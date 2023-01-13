Read full article on original website
Digital Assets: Ravencoin, Clover Finance, Convex Finance Available on Okcoin
On January 11, 2023, RVN, CLV, CVX, ANT, and PHA became available to buy on Okcoin in the United States. Withdrawals will be available soon, the Okcoin team confirmed. As mentioned in a blog post, Ravencoin (RVN), Clover Finance (CLV), Convex Finance (CVX), Aragon Network (ANT), and Phala Network (PHA) are coming to Okcoin.
London based Fintech Detected Finalizes £2.5M Round
KYB (Know Your Business process) is “notoriously” slow, manual, and unfit for purpose. However, Detected creates “a detailed and accurate profile of any business in the world.” It supplements this “with information that can be added by the business that is being onboarded in a white-labeled onboarding flow.”
Deel Acquires Capbase to Introduce Equity Management Solution
The team at Deel notes that they are building the “best” equity and compliance product for global companies and their teams. The Deel team writes in a blog post that we all know equity “can be one of the best ways to attract and retain talent for the long-term.” But when you’re expanding your company worldwide, it’s hard “to know where and how to start approaching equity grants.”
Financial Services Provider Apex Group Enhances Tech Offering with PFS Acquisition
Apex Group Ltd., a global financial services provider, announced the acquisition of Pacific Fund Systems (PFS), a global fund administration software business, from co-founders and Pollen Street Capital. This acquisition “follows Apex Group’s longstanding partnership with PFS through the use of PFS-PAXUS and will expand use of the technology platform...
CCAF Publishes State of Suptech Report, Regulators Step Up Utilization of Technology to Monitor Financial Services
The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), Cambridge SupTech Lab, has published a report on the emerging arena of supervisory technology (Suptech) that aims to improve the regulation of financial services firms. While some view Regtech and Suptech as two sides of the same coin, CCAF’s inaugural State of SupTech Report 2022 targets specifically the current state of digital technology from the perspective of regulatory agencies worldwide.
European Finance Solution Provider Qonto Moves Forward with Penta Integration
Qonto has revealed its roadmap for the integration of Penta. Qonto, which claims to be the European market leader in digital financial management for SMEs and freelancers joined forces with Penta, the digital business banking provider for SMEs and freelancers in Germany last summer. The integration roadmap “leads to one...
BNP Paribas, SimCorp to Offer Connected Banking, Insurance Accounting Solution
The Securities Services business of BNP Paribas, a global multi-asset servicing specialist with EUR 10.8 trillion in assets under custody and EUR 2.3 trillion in assets under administration, has expanded its strategic partnership with SimCorp, a provider of SaaS investment management solutions, in order “to offer insurance accounting and reporting solutions integrated with its custodian and banking services.”
Bloom Impact Investing Backed by Envato, Up Founders
The founders of Envato and Up have joined to back Bloom Impact Investing, a “climate-focused Fintech.”. According to an email, Euphemia, the family office of Up co-founder Dominic Pym, together with Envato founders Collis and Cyan Ta’eed have led a seed round of $525,000,. At the same time,...
Balance, BigCommerce to Support Online Trade for B2B Merchants
Balance announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers “access to digital and self-serve B2B payments.”. BigCommerce customers can “integrate Balance through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.”. Bar Geron, co-founder and CEO of Balance, said:. “Our goal has always been to...
Fintech Firm TrueML Appoints Thomas Overton as Chief Technology Officer
One True Holding Company d/b/a/ TrueML, a financial technology software company developing machine learning-driven products that enable intelligent, digital communication in the financial services space, announced that Thomas Overton will “join as Chief Technology Officer.”. TrueML develops software using patented machine learning technology “to create a digital-first process that...
Insurtech Cowbell Defines Approach to Catastrophic Modeling for Cyberattacks on SMEs
Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has released a new whitepaper, “Modeling Catastrophic Cyber Events”, which lays out a path to model catastrophic cyber events in the SME market. Cowbell’s goal is “to help SMEs prevent and recover from a cyber event...
BNPL Zilch Comments on Report Pointing at Lending Impact to Users Credit Scores
This past weekend, Zilch, a buy now pay later (BNPL) provider, was a target of a story entitled Buy now pay later to impact credit scores of millions. The article in the Sunday Telegraph stated that changes at Zilch would see data shared with agencies which may impact users’ ability to borrow from banks.
IMPT to Purchase €50 Million of Carbon Credits Using Blockchain Powered Thallo
IMPT has announced a deal to purchase up to €50 million in carbon credits from Polygon blockchain-powered Thallo. IMPT is a carbon-offsetting ecosystem aiming to connect brands and commerce to individuals and businesses interested in reducing their carbon footprint. Thallo uses blockchain technology to facilitate carbon offset markets. According...
South Korean Fintech SentBe Brings Cross-Border Money Transfer Service to the US
SentBe, Korea’s fintech company, announced the official launch of its international money transfer service in the U.S., “a significant move in the company’s global expansion.”. Customers, including migrant workers in the U.S., can now “send U.S. dollars to more than 50 countries with greater ease and at...
Insurtech Firm bolttech Partners with AIS in Thailand
International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand’s mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services “including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ program.”. The AIS Care+ program “allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for...
European Investment Platform Mintos Comments on Key Updates from Past Year
2022 was a year of challenges, but also “huge wins” for Mintos and their investors, the company claims. During 2022, Mintos launched a new financial instrument, Notes, “benefiting our investors with investor protection mechanisms.” They also celebrated “reaching a milestone of 500 000 registered users.”
Restaurant Management and Payments Platform Foodics Teams Up with French Tech Startup Partoo
Connecting France and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a “first of its kind” strategic tech partnership, Foodics, the cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform in the MENA region, has announced it has partnered with French-based tech start-up Partoo, who “help brands manage and increase their presence online in order to further grow their business.”
tZERO Appoints William Andreozzi as New Chief Technology Officer
TZERO is pleased to announce the appointment of William Andreozzi as the new Chief Technology Officer. William brings “a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of digital asset trading and blockchain technology to the company.”. With over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, William has...
GetGo Selects Jumio to Unlock Digital Onboarding for New Drivers
Jumio, the provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, announced its partnership with GetGo, which claims to be the largest car-sharing service in Singapore, “to create an ecosystem where mobility is shared and sustainable for all.”. GetGo prides itself on an extremely user-centric service “with...
ABN AMRO Registers Digital Bond on Public Blockchain, Using Fireblocks
ABN AMRO, headquartered in Amsterdam, reportedly became the first bank in Europe to register a digital bond on the public blockchain, using Fireblocks. The digital bond was issued to a select group of investors “to raise funds on behalf of APOC, an ABN AMRO commercial client in the aerospace industry.”
