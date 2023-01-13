The first matchup ended in controversy. Rutgers (12-5, 4-2 B1G) Rutgers Athletic Center 2:15 p.m. BTN. Ohio State’s Big Ten opener went down as a victory in the record books on Dec. 8, and a particularly memorable one at that as Tanner Holden’s last-second heave from well beyond the 3-point line gave the Buckeyes a walk-off win at the buzzer in Columbus. But the very next night, the Big Ten issued a statement to explain that the shot shouldn’t have counted in the first place. Holden stepped out of bounds just before reestablishing his position on the court, and had the officiating team been following the letter of the law, play should have been stopped then and there.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO