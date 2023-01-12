Read full article on original website
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
Gunna Gets Dissed By Lil Durk As Lil Baby & Meek Mill Add To Post-Plea Deal Woes
Gunna has seemingly been dissed by Lil Durk, with Lil Baby and Meek Mill also turning their backs on him based on their social media activity. Durk took to Instagram over the weekend to share a new song snippet on which he appeared to take shots at Gunna for taking a plea deal in the sweeping RICO case against his and Young Thug’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective.
Drake Gives Fabolous His Flowers: 'Wouldn't Be Anywhere Without This Guy'
Drake has given Fabolous his flowers, hailing the Brooklyn rapper as a major influence on his career. The Her Loss hitmaker showed love to Loso on his Instagram Stories on Sunday (January 15) by posting a series of photos of the Summertime Shootout lyricist along with a few complimentary words.
Keith Murray Wants Diddy To Give Him His Publishing: ‘It’s For My Kids’
Keith Murray has demanded Diddy give him his publishing rights. In one of the latest segments of his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Murray recalled the time he was called in to feature on G. Dep’s 2001 track “Special Delivery (Remix).” The Def Squad rapper admitted he had no idea about publishing at the time, and all he saw was the $5,000 check Puff allegedly paid him for the rights to his verse.
Keyshia Cole Snaps Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of ‘Degrading’ Her Late Mother
Keyshia Cole has responded to an accusation that she is ‘degrading’ her late mother Frankie Lons, amid news that the singer has started working on a biopic. In November 2022, The Jasmine Brand reported that Lifetime had begun production on a film that would examine Cole’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with her biological mother, who passed away in July 2021 of an apparent overdose. The following month, veteran actress Debbie Morgan shared a behind the scenes shot on Instagram that saw her appearing on camera as Frankie alongside Keyshia Cole.
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
Diddy's Son King Combs Laughs Off 'Nepotism Baby' Label
King Combs has chimed in on the “nepotism baby” debate surrounding Hollywood as the son of Bad Boy mogul Diddy. While being Diddy’s son has given him some obvious advantages in the music world, Christian Combs believes there’s still an added burden with the pressure to live up to the legacy of your parents.
50 Cent Speak On Kanye: “He Stepped On A Landmine”
Fif questioned what Ye’s goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric. We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.
50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Being Dropped By His Lawyers
50 Cent responded to Kanye West being dropped by his legal team on Instagram. 50 Cent responded to reports of Kanye West’s lawyers dropping the polarizing rapper on Instagram, Monday. The legal firm took out newspaper ads to alert Ye that they are no longer representing him in a New York lawsuit.
Ed Lover Thinks Amil Is One Of Hip Hop’s Biggest ‘What Ifs’
Ed Lover has listed former JAY-Z protégé Amil alongside the likes of Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke as artists whose unfulfilled careers could have shifted the game. Picking up a conversation sparked by Nelly, Ed Lover took to Instagram on Thursday (January 12) to offer his input about who he felt might be considered the biggest “What If” in Hip Hop.
Romeo Miller Denies Master P Feud Was Done For Publicity: ‘This Is Just About Life’
Romeo Miller has refuted the public theory that his recent feud with his father Master P was a publicity stunt ahead of his return to Growing Up Hip-Hop. During a recent appearance at the Rap Snacks Disrupt 2023 Conference, the former child star was asked if his fallout and reconciliation with P would play out on the show, to which he returned last week after two seasons away from the reality series. Romeo immediately addressed the internet chatter that insinuated that he made his family beef public as a way to promote his GUHH comeback.
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Pookie Loc, Deb Antney Claims
Deb Antney says Gucci Mane never killed Pookie Loc, despite previous claims. Deb Antney called cap on claims that Gucci Mane killed Jeezy’s affiliate Pookie Loc during a home invasion. During a recent interview with the Ugly Money Podcast, Deb Antney discussed Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle in...
Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
Cardi B Talks Takeoff’s Death, Plastic Surgery, Quavo’s “Messy” & More With Jason Lee
The mother of two is the first guest to join the Hollywood Unlocked CEO on his new REVOLT show. The five-year anniversary of Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is quickly approaching. Unfortunately for her fans, a release date is not yet set for her sophomore effort. Still, many have their fingers crossed we’ll see it arrive in 2023.
Mary J. Blige Rings In 52nd Birthday With Fat Joe, Usher, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma & More
The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul went all out for her birthday and her famous friends made it extra special. It’s another trip around the sun for Mary J. Blige, and a few dozen of her closest friends gathered for a celebration. Over the years, the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul has shown her luxury birthday shindigs that host her fellow famous friends. This year was no different, and there were plenty of photos and videos of the festivities that made the world green with envy.
Keyshia Cole Checks Person Who Claims She’s “Degrading” Her Mother In Biopic
Actress Debbie Morgan will portray Frankie Lons in the movie about Keyshia’s life, and a Twitter user slammed the singer. The loss of a parent is already difficult, but Keyshia Cole has publicly grieved the passing of both her parents. The singer’s mother, Frankie Lons, reportedly died of a drug overdose following years of struggling with addiction. Lons amassed a global following after appearing alongside Cole on reality TV, and her fans took to social media to share more positive memories.
Blueface Clowns DJ Akademiks’ Failed Music Career During Heated Dispute
Blueface and DJ Akademiks have been embroiled in a heated back-and-forth with one another on social media this week. The beef between the pair appears to have started on Thursday (January 12), when the “Thotianna,” rapper tweeted: “I got way more money then ak why he playing like this.”
French Montana Calls 50 Cent ‘Biggest Genius in the Industry’
During a recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, French Montana praised 50 Cent for utilizing beefs to his own benefit. “50 was picking on n***as to pick on n***as,” French explained. “At one point, he was the biggest genius in the music industry. He would just pick on you and drop a mixtape. Pick on you and drop an album.”
Jim Jones Checks Interviewer Over Max B Question
Jim Jones wasn’t too happy about being asked about Max B in a recent interview, and didn’t hide his annoyance. During a sit-down with DJUTV, the Harlem rapper refused to discuss his long-running rap rival, explaining he doesn’t talk about people who are dead or in jail.
Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Will “Never Do A ‘Verzuz'”
Tony Yayo says he doesn’t think 50 Cent will ever do a “Verzuz.”. Tony Yayo says that he doesn’t think 50 Cent will ever participate in “Verzuz.” Speaking with VladTV, the G-Unit rapper recalled Busta Rhymes challenging 50 and Yayo to go against him on the show.
