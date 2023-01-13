Read full article on original website
Bishop Heelan leads 5 ranked KMAland boys hoops teams.
(KMAland) -- Five KMAland boys basketball teams are ranked in the latest state basketball rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Bishop Heelan is the highest ranked KMAland squad, coming in at No. 4 in Class 3A. Grand View Christian (1A), Central Lyon (2A), Bondurant-Farrar (3A) and Cedar...
Shen school superintendent weighs in on school choice bill
(Shenandoah) -- Developments at the Iowa Statehouse this winter have the full attention of KMAland school administrators. The Iowa House holds a public hearing Tuesday evening at 5 at the State Capitol's Supreme Court Chamber regarding Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed Educational Savings Accounts for parents want to enroll their kids outside of the public schools. Reynold's proposal calls for channeling more than $7,500 into accounts for students wishing to attend private institutions. That's the same per pupil amount allocated to public schools under supplemental state aid. The governor's measure would be phased in over three years, first providing private school tuition for lower-income families, then expanding to all Iowa K-12 students over three years. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson is among those focused on the bill. Nelson stated her concerns about the so-called "school choice" bill in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Sioux City) -- Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says a call from a local voter that was an Iowa State University student who was told he had already voted when he hadn't led to the FBI investigation and multiple voter fraud charges against the wife of a county supervisor. Kim Taylor was arrested and charged Thursday with 52 counts of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 primary and general elections. She is the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. Gill says two of his staff members alerted him to several write-in ballots from the 2020 primary with Jeremy Taylor's name that looked like they were all filled out by the same person Jeremy Taylor has not released a statement about the allegations.
Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska for Wednesday
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska for Wednesday. The Weather Service Office in Valley Nebraska says the watch goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will run until 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties in the watch...
Iowa Governor Makes "School Choice" a Top Priority
(Des Moines) -- Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a measure that would allow Iowa parents to send their kids to private schools and make state money available to pay for it. Other states have passed similar measures, but not without controversy, in what is often seen as a "showdown"...
Do you support Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed Education Savings Accounts for children to attend private schools?
MO DOT Urges Buckling Up, Other Changes to Curb Fatal Crashes
(KMAland) -- Traffic fatalities in Missouri rose in 2022 for the third year in a row, with preliminary data showing 1,028 people died on Missouri roads. It's the highest number of deaths since 2006. Since roughly six out of ten fatal crashes involve a person not wearing a seatbelt, Jon...
Fewer Cases Filed Against Industrial Polluters By EPA
(KMAland) -- The Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement of federal pollution rules has plummeted. Last year, the agency referred 88 cases to the Justice Department for civil prosecutions, the second-lowest number in more than two decades, according to an analysis by the Environmental Integrity Project. In Iowa, factory farm emissions are...
