Green Oak Township, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police provide update after mother, 2 boys froze to death in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard provided an update after a mother and two young boys were found frozen to death over the weekend in a wooded area in Pontiac. You can watch the full briefing in the video above. UPDATED STORY: Police describe what led to...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 person shot by Detroit police on city’s west side, officials say

DETROIT – Detroit police shot a man inside a gas station after he pointed a gun at officers on the city’s west side Monday morning. According to Detroit police chief James White, a man in his 30s was shot by officers inside a gas station located on 8 Mile Road near Berg Road on the city’s west side.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Loaded gun found in car after Warren man pulled over for going 114 mph on highway

WARREN, Mich. – A loaded gun was found inside the car of a Warren man who was pulled over for driving 114 mph on the highway, police said. The 31-year-old driver was stopped at 6 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 15) on eastbound I-696 in Warren, according to authorities. He was going 114 mph in a 70 mph zone, Michigan State Police report.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

10-year-old girl gets help after finding her mother, 2 brothers dead in Pontiac field

PONTIAC, Mich. – Monica Cannady had not been herself lately as the 35-year-old mother of three had become increasingly paranoid, believing everyone was out to get her. When the family tried to intervene, she brushed them off. She left her apartment on Perry Street near Downtown Pontiac on foot last week with her 10, nine, and three-year-old in tow.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gleaners, Kroger asking for food donations during tough times

Gleaners and Kroger are hoping you can help them feed those in need by donating food during tough times. The two have been working together to help those that are less fortunate for the last 12 years. While this may be a tradition for some, Gleaners spokesperson Kristin Sokul said...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man fatally shot during argument on Detroit’s east side, officials say

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on the city’s east side on Sunday morning. According to Detroit Police Department, one man is dead after being fatally shot during an argument on Sunday at approximately 7:30 a.m. on the 17800 block of Fleming Street.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body

CYRIL, Okla. – An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau...
CYRIL, OK
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan drivers paying average of $3.30 a gallon

DETROIT – Gas prices in Michigan dropped two cents from a week ago, according to the AAA. Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.30 a gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 17 cents more than this time last month and 15 cents more than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE

