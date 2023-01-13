ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders’ offense sputters again in ugly loss to Wild

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
 4 days ago

Given that the Islanders are veering toward the wrong side of the playoff cutline with perhaps the best pair of goaltenders in hockey, it’s hard to guess how ugly this season might be without them.

Lately, the Islanders cannot score, and even their all-world netminder can’t help them wriggle away from that particular issue. Through two games of this homestand — and Thursday’s came with as good a performance from Ilya Sorokin as anyone could reasonably ask for — the lack of scoring has left the Vezina Trophy front-runner out to dry.

The Isles salvaged a point on Tuesday but could not do the same on Thursday, when the Wild beat them 3-1 at UBS Arena following a third-period collapse. That made it four losses in a row and in five of the last six games, neither of which the Islanders can particularly afford with their season at the intersection of mediocrity and real contention.

Right now, it is trending towards the former.

“We have to start winning and collecting points,” coach Lane Lambert said. “That’s the bottom line.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9dDM_0kD9Tipp00
Sam Steel scores the go-ahead goal on Ilya Sorokin during the third period of the Islanders’ 3-1 loss to the Wild.
Getty Images

Sorokin kept the Isles in the game as long as he could on Thursday, as the Wild piled up five unsuccessful power plays and knocked on the door for 50 minutes, to no avail. A Jordan Greenway shot through traffic followed by Jon Merrill getting a look on a rebound late in the second looked like a golden opportunity. Sorokin parried the initial shot then made a highlight-reel glove save on the second.

Even when the Wild scored to tie the game at 10:55 of the third, it came on what initially looked like an unbelievable save by Sorokin, springing to his left to take away a wide-open net from Frederick Gaudreau with his glove. Upon review, though, it was ruled that the puck crossed the line while in Sorokin’s glove.

Mere minutes later, after a Scott Mayfield turnover, Mats Zuccarello fed Sam Steel an open net, and this time, Sorokin could not get over to stop it.

“We beat ourselves up in the third,” captain Anders Lee said. “Just can’t happen.”

The Islanders had generally protected leads well at home this season and took a 1-0 lead into the third despite having been outplayed through 40 minutes.

Not this time, even with an excellent 33-save performance from Sorokin.

“That one stings,” Lambert said.

Filip Gustavsson, Sorokin’s counterpart in net, gave up an ugly goal even by the standards of ugly goals, as Mayfield’s fling from the right point skipped off the ice and in at 16:49 of the first. On a night when offensive opportunities were hard to come by, it looked like that might be enough for a while.

But it’s hard to win a game with one goal. After beating that total just once in their last four games, all losses, the Islanders are learning that lesson the hard way. They were sloppy with the puck on Thursday, struggling to get out of their own end and turning it over 23 times to Minnesota’s five, according to the official count.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYeeT_0kD9Tipp00
Scott Mayfield accepts congratulations from teammates after scoring a first-period goal in the Islanders’ loss.
AP

“Coming out of the zone a couple times tonight, we just weren’t clean with it,” Lee said. “We turned it over, and good forechecking teams will do that, but we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit too much tonight.”

To add injury to insult, Cal Clutterbuck left the game injured with a hair over two minutes to go, followed shortly by Kirill Kaprizov sealing the game with an empty-net goal

One point out of a possible four to open up this pivotal homestand will not put a calm group of veterans into panic mode. But it is not one bit acceptable, and the Isles know it.

A win would have let them hop back over the Penguins — at least for the time being — and make up two points on the Capitals, who lost Wednesday night in Philadelphia. It also would have let the Islanders go into Saturday’s match against Montreal with momentum on their side and the potential to take a three-game points streak into what will be a trying set of games before the break.

Instead, Saturday is a get-right game the Islanders need in a bad way.

There’s still a lot of time to right the ship. But right now, the iceberg is on the horizon and no one is turning away from it.

Related
New York Post

Islanders blow three-goal lead in brutal overtime loss to Capitals

It was on course to be one of the best wins of the Islanders’ season. Instead, Monday night turned into one of their worst losses.  Thirty minutes into the match, the Islanders held a commanding three-goal lead over the Capitals and looked to be in prime position to take what was effectively a four-point game against their close rivals in the Metropolitan Division. A win on Monday would have put their recent struggles behind them. It would have made a .500 record on a season-long five-game homestand the minimum, and something of a statement win after a rough start to 2023.  Instead,...
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

Islanders’ Lane Lambert ‘very surprised’ Alex Ovechkin hit wasn’t a penalty

Jean-Gabriel Pageau returned to the game, but the Islanders were still unhappy with Alex Ovechkin’s second-period hit to the center’s head that led to him needing to be helped off the ice. “Very surprised [that it wasn’t a penalty],” coach Lane Lambert said following the 4-3 overtime loss on Monday night at UBS Arena. “Charging, boarding, whatever it might be. He took steps. We definitely should’ve been on the power play.” With Pageau playing the puck in the corner after an unsuccessful Capitals power play, Ovechkin took his shoulder to Pageau’s head from behind, sending the Islanders center’s head into the glass...
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

Islanders’ Jean-Gabriel Pageau returns to game after head hit by Alex Ovechkin

The Islanders may have a bone to pick with Alex Ovechkin after Monday’s game. Jean-Gabriel Pageau left the match against the Capitals in the second period after a hit to the head from Washington’s star winger. He returned later in the period. Playing the puck in the corner after an unsuccessful Capitals power play, Ovechkin took his shoulder to Pageau’s head from behind, sending the Isles center to the ice. Pageau struggled to stand straight after getting up, needing help from Noah Dobson and a trainer to get off the ice. No penalty was called on Ovechkin for the hit following a video review, a decision that was greeted with boos inside UBS Arena. The sequence was shortly followed by a Capitals goal, as Garnet Hathaway cut an Islanders lead to 3-1.  The Islanders have already dealt with myriad injuries this season, including suspected concussions to Kyle Palmieri and Adam Pelech, the latter following a hit into the boards by Robert Bortuzzo of the Blues. Both of those two players are still on injured reserve, as is Oliver Wahlstrom.
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

New York Post

