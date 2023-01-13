Read full article on original website
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Fall Short at Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The FGCU men's basketball team (13-6, 3-3 ASUN Conference) completed a challenging two-game road trip to the Bluegrass State on Saturday, falling 61-41 to defending ASUN Tournament champion Bellarmine at Freedom Hall. Graduate guard Caleb Catto (Cape Coral, Fla./Southwest Florida Christian Academy) and senior guard Cyrus...
fox56news.com
First SEC win finally arrives for UK women’s hoops
GAINESVILLE, Fl. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky women’s basketball team started the SEC season with an 0-5 conference mark but finally won its first conference game on Sunday, beating Florida 81-75. The win breaks a five-game losing streak for the Wildcats, with their previous last win coming on December 21 against Ohio. They had lost eight of their last nine games dating back to December 11.
fox56news.com
Georgetown fire shuts down roads
The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
fox56news.com
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast Celebration in Lexington
The city of Lexington has been honoring the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. for 50 years. One long-standing tradition of the city's festivities includes the brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosting their annual Unity Breakfast Celebration.
fox56news.com
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
fox56news.com
MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington
MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington.
fox56news.com
Kentucky gas prices dropping
Kentucky gas prices are dropping.
fox56news.com
Lexington honors MLK Day with 50th annual march
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy was celebrated across Kentucky Monday, as he would have been 94 this year. In Lexington, the city hosted its 50th annual Martin Luther King (MLK) March downtown, where it drew in many prominent local leaders, as well as Governor Andy Beshear. The march continued in the footsteps of what Dr. King started nearly 60 years ago, as a demonstration of non-violence.
fox56news.com
Madison County NAACP hosts annual March for the Homeless
The march begins at 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church.
fox56news.com
The Kentucky Castle hosts superhero breakfast
Dozens of kids suited up to join Captain America and Spider-Man for a superhero breakfast Sunday morning at The Kentucky Castle.
fox56news.com
1 seriously injured in Tates Creek Road crash
One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday.
fox56news.com
Fayette County Flu, COVID case updates
Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases.
fox56news.com
Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
fox56news.com
Jessamine County honors Martin Luther King Jr. with community event
Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and impact traveled through Jessamine County on a day of celebration, commemoration, and education.
fox56news.com
Lexington weather: Rain and warmer weather on the way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Things are starting out cold Monday morning, but that cold weather won’t last for long. Highs this afternoon should jump to the low 50s. That’s a big difference compared to Martin Luther King Jr. Day last year when highs were only in the 20s.
fox56news.com
Tortellini Soup, Pull-Apart Cheese Bread
Tortellini Soup, Pull-Apart Cheese Bread
fox56news.com
Laurel County first responders rescue hiker who fell on ice in creek
According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, they responded around 11 a.m. to the call of a 65-year-old woman who had fallen on ice in a creek while hiking near the Falls City Road area.
fox56news.com
Corbin man arrested on charges including terroristic threatening
Frank Boswell, Jr., 22, was arrested and charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant.
fox56news.com
Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash
London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192.
fox56news.com
Driver Rescued From Cliff Ledge
Firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road in La Jolla and was dangling off a cliff.
