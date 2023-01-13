ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Fall Short at Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The FGCU men's basketball team (13-6, 3-3 ASUN Conference) completed a challenging two-game road trip to the Bluegrass State on Saturday, falling 61-41 to defending ASUN Tournament champion Bellarmine at Freedom Hall. Graduate guard Caleb Catto (Cape Coral, Fla./Southwest Florida Christian Academy) and senior guard Cyrus...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox56news.com

First SEC win finally arrives for UK women’s hoops

GAINESVILLE, Fl. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky women’s basketball team started the SEC season with an 0-5 conference mark but finally won its first conference game on Sunday, beating Florida 81-75. The win breaks a five-game losing streak for the Wildcats, with their previous last win coming on December 21 against Ohio. They had lost eight of their last nine games dating back to December 11.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown fire shuts down roads

The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire. Georgetown fire shuts down roads. The Georgetown Fire Department said a...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA

Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington

MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky gas prices dropping

Kentucky gas prices are dropping.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington honors MLK Day with 50th annual march

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy was celebrated across Kentucky Monday, as he would have been 94 this year. In Lexington, the city hosted its 50th annual Martin Luther King (MLK) March downtown, where it drew in many prominent local leaders, as well as Governor Andy Beshear. The march continued in the footsteps of what Dr. King started nearly 60 years ago, as a demonstration of non-violence.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County NAACP hosts annual March for the Homeless

The march begins at 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

The Kentucky Castle hosts superhero breakfast

Dozens of kids suited up to join Captain America and Spider-Man for a superhero breakfast Sunday morning at The Kentucky Castle.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 seriously injured in Tates Creek Road crash

One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County Flu, COVID case updates

Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County honors Martin Luther King Jr. with community event

Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and impact traveled through Jessamine County on a day of celebration, commemoration, and education.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington weather: Rain and warmer weather on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Things are starting out cold Monday morning, but that cold weather won’t last for long. Highs this afternoon should jump to the low 50s. That’s a big difference compared to Martin Luther King Jr. Day last year when highs were only in the 20s.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Tortellini Soup, Pull-Apart Cheese Bread

Tortellini Soup, Pull-Apart Cheese Bread
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Laurel County first responders rescue hiker who fell on ice in creek

According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, they responded around 11 a.m. to the call of a 65-year-old woman who had fallen on ice in a creek while hiking near the Falls City Road area. Laurel County first responders rescue hiker who fell …. According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, they...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Corbin man arrested on charges including terroristic threatening

Frank Boswell, Jr., 22, was arrested and charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash

London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Driver Rescued From Cliff Ledge

Firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road in La Jolla and was dangling off a cliff.
LEXINGTON, KY

