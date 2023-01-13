Read full article on original website
Investors are wrong to expect central banks to start pulling back from interest rate hikes, top BlackRock exec says
The Federal Reserve and other central banks want to make sure that people don't go back to having expectations of high inflation, BlackRock's vice chairman said.
China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to pay over $800 million for 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on...
China ride giant Didi says to resume new user registration
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s ride hailing giant Didi Global said in a statement on Monday that it would be allowed to resume new user registration, after a more than year-long ban that curbed its growth. It would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and...
Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $21,044
(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 5.58% to $21,044 at 2344 GMT on Saturday, adding $1,113 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 27.6% from the year’s low of $16,496 on Jan 1. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged...
Hugo Boss FY preliminary results beat own guidance
(Reuters) – Hugo Boss on Tuesday reported a double-digit rise in preliminary full-year sales and earnings, slightly ahead of its own guidance, citing ongoing solid demand after a brand revamp during 2022. Currency-adjusted sales in 2022 rose 27% to a record level of 3.65 billion euros ($3.95 billion), the...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Battery startup Britishvolt expected to enter administration on Tuesday
The battery startup Britishvolt is expected to collapse into administration on Tuesday after talks about funding from new investors failed. The company’s efforts to build a giant facility near Blyth in Northumberland have stalled in recent months as it has struggled to find a cash injection to pursue the project.
Davos 2023: Global recession seen likely in 2023 -WEF survey
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Two-thirds of private and public sector chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) expect a global recession in 2023, the Davos-organiser said on Monday as business and government leaders gathered for its annual meeting. Some 18% considered a world recession “extremely likely” –...
EU outlines plan for clean tech future boosted by subsidies
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union pushed forward on Tuesday with a massive clean tech industrial plan which not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States.
DAVOS: IEA director says Inflation Reduction Act is new climate accord
Davos, SWITZERLAND (Reuters) – The International Energy Agency (IEA) head said on Tuesday new legislation by the United States aimed at combating domestic inflation was the most important climate agreement since the Paris Accord. IEA executive director Fatih Birol, speaking at a panel on energy security at the World...
China's population falls for the first time in over six decades
Population in China has dipped for the first time in over 60 years, as per data released by the National Bureau of Statistics today. The country that had 1.41260 billion people in 2021 now has 1.41175 billion at the end of 2022. The small difference in decimals here is actually a difference of 850,000 people on the ground.
Davos 2023: Scaramucci’s SkyBridge bets on $35k bitcoin, targets credit
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – SkyBridge Capital is betting on a sustained turnaround in cryptocurrency markets in 2023, the firm’s founder Anthony Scaramucci said, while admitting this view was “overly bullish”. “If bitcoin could trade back to $35,000, SkyBridge is going to have an amazing year,” Scaramucci...
Italy’s Eni, Esso offices raided in antitrust probe over fuel price breaches
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s antitrust authority said on Monday the offices of several oil companies, including Italy’s Eni and Exxon Mobil Corp’s ESSO Italiana unit, have been searched over alleged fuel price violations. The authority, which carried out the inspections with the help of Italy’s tax...
Euro zone economy may avoid recession, Centeno says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The euro zone economy may have outperformed expectations last quarter and ended 2022 with positive growth, European Central Bank policymaker Mario Centeno told the World Economic Forum in Davos. “I also think that the economy has been surprising us quarter after quarter; the fourth quarter in...
Ex Commerzbank female banker seeks $707,000 over discrimination, harassment
LONDON (Reuters) – A former London-based Commerzbank compliance officer is seeking almost 580,000 pounds ($707,000) in compensation after winning a sex and maternity discrimination and harassment case following a near eight-year battle against the German bank. Jagruti Rajput, who joined Commerzbank in 2012 and rose to deputy head of...
