3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Football: Stroud declares for NFL Draft, departs as one of greatest QBs in Ohio State historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says Losing Streak “Tests the Character of Your Group,” Justice Sueing Believes Close Rutgers Loss Was a “Step Forward” For Ohio State
Chris Holtmann’s been here before. Ohio State’s four-game losing streak is the fourth of Holtmann’s tenure in Columbus. His Buckeyes have responded before, though, most recently in their run to the Big Ten Tournament championship game following four straight losses to end the 2020-21 regular season. But...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Hicks Prioritized Team over Self As Freshman While Awaiting Opportunity to Play Bigger Role for Ohio State
Despite being the No. 1-ranked linebacker and No. 7 overall prospect in the recruiting class of 2022, C.J. Hicks didn’t play a single defensive snap for Ohio State as a true freshman. Such was life for a linebacker outside the two-deep on Ohio State’s depth chart in Jim Knowles’...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Checks in at No. 2 in AP Poll, Ties Best Ranking in Program History
Ohio State women's basketball has made a habit of rewriting the program's record books this season. On Monday, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 2 in the most recent AP Poll, matching the best ranking in program history previously set by Ohio State when it was ranked second from Jan. 31-Feb. 14 in 2004-05 and from March 6-13 in 2005-06 under then-head coach Jim Foster.
Eleven Warriors
Defensive Tackle Jayden Jackson Was Thrilled to Receive an Offer from Ohio State, Justin Scott Will Commit Jan. 31, Adrian Posse Decommits from Auburn
Jayden Jackson remembers all too well watching Ohio State growing up. So when OSU defensive line coach Larry Johnson offered him on Wednesday, the defensive tackle prospect couldn’t contain his excitement. “I’ve been there multiple times and I was hoping that would be a school I eventually got an...
Eleven Warriors
Lathan Ransom Staying at Ohio State for Senior Season
Lathan Ransom is staying at Ohio State for his senior season. The Buckeye safety will not enter the 2023 NFL draft, instead opting to return at OSU for another year, his father told the Columbus Dispatch. Ransom legitimized himself as a potential early draft entrant with a breakout junior season...
Eleven Warriors
Rutgers Exacts Revenge With 68-64 Overtime Win to Push Ohio State Losing Streak to Four Games
Make it two full weeks (and counting) since Ohio State’s last win. In a rematch following last month’s controversial finish in Columbus, Rutgers evened the season series with the scarlet and gray and handed the Buckeyes their fourth straight loss in the process. It took overtime to do so, but the Scarlet Knights scraped by with a 68-64 win on their home court Sunday.
Eleven Warriors
Rutgers Rematch On Tap For Reeling Ohio State After Three Straight Losses
The first matchup ended in controversy. Rutgers (12-5, 4-2 B1G) Rutgers Athletic Center 2:15 p.m. BTN. Ohio State’s Big Ten opener went down as a victory in the record books on Dec. 8, and a particularly memorable one at that as Tanner Holden’s last-second heave from well beyond the 3-point line gave the Buckeyes a walk-off win at the buzzer in Columbus. But the very next night, the Big Ten issued a statement to explain that the shot shouldn’t have counted in the first place. Holden stepped out of bounds just before reestablishing his position on the court, and had the officiating team been following the letter of the law, play should have been stopped then and there.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Improves to 18-0, NCAA Approves Transformation Committee Recommendations and Clemson Hires Garrett Riley
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Eighteen games into the 2022-23 season, Ohio State women’s basketball still hasn’t lost this year. The Buckeyes’ best-ever start in program history continued...
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Long Snapper Mason Arnold Transferring to Michigan State
Mason Arnold is staying in the Big Ten East. The former Ohio State long snapper announced Saturday that he is transferring to Michigan State. Arnold was Ohio State’s starting long snapper for the final six games of the 2022 season after Bradley Robinson – who did the opposite of Robinson by transferring to Ohio State after starting his college career at Michigan State – suffered a season-ending knee injury. However, Arnold was not expected to retain the starting job in 2023 after the Buckeyes added former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann as a scholarship transfer.
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: As transfer portal window narrows, Kyle McCord's stock at Ohio State rises
If Ohio State felt it needed any of the top quarterbacks sitting in the transfer portal, wouldn’t he already be in Columbus?. The Buckeyes will be any quarterback’s dream next season. As they have been in every season of Ryan Day’s tenure. The combination of Marvin Harrison...
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan, former Minnesota QB, puts up impressive numbers at Hula Bowl
Tanner Morgan put up impressive numbers at the Hula Bowl Saturday afternoon, completing 5 of his 8 passes for 94 yards, leading 2 scoring drives in a 16-13 Team Kai win. By many accounts, Morgan was the most complete player on the field in the end-of-year all-star game. Morgan used...
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota records first traffic fatality of 2023
Minnesota recorded their first report of a traffic fatality in 2023 last week when a Maple Lake man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while standing outside of his stranded car. On January 3, authorities say 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was driving on Highway 24...
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
614now.com
Popular Columbus restaurant closing for several days to mourn after manager shot and killed
Marlow’s Cheesesteaks has been one of the area’s hottest new restaurants since it opened last spring. But for the next few days, the up-and-coming Gahanna eatery will be closed to mourn one of its own. According to Columbus Police, 43 year-old Christopher Manteen, who was a manager at...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
Man, 33, dies in head-on crash with car going wrong direction on exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash overnight Sunday in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Newark resident Erickson Francois was driving his Honda just after 3:30 a.m. going south on Interstate 270. As Francois entered the exit ramp going east toward the merge with State Route 161, a BMW, […]
