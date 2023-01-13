Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Brand New Mighty Taco Coming to Depew, Transit Road
The 20th Mighty Taco in Western New York will soon be here! There is a brand new Mighty Taco being built and you may pass the new location all of the time on Transit Road. If you drive by the corner of Walden and Transit, you have seen different chapters at 5760 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043. It was built for Dunkin' Donuts, then was changed to Checkers. Now, if you drive by you will see the sign down and crews working on the building.
Local nun thwarts robbery at Response to Love Center on Saturday
Her co-workers at the Response to Love Center call here “one tough cookie”, and Saturday’s actions by Sister Mary Johnice certainly represent why that’s the case. Read more here:
Should This Amazing Home in Hamburg Cost More? [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a phenomenal region to raise a family. It's not pretending to be the giant metropolises that New York City, Los Angeles, Miami or Chicago are, but there are some very nice properties to purchase in Buffalo. This is also a region which is more affordable than...
WKBW-TV
Fearless Buffalo nun thwarted thieves
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A fearless Buffalo nun delivered an impromptu lesson in "thou shall not steal". “So, I opened the door and saw a ladder — here's a ladder over here and I walked out and I looked up and said — 'get out of here. How dare you do this to God's property — this is his mission!’”, described Sister Mary Johnice, director, Response to Love Center.
WGRZ TV
Nun stops attempted burglary in progress
Thieves tried burglarizing Response to Love Center in Buffalo, Saturday morning. A nun heard a noise and went outside to investigate, ending up stopping burglars.
‘Something in my spirit was like, we need to open up the church:’ Buffalo pastors help save more than 100 people during blizzard
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – A Western New York couple is gaining recognition for saving around 150 people during last month’s blizzard. Al and Vivian Robinson were featured on the Jennifer Hudson show talking about their heroic actions to keep people warm and safe. The Robinsons are pastors at the Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in […]
WGRZ TV
Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
A troubling trend as car thefts on the rise in suburbs
As Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners remain vulnerable to thieves, local police say car thefts in general have been up in recent weeks. Amherst and Town of Tonawanda Police say some steps can keep you from being a victim.
Orchard Park Police search ravine for missing Bills fan, no one found
Orchard Park Police spent hours searching a ravine near Highmark Stadium for a missing person, but later called off the search saying no one was found and they don't believe anyone was in danger.
Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
This Niagara Falls Wedding Venue Offers Rooftop Views For Your Big Day
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If elegant, scenic, and photo worthy are at the top of your list of requirements for a wedding venue, book a tour of Hyatt Place Niagara Falls ASAP. The rooftop...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
stnonline.com
New York School Bus Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat
Buffalo police investigated a bomb threat last week, which lead to the evacuation of a school bus, reported WGRZ News. According to the news report, the school bus was transporting 27 students on Jan. 11. Police were called to a local intersection following the report of the bomb threat. After...
Tow companies getting reimbursed by Erie County for removing cars in blizzard
During the blizzard, hundreds of abandoned vehicles were towed out of ditches, or from feet of snow in the middle of the road, but most of them have since been claimed by their owners.
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
Court security officers donate to Buffalo family that lost 5 children in house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly two weeks after a Dec. 31 fire, which claimed the lives of five young children on Dartmouth Avenue, Lisa Liggins, who along with her husband was caring for the children, remains in an ICU at Erie County Medical Center with burns over 80 percent of her body, according to pastor Duane Price of Cornerstone Church Ministries.
24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2ND. REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Besse, Collin James. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11. CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND. Bail Amount: $2,500.00. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11.
wbfo.org
Cheektowaga man saves man stranded in car for over 10 hours during blizzard
Heavy snow, at times blinding. Seventy mile-an-hour winds. White-out conditions. This is what Stephen Nowicki experienced Dec. 23, the first night of the Buffalo blizzard, on his way to rescue a man he didn’t know, Ashroiful Apu, who was stranded in his car not far from where Nowicki lives.
Orchard Park Police called to search for missing person after Sunday's Bills playoff game
Orchard Park Police was called into action Sunday night following the Buffalo Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium, trying to locate a person that reportedly went missing following at around 8:30 p.m. EST. Read more here:
Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership
Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
