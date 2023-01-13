LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy was celebrated across Kentucky Monday, as he would have been 94 this year. In Lexington, the city hosted its 50th annual Martin Luther King (MLK) March downtown, where it drew in many prominent local leaders, as well as Governor Andy Beshear. The march continued in the footsteps of what Dr. King started nearly 60 years ago, as a demonstration of non-violence.

