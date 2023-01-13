Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say. The discovery was made Sunday (Jan. 15) at a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two young boys were found frozen to death over the weekend in a wooded area in Pontiac, and a 10-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital, police said. UPDATE: Police describe what led to mother, 2 young sons freezing to death in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit
DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police provide update after mother, 2 boys froze to death in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard provided an update after a mother and two young boys were found frozen to death over the weekend in a wooded area in Pontiac. You can watch the full briefing in the video above. UPDATED STORY: Police describe what led to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Young woman found shot in head, buried in Washtenaw County 38 years ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – She was shot in the head and found buried in Washtenaw County. Police still don’t know who she is or who killed her 38 years after her body was discovered. Washtenaw County Jane Doe is believed to have died in 1984. Her body was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after mother, 2 children found dead -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating. A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police describe what led to mother, 2 young sons freezing to death in Pontiac woods
PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County officials have provided more details and a timeline of the events that led up to a mother and her two young sons freezing to death in a Pontiac wooded area. Mental health crisis. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said family members recently noticed that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 person shot by Detroit police on city’s west side, officials say
DETROIT – Detroit police shot a man inside a gas station after he pointed a gun at officers on the city’s west side Monday morning. According to Detroit police chief James White, a man in his 30s was shot by officers inside a gas station located on 8 Mile Road near Berg Road on the city’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Loaded gun found in car after Warren man pulled over for going 114 mph on highway
WARREN, Mich. – A loaded gun was found inside the car of a Warren man who was pulled over for driving 114 mph on the highway, police said. The 31-year-old driver was stopped at 6 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 15) on eastbound I-696 in Warren, according to authorities. He was going 114 mph in a 70 mph zone, Michigan State Police report.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for suspect of an armed robbery that took place in December
DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery in Detroit. According to officials, the robbery took place on Dec. 21, 2022, at 7:25 p.m. at a business on the 9300 block of Greenfield Road. If anyone has information on this person, please...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman picking up trash in neighborhood found unclaimed handgun in street on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A woman out cleaning up her Detroit neighborhood was stopped in her tracks by the sight of a deadly weapon lying in the street. The woman says someone decided to throw away a gun with no regard for the safety of others, including children who could have found it and picked it up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
10-year-old girl gets help after finding her mother, 2 brothers dead in Pontiac field
PONTIAC, Mich. – Monica Cannady had not been herself lately as the 35-year-old mother of three had become increasingly paranoid, believing everyone was out to get her. When the family tried to intervene, she brushed them off. She left her apartment on Perry Street near Downtown Pontiac on foot last week with her 10, nine, and three-year-old in tow.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police working to identify body found inside burning vehicle along I-75 in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working to identify the body of a driver found inside a vehicle that was on fire along I-75 in Springfield Township on Saturday. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police Second District, a body was found inside a car on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman dead, man seriously injured in St. Clair County pedestrian crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night in St. Clair County. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, two people were struck in the northbound lane of Starville Road at approximately 9:08 p.m. on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police say teen confessed to murdering best friend during botched robbery -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say. A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gleaners, Kroger asking for food donations during tough times
Gleaners and Kroger are hoping you can help them feed those in need by donating food during tough times. The two have been working together to help those that are less fortunate for the last 12 years. While this may be a tradition for some, Gleaners spokesperson Kristin Sokul said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man fatally shot during argument on Detroit’s east side, officials say
DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on the city’s east side on Sunday morning. According to Detroit Police Department, one man is dead after being fatally shot during an argument on Sunday at approximately 7:30 a.m. on the 17800 block of Fleming Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Okla. – An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nursing home workers threaten strike amid contract negotiations in Detroit
Turnover in Detroit nursing homes in 2022 was said to be over 50%. Now, the workers are saying they’re being put in a position to make an uncompromising demand for nursing home owners with the chance of facing a strike. “The low staffing due to COVID, it’s hard,” said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan drivers paying average of $3.30 a gallon
DETROIT – Gas prices in Michigan dropped two cents from a week ago, according to the AAA. Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.30 a gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 17 cents more than this time last month and 15 cents more than this time last year.
Comments / 0