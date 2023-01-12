Romeo Miller has refuted the public theory that his recent feud with his father Master P was a publicity stunt ahead of his return to Growing Up Hip-Hop. During a recent appearance at the Rap Snacks Disrupt 2023 Conference, the former child star was asked if his fallout and reconciliation with P would play out on the show, to which he returned last week after two seasons away from the reality series. Romeo immediately addressed the internet chatter that insinuated that he made his family beef public as a way to promote his GUHH comeback.

