember the Van Cleve special that was invented at Rossetti’s, a po-boy made with a crab cake and cheese? What about the seafood platter at Baricev’s or the shrimp po-boy from the Schooner? There was a certain feel to those old places, certainly nothing pretentious, but you knew you were in a local joint, and were rubbing shoulders with fisherman, shipbuilders, especially if you heard the accent that used to be so common here, a hint of New York and a little New Orleans mixed in.
New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, MINISO celebrated its grand opening as well as the Lunar New Year inside Edgewater Mall. This opening allowed South Mississippians to get the chance to be introduced to a new culture for some with the lion dance, a Vietnamese and Chinese tradition that is performed to bring good fortune.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church holds Wild Game Feast in Ocean Springs
A wild time was had at Dr. Martin King Jr. Memorial Park in Ocean Springs. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has hosted a ‘Wild Game Feast’ at MLK Park for more than 30 years. The event exudes aromas of an exotic fair and is held every year to celebrate...
10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
Makin’ Groceries in Biloxi selling allergy-friendly King Cakes
It’s King Cake season and one local plant-based café specializes in making King Cakes that are ideal for individuals with dietary restrictions. Makin’ Groceries on Howard Avenue in Biloxi dishes out vegan and gluten-free King Cakes during Carnival season, both of which are dairy-free, egg-free, and refined-sugar free.
Mississippi Secretary of State stands firm in response to Biloxi Businessmen’s Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is standing firm in his response to a Biloxi business group whose members worry his office is standing in the way of waterfront development. Back in November, the Biloxi Businessmen’s Club sent a letter to Secretary Watson asking that he...
9 Magnificent Outdoor Adventures On The Mississippi Gulf Coast
The Mississippi Gulf Coast has become known for its booming waterfront casinos and hotels. However, beyond the glitz of the main beach highway, there are many incredible outdoor adventures just waiting for visitors. From exciting eco-tours of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, marshes, and bayous, to the thrill of parasailing high...
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
Making vegan and gluten free King Cakes at Makin’ Groceries in Biloxi
Since King Cake season is in full swing, we decided to visit on spot specializing in cakes for those with dietary restrictions. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf has more.
Pascagoula Defensive Lineman Jeffery Rush Jr. offered by Mississippi State
An offer from Mississippi State going to Pascagoula Defensive Lineman Jeffery Rush Jr., who is now up to ten Division I offers total. The four-star junior defensive lineman also has looks from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Missouri, Florida State, Southern Miss, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Samford, and Texas.
30-foot fin whale found stranded, dead off Mississippi Gulf Coast: ‘A very rare species’
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. - A 30-foot fin whale has died after officials found it stranded off the coast of Mississippi Saturday morning. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies confirmed the news, posting photos to Facebook of the male whale that was found deceased in shallow water near the shoreline in Pass Christian on Jan. 7.
Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning. According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.
Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies
The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
