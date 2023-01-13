ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

wfxg.com

Fire truck overturns on Washington Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An overturned fire truck has traffic slowed in Augusta Monday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Washington Rd. and I-20. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Details are limited, but dispatch does say that traffic is slowed in the area. Expect delays.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Ahmaud Arbery killer being held at Augusta medical prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One of the men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery is currently being held in Augusta. Gregory McMichael is being held at Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown. It's unclear why he's in the medical facility. Gregory McMichael, along with his son and a neighbor,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Virtual racers rally around Columbia County dog-mauling victim

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap was scheduled for his fifth surgery Monday, one of many after the mauling that happened earlier this month as he was riding his bike. Over the weekend, the 11-year-old was getting visitors at the hospital where he’ll be for weeks....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

One person dead following crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 northbound near mile marker 90 around 11:42 am Sunday morning. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Infinity Q50 was traveling Northbound on I-95, ran off the road right […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

For the first time, Aspen Jeter’s family speaks out

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time, the family of a five-year-old who was missing for weeks is speaking out. Aspen Jeter’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was killed Thanksgiving day and Aspen was nowhere to be found. Police found her two weeks later with her father in Virginia. He’s...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Pedestrian speaks out after group is hit by vehicles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - fox54 has NEW DETAILS ABOUT A CRASH INVOLVING SIX PEDESTRIANS HIT BY TWO SEPARATE VEHICLES wednesday NIGHT. DEVRON MITCHELL IS RECOVERING AT HOME. BUT HOURS AGO, he says THAT WASN’T THE CASE. iN A PHONE CALL, MITCHELL TELLS FOX54 THAT IT HAPPENED AROUND 8P.M. WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN FRONT OF HIS BUSINESS, PURPOSE CENTER, NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF OLIVE ROAD AND EAGLES WAY.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Take a look at this tornado damage in McDuffie County

Learn more about damage, safety in aftermath of storms across region. Continuing coverage of a severe weather outbreak that affected the CSRA as well as much of the South. Four people were arrested this week after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One on One with Richard Rogers | Helping others with unused items

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From clothes to furniture, chances are you’ve got some things around your house you’re not using anymore. Maybe it’s time to put that stuff to work by helping others. Tammy Butler with Community Ministries talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
MAYFIELD, GA
WRDW-TV

5 students charged after altercation at Harlem High School

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Harlem High School students face charges over a fight Friday at the school. The Columbia County School District told parents in a message that school resource officers and administrators responded to a student altercation in the school’s main hallway near the commons area. “Upon...
HARLEM, GA
WRDW-TV

Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
AIKEN, SC

