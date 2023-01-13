Of the four presidential assassinations in American history, James A. Garfield’s may well carry the most significance for people today. In office only four months before being shot in a Washington train station, Garfield clung to life for an additional two months, earning him the dubious distinction of being the slain American president with the shortest tenure in office and the longest period in agony. Garfield’s assassin, Charles Guiteau, was an unknown and insignificant supporter of Garfield during the 1880 presidential campaign, with the delusional notion that his unknown and insignificant support entitled him to employment in the new administration. When his expectations went unrealized, Guiteau turned to violence.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO