Darius McGhee had a monster night for Liberty, pouring in 32 points, keying the Flames to an 82-62 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday in Lynchburg. Liberty (14-5, 5-1 ASUN) led 30-23 with 4:23 to go in the first half, but widened the lead to 43-29 at the break, and to 61-40 on the second of back-to-back threes from McGhee at the 13:27 mark in the second half.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO