Tonawanda, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Mighty Taco Coming to Depew, Transit Road

The 20th Mighty Taco in Western New York will soon be here! There is a brand new Mighty Taco being built and you may pass the new location all of the time on Transit Road. If you drive by the corner of Walden and Transit, you have seen different chapters at 5760 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043. It was built for Dunkin' Donuts, then was changed to Checkers. Now, if you drive by you will see the sign down and crews working on the building.
DEPEW, NY
WKBW-TV

Fearless Buffalo nun thwarted thieves

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A fearless Buffalo nun delivered an impromptu lesson in "thou shall not steal". “So, I opened the door and saw a ladder — here's a ladder over here and I walked out and I looked up and said — 'get out of here. How dare you do this to God's property — this is his mission!’”, described Sister Mary Johnice, director, Response to Love Center.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

‘Something in my spirit was like, we need to open up the church:’ Buffalo pastors help save more than 100 people during blizzard

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – A Western New York couple is gaining recognition for saving around 150 people during last month’s blizzard. Al and Vivian Robinson were featured on the Jennifer Hudson show talking about their heroic actions to keep people warm and safe. The Robinsons are pastors at the Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
ALDEN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
BUFFALO, NY
stnonline.com

New York School Bus Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat

Buffalo police investigated a bomb threat last week, which lead to the evacuation of a school bus, reported WGRZ News. According to the news report, the school bus was transporting 27 students on Jan. 11. Police were called to a local intersection following the report of the bomb threat. After...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2ND. REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Besse, Collin James. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11. CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND. Bail Amount: $2,500.00. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership

Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
HAMBURG, NY

