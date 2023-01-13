ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Violence at Indonesia nickel smelter protest kills 2, dozens detained

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Two workers were killed in clashes and rioting at an Indonesian nickel smelting facility at the weekend, officials said on Monday, after violence erupted during a protest by a labour group demanding better pay and safety. An Indonesian and a Chinese worker were killed during the...
Benzinga

Tesla, BYD, Hyundai Near EV Deals In Indonesia As Government Doles Out Subsidies

Tesla Inc TSLA, Chinese automaker BYD Co, Ltd BYDDF BYDDY, and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd HYMTF finalized deals to invest in Indonesia's electric-vehicle industry. "All the top global carmakers are coming to us," said Luhut Panjaitan, coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, in a meeting with local government leaders, Bloomberg reports.
Ex Commerzbank female banker seeks $707,000 over discrimination, harassment

LONDON (Reuters) – A former London-based Commerzbank compliance officer is seeking almost 580,000 pounds ($707,000) in compensation after winning a sex and maternity discrimination and harassment case following a near eight-year battle against the German bank. Jagruti Rajput, who joined Commerzbank in 2012 and rose to deputy head of...
British government to block Scottish gender reform law

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill,...
Interesting Engineering

China's population falls for the first time in over six decades

Population in China has dipped for the first time in over 60 years, as per data released by the National Bureau of Statistics today. The country that had 1.41260 billion people in 2021 now has 1.41175 billion at the end of 2022. The small difference in decimals here is actually a difference of 850,000 people on the ground.
Evergrande said to propose two offshore restructuring options- Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group has been discussing a restructuring proposal with creditors, which includes options for extending payment deadlines on unsecured offshore debt, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Analysis-Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening

(Reuters) – U.S. and European airlines will benefit from pent-up demand for travel to China after its recent border reopening, but route approvals, fresh COVID-19 testing rules and not enough large aircraft remain barriers to rising sales, analysts and industry officials say. Travel is returning to China, the world’s...
Chinese foreign ministry ‘welcomes’ visit by U.S. Secretary Blinken

BEIJING (Reuters) -China welcomes a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday. “China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the...
Japan’s top economic panel debates potential shift away from ‘Abenomics’

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government’s top economic policy panel on Monday held its first round of special sessions that will discuss the medium-to-long term direction of fiscal and monetary policies, including the pros and cons of “Abenomics”. Japan pursued a reflationary policy led by monetary...
China ride giant Didi says to resume new user registration

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s ride hailing giant Didi Global said in a statement on Monday that it would be allowed to resume new user registration, after a more than year-long ban that curbed its growth. It would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and...
Daughter of Thailand’s exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership

BANGKOK (Reuters) – The daughter of Thailand’s self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose father Thaksin...
Former Wagner commander seeks asylum in Norway after fleeing Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who had fought in Ukraine said he has fled to Norway and is seeking asylum after deserting in fear for his life. Andrei Medvedev, who joined the group on July 6 2022 with a four-month contract, said...

