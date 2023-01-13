PONTIAC, Mich. – Monica Cannady had not been herself lately as the 35-year-old mother of three had become increasingly paranoid, believing everyone was out to get her. When the family tried to intervene, she brushed them off. She left her apartment on Perry Street near Downtown Pontiac on foot last week with her 10, nine, and three-year-old in tow.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO