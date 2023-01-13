'I'd rather take the jail:' Amish refuse to pay buggy fines in court hearing

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council to consider outside legal counsel over alleged contamination at airport
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council met in executive session Jan. 3 with outside attorneys to discuss pending litigation, apparently related to water pollutants that have become a target for cities around the country. On Tuesday, council is expected to vote on legislation supporting the administration's desire to "engage outside counsel"...
Woman charged with theft, disorderly conduct after refusing to pay bar tab: North Ridgeville police blotter
A woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-persisting and theft after refusing to pay her bar tab on January 3. On January 4, officers were dispatched for a hit-skip accident. After an investigation, a suspect was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, stopping after an accident, drug paraphernalia possession, and child endangerment.
13abc.com
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
wtuz.com
Fake Money Seen at Local Businesses
The New Philadelphia police reported the use of fake $100 bills being used with these specific ones looking more realistic than the last ones being circulated. A male using these bills at two separate businesses is described as wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt with yellow sleeves and a white and red baseball cap. He also wore a camo mask over his face.
Marion man sentenced to life in prison for raping 7-year-old girl
A Marion man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the rape of a 7-year-old girl.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive wanted for fleeing from Amherst police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering reward for information leading to the capture of a man accused of fleeing from Amherst police. John Liston, 39, is also wanted for a parole violation. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Liston is known to frequent the...
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
Infant survives fatal crash
HURON COUNTY, Ohio — Police say one person is dead following a fatal, two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lyme Township, Huron County. 28-year-old Lacey Gerich of Norwalk was driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson of Section Line 30 with a one-year-old infant in the right rear passenger side seat.
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
Ohio man arrested for the 70th time after police find suitcase full of meat at Walmart
An Ohio man has been arrested after police say they found him with a suitcase full of meat. Police say they got a report of a male shoplifter pushed a shopping cart loaded with various cuts of packaged meats, and a suitcase, out of the store without paying for them. Police say the man was […]
whbc.com
Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
Sheriff’s office searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a young missing teen.
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
cleveland19.com
Ravenna man’s ceiling collapsed on him while in the shower, claims he warned landlord
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna man said his bathroom ceiling collapsed after months of pleading with his landlord to fix it. While he was in the shower Wednesday, Sean Carter said his ceiling came crashing down on him. “I’m in the shower had my phone on, music just vibing,...
13abc.com
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
Mount Vernon News
Notice Of Intent To Request Release Of Funds
Knox County Commissioners 117 East High Street, Suite 161 Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. 740-393-6703. To All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals:. On or about, but not before, January 24, 2023, the Knox County Commissioners will submit a request to the State of Ohio for the release of Federal funds under Section 104 (g) of Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended; Section 288 of Title II of the Cranston Gonzales National Affordable Housing Act (NAHA), as amended; and/or Title IV of the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act, as amended; to be used for the following project(s):
Ohio State Highway Patrol: 1 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle Stark County crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that killed a 23-year-old man and injured a 25-year-old man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
Man, 33, dies in head-on crash with car going wrong direction on exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash overnight Sunday in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Newark resident Erickson Francois was driving his Honda just after 3:30 a.m. going south on Interstate 270. As Francois entered the exit ramp going east toward the merge with State Route 161, a BMW, […]
He's charged with rape. So why was he still working at a Cleveland rec center?
Until News 5 Investigators started asking questions, a Cleveland recreation instructor accused of raping a former co-worker was still working with kids and teens, despite a city policy.
Comments / 1