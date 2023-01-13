Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Speaker McCarthy’s 'concessions' will improve America’s legislative process
Political bias and ignorance about the functioning of the House of Representatives have led to highly misleading coverage of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA)election as speaker. Claims that McCarthy made concessions to his opposition that would endanger his leadership and create chaos in the House were particularly false. It’s true...
Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Weekly White House Report Card: Biden gets his own ‘special counsel’
This week’s White House report card finds President Joe Biden in potential legal trouble for having stashes of classified documents from his time as vice president in the garage of his Wilmington, Del., lakefront home and University of Pennsylvania office. While it is unclear what the documents improperly, and...
Biden works to shore up black support ahead of reelection bid
President Joe Biden's potential 2024 reelection bid is poised to depend on black voters, particularly black women, similar to his 2020 campaign. Although no decision has been announced, Biden did dedicate the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day long weekend to honoring the civil rights leader as he burnished his record with the black community, important outreach should he run again while Republicans seek to make inroads of their own.
Liberal Media Scream: In Chuck Todd’s ‘facts,’ Sen. Ron Johnson sees bias
This week’s Liberal Media Scream raises an interesting question in today’s partisan Washington. Why do Republicans talk to liberal journalists if they know that they are going to be insulted?. That was the case Sunday on Chuck Todd’s Meet the Press when Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WY) appeared, knowing...
Cori Bush exposes the hollowness of the Left's DEI agenda
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) appeared to be genuinely dismayed by the nastiness of the comments of his colleague Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) after he was nominated to be House speaker this month. He needn’t have been. Bush did the country a favor by giving us a lesson on the hollowness of such terms as diversity, equity, and inclusion .
'Asleep at the wheel': Rep. Juan Ciscomani says Mayorkas has 'utterly failed' in border crisis
Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has "utterly failed" at maintaining control of the southern border, as Republicans gear up to potentially impeach the secretary. Over 2 million immigrants crossed the border during fiscal year 2022. Last week, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) filed articles of...
Majority of voters say companies shouldn't be punished for social or political stances: Poll
A majority of voters don’t believe lawmakers should punish companies who outwardly express their social or political stances, according to a new poll. Roughly 71% of voters don’t believe politicians should punish companies that speak out against discrimination, compared to just 18% who say they should, according to a new Morning Consult poll. The poll results stand in contrast to House Republicans who have vowed to investigate some of the country’s largest companies for implementing “woke” policies.
'An embarrassment': Democrats embrace special counsel in wake of Biden document scandal
Democrats lauded Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint a special counsel to probe President Joe Biden's handling of classified materials while being peppered with questions over the weekend on additional document discoveries. There are many unanswered questions regarding why Biden had classified documents from his vice presidency at his...
Dawn of the deep state
Of the four presidential assassinations in American history, James A. Garfield’s may well carry the most significance for people today. In office only four months before being shot in a Washington train station, Garfield clung to life for an additional two months, earning him the dubious distinction of being the slain American president with the shortest tenure in office and the longest period in agony. Garfield’s assassin, Charles Guiteau, was an unknown and insignificant supporter of Garfield during the 1880 presidential campaign, with the delusional notion that his unknown and insignificant support entitled him to employment in the new administration. When his expectations went unrealized, Guiteau turned to violence.
Biden's affirmative action Cabinet is as incompetent as he is
President Joe Biden’s affirmative action Cabinet has been a disaster, another sign of his incompetence and how far the Democratic Party has descended into identity politics decay. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has overseen several crises, from supply chain issues that caused shortages in ADHD medication and baby formula to...
Another poll, another DeSantis win, another Trump loss
If Republicans want to maximize their chances of beating President Joe Biden in 2024, it is becoming increasingly obvious who their best choice is: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. WPA Intelligence released a new poll of likely voters last week showing DeSantis beating Biden in a head-to-head matchup 45%-42%. The same poll shows Biden beating former President Donald Trump 49%-41%.
