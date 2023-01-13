Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Violence at Indonesia nickel smelter protest kills 2, dozens detained
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Two workers were killed in clashes and rioting at an Indonesian nickel smelting facility at the weekend, officials said on Monday, after violence erupted during a protest by a labour group demanding better pay and safety. An Indonesian and a Chinese worker were killed during the...
Romanian authorities seize $4 million of assets in Andrew Tate case
BUCHAREST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Romanian authorities said they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.95 million) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate.
1470 WMBD
China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to pay over $800 million for 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on...
Tesla, BYD, Hyundai Near EV Deals In Indonesia As Government Doles Out Subsidies
Tesla Inc TSLA, Chinese automaker BYD Co, Ltd BYDDF BYDDY, and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd HYMTF finalized deals to invest in Indonesia's electric-vehicle industry. "All the top global carmakers are coming to us," said Luhut Panjaitan, coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, in a meeting with local government leaders, Bloomberg reports.
Investors are wrong to expect central banks to start pulling back from interest rate hikes, top BlackRock exec says
The Federal Reserve and other central banks want to make sure that people don't go back to having expectations of high inflation, BlackRock's vice chairman said.
1470 WMBD
Ex Commerzbank female banker seeks $707,000 over discrimination, harassment
LONDON (Reuters) – A former London-based Commerzbank compliance officer is seeking almost 580,000 pounds ($707,000) in compensation after winning a sex and maternity discrimination and harassment case following a near eight-year battle against the German bank. Jagruti Rajput, who joined Commerzbank in 2012 and rose to deputy head of...
1470 WMBD
British government to block Scottish gender reform law
LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill,...
China's population falls for the first time in over six decades
Population in China has dipped for the first time in over 60 years, as per data released by the National Bureau of Statistics today. The country that had 1.41260 billion people in 2021 now has 1.41175 billion at the end of 2022. The small difference in decimals here is actually a difference of 850,000 people on the ground.
1470 WMBD
Evergrande said to propose two offshore restructuring options- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group has been discussing a restructuring proposal with creditors, which includes options for extending payment deadlines on unsecured offshore debt, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
1470 WMBD
Analysis-Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening
(Reuters) – U.S. and European airlines will benefit from pent-up demand for travel to China after its recent border reopening, but route approvals, fresh COVID-19 testing rules and not enough large aircraft remain barriers to rising sales, analysts and industry officials say. Travel is returning to China, the world’s...
1470 WMBD
French foreign minister summons Iran’s top diplomat over execution of British-Iranian accused of spying
PARIS (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement. “He was also warned that Iran’s repeated violations of international law cannot go unanswered, particularly...
1470 WMBD
Chinese foreign ministry ‘welcomes’ visit by U.S. Secretary Blinken
BEIJING (Reuters) -China welcomes a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday. “China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the...
1470 WMBD
Japan’s top economic panel debates potential shift away from ‘Abenomics’
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government’s top economic policy panel on Monday held its first round of special sessions that will discuss the medium-to-long term direction of fiscal and monetary policies, including the pros and cons of “Abenomics”. Japan pursued a reflationary policy led by monetary...
1470 WMBD
China ride giant Didi says to resume new user registration
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s ride hailing giant Didi Global said in a statement on Monday that it would be allowed to resume new user registration, after a more than year-long ban that curbed its growth. It would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and...
1470 WMBD
Daughter of Thailand’s exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership
BANGKOK (Reuters) – The daughter of Thailand’s self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose father Thaksin...
1470 WMBD
Former Wagner commander seeks asylum in Norway after fleeing Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) – A former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who had fought in Ukraine said he has fled to Norway and is seeking asylum after deserting in fear for his life. Andrei Medvedev, who joined the group on July 6 2022 with a four-month contract, said...
Comments / 0