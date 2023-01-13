Read full article on original website
Emporia’s Xerarch Tungjaroenkul wins Newton Tournament of Champions
Xerarch Tungjaorenkul won the 150-pound bracket to lead the Emporia High School boys wrestling team at the Newton Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday. “He looked fantastic,” head coach Brook Medrano said. “He was really good on his feet and he beat the No. 2 and 3 guys in 5A. He’s in the right place right now.”
Hot Flashes Host Granny Basketball Jamboree at ESU
The Emporia Hot Flashes hosted a Granny Basketball Jamboree at Emporia State’s Recreation Center on Saturday. “I think it went great,” team captain Carmen Leeds said. “It was good to have an opportunity to play six different teams and just kind of get our feet back underneath us since we haven’t played since the summer. It was good to get used to playing again and a lot of us officiate as well, so it gave us time to practice officiating as well.”
Pax Vogel Chase County
Mid-season has descended upon the almost hyper-competitive Flint Hills League. And so far, t…
Chase County splits area basketball games of the week
ESKRIDGE, Kan. — It was a tough five days for the Chase County girls basketball team. They were undefeated at the beginning of the week but couldn’t get by a surging Osage City program Tuesday. And last night, the Lady Bulldogs lost to a strong Mission Valley squad 54-49. Chase County (8-2) needed several minutes to find its rhythm Friday, having trouble finishing shots. The Lady Bulldogs finally found a groove but relapsed a bit during the second half.
ESU women's basketball falls to Missouri Southern
The Emporia State women's basketball team fell on the road to Missouri Southern, 86-69, on Saturday afternoon. Both the Lady Hornets and Lions struggled to score early in the first quarter. Through the first four minutes, Missouri Southern held a 5-4 lead over Emporia State. The Lady Hornets continued to experience struggles on the offensive end while the Lions were able to put together a 16-2 scoring run over the next three minutes as they led 27-10 after the first quarter.
Madelyn Wilson Chase County
Area school sports roundup – Jan. 13
Area hoops action heated up Friday as Lyon County League and Flint Hills League rivals battled it out on the hardwood.
Myron Max Hinz
Myron Max Hinz, 91, of Emporia, Kansas entered into heaven on January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The Harold “Skinny” Spatz American Legion Post #323 of Lebo will be providing military honors at the graveside.
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
Charlotte Ann Wessel
Charlotte Ann (Olsen) Wessel passed away at her home on January 13, 2023. She was born on September 3, 1942 in Eureka, Kansas to William Oliver Olsen and June Hart Olsen. Early in her childhood, the family moved to Council Grove, Kan. where she grew up on a diversified farm which included a Grade A dairy; a flock of 10,000 turkeys per year, cattle, horses, swine, sheep and crops. She learned to work hard, take care of the animals before herself and the art of time management. All of which she used throughout her life.
Owen Long named to Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List
Emporia State's Owen Long has been named to the Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List by Small College Basketball and the National Awards. The 2023 Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA.
John Fremont Pickett
Topeka - John Fremont Pickett, 88, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home in Topeka, Kansas after an 8-year battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born on January 24, 1934 near Emporia, Kansas, the son of William Allen and Sophia (Pantle) Pickett. John had lived in the...
Mobile homes catch fire in West Emporia
Fire crews are assessing the damage after at least two mobile homes caught fire in west Emporia Monday night. There's no confirmation yet of any injuries. First responders were called to 930 Graphic Arts Road around 7:40 p.m. There was concern the flames might spread to many mobile homes, but the damage seems to be confined to two units.
Art exhibition details struggles with borderline personality disorder
A refreshingly different art installation, “A Girl Named Seattle,” opened Friday evening at the Emporia Arts Center. Artist Barbara Lane Tharas (they/them) brings more than their art to this show that encompasses multiple disciplines from printmaking to animation to comics.
Phipps sworn in as Chase County commissioner
Alan Phipps was sworn in for his third term as a Chase County Commissioner at the Chase County Courthouse Monday morning. Judge Laura Miser presided over the ceremony.
Bloom House celebrates one year
That’s what Emily Yell describes as the idea behind Bloom House Youth Services, the nonprofit youth shelter serving homeless, runaway and in-need youth in Emporia and the surrounding areas. A year into its operation, Bloom House has served dozens of children in the community, providing them with exactly that — a soft place to land.
UPDATE: Vendor onsite as Emporia's water woes continue
A vendor for the City of Emporia Water Treatment Plant’s Ozone System made an onsite visit Monday to troubleshoot an ongoing issue that has caused the city’s water supply to taste and smell rather fishy for several days. City communications manager Christine Johnson said crews have been working...
Work continues on city water issue
Work continues on the City of Emporia's Water Treatment Plant Ozone System, the city said Sunday morning. According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, water plant crews are continuing their efforts to work with the vendor to restore the system to its full operation. "The water is safe," she said...
April trial set in State Street attempted murder case
A homeless man will stand trial in April for allegedly attempting to kill an Emporia woman he had been dating. Matthew Schroeder, 41, pleaded not guilty Friday in Lyon County District Court to counts of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and attempted battery. But Schroeder's attorney claims the alleged victim reported...
County approves $2,000 for Watch D.O.G.S, reevaluates housing grant application
The Chase County Commission approved a sizable allocation to the Chase County Elementary Watch D.O.G.S program at its meeting Monday morning at the Chase County Courthouse. Commissioners approved allocating $2,000 to the program, which promotes family and community engagement through positive male role models. The money, which will be paid from the crime prevention fund, will go towards volunteer recruitment efforts and meals.
