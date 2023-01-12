Read full article on original website
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Democrats push for Bolsonaro to be booted from the U.S. as Brazil investigates riots
BRASÍLIA, Brazil — Less than two weeks on the job, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva faces an incredible challenge: the aftermath of the most serious assault on the country's institutions since its return to democracy from dictatorship in the 1980s. Now his government is widening...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Despite mail voting changes, ballot rejections remain relatively low in 2022 midterms
Hundreds of thousands of mail ballots were rejected across the country during the 2022 general election, according to a state-by-state analysis by NPR. That's about 1% of ballots that were returned to election officials, a rate similar to prior years. The analysis, which drew primarily from states that track ballot...
Security underpins U.S. ties with Gulf states like Saudi Arabia. But tensions linger
DUBAI — As the war in Ukraine grinds on, the United States is looking internationally to partners to weaken Russia's influence. It's also seeking to blunt China's growing reach. In the Mideast, President Joe Biden has reached out to Gulf allies like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and...
Here's what we know about the classified documents found at Biden's home and office
President Biden is facing a Department of Justice investigation after his lawyers found classified documents at his Delaware residence and an office in Washington, D.C. They were found in multiple instances, with a White House lawyer announcing on Saturday that five more pages had been found at Biden's home. On...
Jurors in the Proud Boys trial hear the start of the seditious conspiracy case
A federal prosecutor told jurors in the seditious conspiracy case against members of the far-right Proud Boys group that the defendants mobilized "and took aim at the heart of our democracy" on Jan. 6, 2021. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough described Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio as "leader of the...
A 'wolf warrior' is sidelined, as China softens its approach on the world stage
As a foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian was one of the most prominent official voices of the Chinese government for the past three years. He was also the unofficial poster-child for "wolf warrior diplomacy" — a sharp-tongued, combative approach that brought the rhetorical fight to China's critics and rivals.
The Trump Organization has been ordered to pay $1.61 million for tax fraud
NEW YORK — A state court in New York has ordered two companies owned by former President Donald Trump to pay $1.61 million in fines and penalties for tax fraud. The amount, the maximum allowed under state sentencing guidelines, is due within 14 days of Friday's sentencing. "This conviction...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banning 'Latinx' from state documents
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banning the term "Latinx" from state documents, according to an executive order she announced Tuesday. "Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles," she said. Several adjectives and nouns in Spanish end in "o" and "a"...
Fox News Host Confronts Republican Governor on CRT Ban: 'Not Being Taught'
Newly sworn-in Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on Fox News Sunday with host Shannon Bream.
Aviation leaders call for more funds for the FAA after this week's system failure
CHICAGO — In the wake of a crippling computer system failure this week, aviation industry leaders are calling on Congress and the White House to better support and fund the Federal Aviation Administration's efforts to modernize its outdated technology. Aviation safety advocates and industry experts say there were warning...
DOJ announces a $31 million redlining settlement with LA-based City National Bank
NEW YORK — The Justice Department accused Los Angeles-based City National Bank on Thursday of discrimination by refusing to underwrite mortgages in predominately Black and Latino communities, requiring the bank to pay more than $31 million in the largest redlining settlement in department history. City National is the latest...
2022 was a record high year for Obamacare enrollment
Today in about 30 states, it's the last day to sign up for health insurance on healthcare.gov. And so far, it has been a banner year for ACA enrollment, otherwise known as Obamacare. About 16 million people signed up by the end of December, about a million more than a year ago. Julie Appleby covers health insurance markets for our partner, Kaiser Health News, and she joins us now. Good morning.
What Putin's shake-up of top commanders could mean for the war in Ukraine
Jealousy. Power struggles. Political infighting. This week's shake-up of Putin's top commander in charge of Russia's invasion in Ukraine has it all, according to some security experts. The Kremlin has named General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, as the new overall commander of the...
DOJ appeal in Texas mass shooting case pleases NRA and puzzles gun control advocates
It's been more than five years since the mass shooting in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas killed 25 people, including one pregnant person, and injured 22 others. Officials put the total death toll at 26. A District Court ruled in 2021 that the government was 60% responsible for the...
Amid abortion bans, Muslim Americans turn back to their faith's ruling on abortion
Since the Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to abortion last year, some Muslims in America have turned to their faith to gain a better understanding on a key question - what exactly does Islam say about abortion? NPR's Linah Mohammad reports. LINAH MOHAMMAD, BYLINE: Eman Abdelhadi had...
