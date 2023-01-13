Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Fire truck overturns on Washington Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An overturned fire truck has traffic slowed in Augusta Monday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Washington Rd. and I-20. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Details are limited, but dispatch does say that traffic is slowed in the area. Expect delays.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
wfxg.com
Ahmaud Arbery killer being held at Augusta medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One of the men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery is currently being held in Augusta. Gregory McMichael is being held at Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown. It's unclear why he's in the medical facility. Gregory McMichael, along with his son and a neighbor,...
WRDW-TV
‘This saves us critical time’: AirCare allows faster care to critical patients
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield has an emergency services helicopter, that will call if they need to airlift you from the scene of a crash or some other medical emergency. It’s part of a new partnership with Augusta University Health. We talked to officials with the Edgefield County emergency...
WRDW-TV
Virtual racers rally around Columbia County dog-mauling victim
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap was scheduled for his fifth surgery Monday, one of many after the mauling that happened earlier this month as he was riding his bike. Over the weekend, the 11-year-old was getting visitors at the hospital where he’ll be for weeks....
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for Entering Auto suspect
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies were in Grovetown in the area of Coldwater Street off of Baker Place Road about 7:00 Monday morning, searching for an entering auto suspect. The suspect is an unknown male wearing a red hoodie. Authorities say that is the best description they have as of now. If […]
One person dead following crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 northbound near mile marker 90 around 11:42 am Sunday morning. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Infinity Q50 was traveling Northbound on I-95, ran off the road right […]
WRDW-TV
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety searching for man involved in larceny
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a subject in reference to a larceny. He is suspected to be in the area of the Walmart on Edgefield Road, according to authorities. If you recognize him please contact public safety at 803-279-2121.
WRDW-TV
For the first time, Aspen Jeter’s family speaks out
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time, the family of a five-year-old who was missing for weeks is speaking out. Aspen Jeter’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was killed Thanksgiving day and Aspen was nowhere to be found. Police found her two weeks later with her father in Virginia. He’s...
wfxg.com
Pedestrian speaks out after group is hit by vehicles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - fox54 has NEW DETAILS ABOUT A CRASH INVOLVING SIX PEDESTRIANS HIT BY TWO SEPARATE VEHICLES wednesday NIGHT. DEVRON MITCHELL IS RECOVERING AT HOME. BUT HOURS AGO, he says THAT WASN’T THE CASE. iN A PHONE CALL, MITCHELL TELLS FOX54 THAT IT HAPPENED AROUND 8P.M. WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN FRONT OF HIS BUSINESS, PURPOSE CENTER, NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF OLIVE ROAD AND EAGLES WAY.
WRDW-TV
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from Justin Gilstrap’s cousin, another 11-year-old boy who made the 911 call during the dog attack in Columbia County. When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call that saved Gilstrap’s life.
WRDW-TV
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Olive Road at Eagle Way was shut down after an accident with injuries involving six pedestrians and two separate vehicles. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, the call came in a 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say two...
wfxg.com
Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
WRDW-TV
Take a look at this tornado damage in McDuffie County
Learn more about damage, safety in aftermath of storms across region. Continuing coverage of a severe weather outbreak that affected the CSRA as well as much of the South. Four people were arrested this week after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Helping others with unused items
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From clothes to furniture, chances are you’ve got some things around your house you’re not using anymore. Maybe it’s time to put that stuff to work by helping others. Tammy Butler with Community Ministries talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the...
Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
Evans woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from neighbors and family
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Evans woman has been arrested after several of her neighbors reported items missing. All the incidents happened between October and December of 2022. 21-year-old Shaira Khan allegedly took jewelry and shoes from one residence on Conn Drive in Evans totaling $11,000. The victim told deputies that she become suspicious […]
WRDW-TV
5 students charged after altercation at Harlem High School
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Harlem High School students face charges over a fight Friday at the school. The Columbia County School District told parents in a message that school resource officers and administrators responded to a student altercation in the school’s main hallway near the commons area. “Upon...
WRDW-TV
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
